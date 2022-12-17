Pruitt scores winner for Lipscomb vs. Tech

Former Mt. Juliet High star Will Pruitt (2) scores the game-winning basket against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday. His one-hander in the lane came off his steal in the final seconds.

 Lipscomb University

NASHVILLE — In a tightly-contested matchup, former Mt. Juliet High star Will Pruitt became Lipscomb’s hero when he nailed the game-winner with 12.1 seconds left, lifting Lipscomb to a 64-63 victory over visiting Tennessee Tech on Wednesday night in Allen Arena.

Neither team was able to establish rhythm early, but the Bisons stayed just ahead of Tennessee Tech for the first several minutes of play. Lipscomb, however, went cold, making one of its next 10 shots to fall behind 15-14 with 8:52 left in the first half. The drought didn’t last long as the Bisons made its next two for an 18-15 lead to force a Golden Eagles timeout.

