Pruitt leads Bears past Lebanon in 9-AAA opening

Mt. Juliet's boys fired the opening salvo in the District 9-AAA season Friday night as the visiting Golden Bears defeated Lebanon in a battle of unbeatens in front of a raucous crowd at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lebanon led for much of the first 1 1/2 quarters despite falling into a 9-1 deficit on fouls. A three-pointer by Kobe Tibbs gave the Blue Devils an 18-14 lead. But the Bears ran off seven straight points, breaking an 18-18 tie on Gage Wells' three-pointer from the top of the key 2:35 before halftime.
Mt. Juliet led the rest of the way, opening an 11-point lead late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. But the Blue Devils rallied from down 40-29 to get to within 43-41 when big man David Greene went up for the tying layup, only to have his shot blocked by 6-foot-2 Will Pruitt, whose job title is point guard, but job description is so much more. The reigning district Most Valuable Player scored a game-high 18 points, 13 of which came after halftime. The Lipscomb-signee sank 6 of 9 free throws and a couple of three-pointers as the Bears improved to 6-0.
"We kept our composure pretty good and showed a lot of grit toward the end," said Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen, who lost forward Riggs Abner to a first-quarter ankle injury. "We had a man down and people stepped up. We don't have a lot of size and we struggle - well, we haven't yet. I think we might struggle against bigger teams. They hurt us inside. But I thought we had great heart.
"Will's a lot more than just a point guard for us. He does a lot of things. He rebounds. He's strong. He's a grown man. He does so many things for us. We ask so much of him. He plays in the post. He plays point guard. He guards whoever we need guarded. Nothing he does shocks me."
And that's even when the Blue Devils took steps to stop him, especially early in the game.
"They were taking the ball out of his hands," Allen said. "They did a really good job of trapping us at halfcourt and trapping us full and trapping us again. We haven't really been schemed. We've played some really good teams, but nobody's schemed us up like they did and it hurt us. It took us out of our flow offensively. A credit to them."
"He's a heck of a player," Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said of Pruitt. "He was a focal point of ours coming in. He's a three-year starter and makes them go. That was a great defensive play he made. He was 9-AAA MVP last year for a reason. That was a big-time play right there."
"We figured out some things and showed some things," Allen said. "We lost here last year and you're not supposed to come in here (and win). They're undefeated. They're good. It seems those guys have been here as long as I've been at Mt. Juliet (now in his 15th season). They got a bunch of seniors who've played a lot of ball. We expect a one-possession game everytime we play them."
Charles Clark collected nine points for Mt. Juliet while Wells scored six, Isaac Thompson five, Jacob Burge and Mo Ruttlen four each, Zach Blair a three and Abner an early two.
Greene led Lebanon with 13 points while Gaven Reasonover racked up 12, including a pair of threes. Jeremiah Hastings also hit a couple of triples as he and Tibbs, who guarded Pruitt during the first half, scored seven each. Malcolm Logue finished with four and Jackson Painter two as the Blue Devils dropped to 6-1.
"We knew it was going to be a physical game," McDowell said. "They always bring that to the table and that's something we've tried to be able to do as well. If you're going to have a chance to beat them, you have to match their physicality.
"Ultimately, they made plays when they had to make them. They made shots when they had to make them. We had some opportunities down the stretch to either tie the game or make some shots be right there. I was proud of the way our kids battled back, especially after getting down in the third. We talked about it being a game of runs. Abner getting hurt for them was big. They were able to adjust. We tried to do a better job of getting the ball inside. David Greene did a great job on the boards. We missed some big free throws down the stretch that hurt us, and we also didn't take advantage of some opportunities. But tip your cap to Mt. Juliet."
Mt. Juliet will step out of district Tuesday when the Golden Bears travel to Centennial. Lebanon is off until Friday when the Blue Devils play the last of their seven-game homestand against district rival Hendersonville. After that, LHS won't play at home until Beech comes in Jan. 17.
