Providence UMC won twice Saturday to remain the Lebanon Church League’s only undefeated team at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
The team defeated The Journey 70-56 and The Redeemed 65-40 to improve to 7-0 and lock up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs which begin in two weeks.
After starting 4-0, The Journey dropped its third straight and second of the day, having lost to Pickett Rucker UMC 54-42 in the day’s first contest.
Against Providence, Ethan Fields fired in five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points while Tyler Baird finished with 14 for The Journey. But Providence had 13-point performances from center Austin Brown and guards Timmy Barton, Christian Bell and Adam Anderson.
Providence led The Redeemed by 13 at halftime before pulling away from the last-place team. Brown and Tyler Faulkenberry both finished with 14 points for Providence while Braden Parris paced The Redeemed with nine.
The Redeemed had to come back to face St. Frances Cabrini, which prevailed 61-52. The Redeemed led 35-32 at the end of a back-and-forth first half. St. Frances’ Mark Britt sparked his team down the stretch, finishing with 25 points on a variety of shots, including a pair of 3s and several fastbreak layups. Parris led The Redeemed with 14.
The Journey’s recent stretch of hot shooting was cooled off by Pickett Rucker’s relentless man-to-man defense and aggressive 2-3 zone, which negated The Journey’s height advantage (four of its starters are over 6 feet tall). Kadarian Garnett totaled 21 points, including 15 in the second half, for Pickett Rucker, Ethan Fields led The Journey with 13.
First Baptist Carthage stayed a game behind Providence with a 60-45 win over Maple Hill Church of Christ to improve to 6-1. Hanley Sobiesczyck dominated the post for Maple Hill with 26 points. But First Baptist used its speed to create fastbreak advantages while leaning on O’Keefe McCarver’s shooting as he hit five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points.
In perhaps the most exciting game of the day, Bethlehem Church of Christ edged Mt. Juliet Church of God 43-42 in overtime as Mark Sandoval sank a contested 3-pointer with seven seconds to go. Mt. Juliet passed up a timeout and got off a long 3-pointer which rattled off the rim at the buzzer. Bethlehem led most of the way before MJ youth minister Zac Anderson led a comeback with 16 of his 23 points coming in the second half and overtime.