Second-quarter surge sends MTCS past FCS
Middle Tennessee Christian used a strong second quarter to take the lead and eventually defeat host Friendship Christian 52-47 Saturday afternoon at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Friendship led 16-15 following the first quarter before Middle Tennessee Christian used an 18-8 second to go up 33-24 at halftime. The Cougars carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth as they climbed to 3-3 while the Commanders fell to 3-4.
"Tough loss," Commanders coach Ben Johnson said. "Felt like we outplayed them. Missed seven first-half shots at the rim… Also only shot 12-of-25 from the free-throw line for the game. Simply too many missed opportunities."
Braden Smith sank three 3-pointers to lead MTCS with 13 points while Jack Jubenville's 10 included a pair of threes.
Andrew Mathis led Friendship with 11 points while Bryce Miller sank three first-half threes for his nine. Mitch Pelham pitched in with eight, Dillon Turner seven, Joseph Meadows and Max Duckwiler five each and Keallin Horton two.
Friendship will tip off Division II District 4-A district play at Ezell-Harding tonight following the girls' 6 p.m. game.
Branim, Walker lead Saints to matinee win
MT. JULIET -- A strong third quarter broke open a close game and propelled Mt. Juliet Christian past Franklin Road Christian 63-56 Saturday afternoon.
The teams were tied 12-12 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet Christian moved ahead 28-24 by halftime. A 22-15 third period opened a 50-39 lead as the Saints pulled even for the season at 3-3.
Carter Branim buried six three-pointers on his way to 22 points while Montrell Walker totaled 20 for the Saints. Shawn Link notched nine points while Jordan Willis and Luke Nave each scored six.
Chance Miles tossed in two triples to lead Franklin Road Christian with 23 points while Parker Applegate threw in 13.
MJCA will travel to Clarksville Academy on Tuesday for a District 4-A game following the girls' 6 p.m. contest.
Second-quarter surge sends Hendersonville past Wilson Central
HENDERSONVILLE -- Hendersonville broke a tie in the second quarter Friday night and opened a 45-35 win over Wilson Central in the teams' District 9-AAA opener.
The teams played to a 10-10 draw in the first quarter before Hendersonville used a 15-7 second to go up 25-17 at halftime. Central trimmed the margin to 30-24 going into the fourth before the Commandos pulled away.
Daniel Beard buried a pair of three-pointers as he and brother Jordan scored eight points apiece to lead Central. Caleb Lawrence and Connor Miller each finished with five points, Seth Beck four, Adler Kerr a three and Braiden Staten two.
Wilson Central will step out of district Tuesday night in Nashville at Father Ryan.
Cannon boys edge Watertown in overtime
WOODBURY -- Cannon County's boys hit a three-pointer to force overtime before taking a 68-64 win over Watertown in the teams' District 8-AA opener last Friday night.
Blake Bush's triple tied the game at 57-57 and he hit another three as part of his eight-point overtime to help the Lions win their league opener under first-year coach Jason Knowles, a Watertown graduate and former assistant coach.
Watertown led 13-11 following the first quarter, 23-22 at halftime and 39-38 going into the fourth.
Bush buried three triples in leading the Lions with 22 points while Wade Love sank 6 of 7 free throws on his way to 18. Gus Davenport dropped in 13 as the Cannon County trio connected on 15 of 18 foul shots.
Quanterius Hughes-Malone led four Purple Tigers in double figures with 18 points while Rayquan Verge dropped in all eight of his free throws for half of his 16. Gavin Clayborne threw in three 3-pointers on his way to 14 while Elijah Williams added 11. Brady Raines racked up a three and Brayden Cousino two as Watertown fell to 4-2.
Watertown will remain on the district road Tuesday when the Tigers travel to Lafayette to take on Macon County.
Saints slip at Ezell-Harding
ANTIOCH -- Ezell-Harding jumped to an early lead over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian in a 58-43 win Friday night.
The Eagles soared to a 10-4 first-quarter lead and were up 22-11 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 2-3.
Kadarius Price pout in 13 points and Blake Barker 12, including three 3-pointers, for Ezell-Harding.
Carter Branim buried five threes for his 15 points to pace the Saints while Montrell Walker added 11, Jordan Willis six, Shawn Link five and Brittain Gore and Derrick Crouch three each.
