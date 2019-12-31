Purple reign!!!

With Watertown now a Class AA school, the Lady Purple Tigers no longer compete for championships with Class A Gordonsville, which made Saturday's FCS Christmas Tournament title game extra special as the Purple and Blue took over Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex on Saturday night with WHS prevailing 48-24.
"Every game matters," Watertown coach Paige McKinney (who married Southside boys' coach Tyler McKinney last month) said after her Lady Tigers won their first tournament title during her two seasons at WHS. "We have to value every possession. We have to play hard.
"They were on the floor, jump balls were everywhere. They hustled. It was a fun atmosphere. I loved that the community came out to support us, and we even had opposing teams cheering for us, too. It was very nice."
Watertown overcame a slow offensive start to pull away from its next-door rival 48-24 to take the title and complete a 5-1 holiday season.
Gordonsville led 4-0 before Watertown reeled off 15 straight. A 9-0 Tigerette run brought GHS to within 15-13 before an Emma Christensen putback and a basket at the halftime buzzer by Daejah Maklary put the Lady Purple Tigers up 19-13 at halftime.
Watertown opened a 31-19 lead going into the fourth quarter as the Lady Purple Tigers will enter the new year at 9-7.
"I tell them when one gets hot, we'll all get hot; it gets contagious," McKinney said. "Just keep buying in and keep playing hard and it will be your turn."
Christensen connected on a pair of three-pointers to score 17 points while tournament most valuable player Brittni Allison threw in three triples on her way to 13. Maklary scored seven points, Madi Reeder five, Delanney Hight four and Morgan Bain two. Christensen and Hight were named to the all-tournament team.
Watertown will travel to another old Class A rival, Trousdale County, at 6 p.m. Friday before resuming the District 8-AA grind next week.
"We started off a little slow in the season," McKinney said. "We weren't valuing every possession. We've gotten back to that and it's just a lot of fun to watch them get after it."
Wilson Centralsalvages MTIT win
FRANKLIN -- Wilson Central's girls salvaged a win in the seventh-place game of the Middle Tennessee Invitational Tournament on Monday morning, defeating Springfield 67-42 at Franklin High.
Sydnee Richetto racked up two three-pointers and a game-high 15 points for Central, getting 12 in the second half. Sydney Dalton also drained a pair of threes on her way to 12 while Jacoria Woods tossed in 10. Nicole Brill added eight first-half points, Jasmin Angel six, Cloe Smith, Alecia Winters four, Savannah Kirby a three, Kristen Smith two and Lillian Crutchfield a free throw.
Springfield led 16-15 following the first quarter before Central surged in front 35-23 by halftime and 46-33 going into the fourth.
No one scored in double figures for Springfield.
Wilson Central will travel to Clarksville Northwest at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lebanon girlsroar into Kenwood finals
CLARKSVILLE -- Lebanon took no prisoners in a 76-22 hammering of Houston County in the semifinals of the Zaxby's Holiday Tournament at Kenwood on Saturday night.
The Devilettes led 27-12 following the first quarter and 48-16 at halftime as they breezed into Monday's championship game against Bowling Green (Ky.). Lebanon will travel to Tullahoma at 6 p.m. Friday before resuming the District 9-AAA grind next week.
Allissa Mulaski sank five three-pointers to lead Lebanon with 17 points while Addie Porter popped in 6 of 7 free throws on her way to 11. Aaryn Grace Lester added eight points; Avery Harris, Anne Heidebreicht (two threes) and Meioshe Mason six each; Rebecca Brown and Natalie Danko five apiece, Madison Jennings four, Asia Barr and Finley Tomlin three each and Julia Manus two.
Hillsboro rallies pastCentral despite Richetto's 32
FRANKLIN -- Hillsboro's girls pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Wilson Central 66-58 in the consolation bracket of the Middle Tennessee Invitational Tournament at Franklin High School.
The Lady Wildcats led 13-8 following the first quarter and 30-28 at halftime before Hillsboro moved in front 42-40 going into the fourth.
Kamil Washum led the Lady Burros with 19 points while Cori Allen threw in 13 and Derriona Salter 12. Kimora Lockett's 10 included a pair of threes.
Sydnee Richetto racked up 32 points, including a trio of triples, for Wilson Central while Nicole Brill scored 16. Jacoria Woods scored six and Sydney Dalton and Jasmin Angel two each.
Wilson Central wrapped up the tournament Monday morning and will get a final re-tuneup for the District 9-AAA grind Friday night when the Lady Wildcats travel to Clarksville to take on Northwest.
Young Lady Bears surrender lead to Lincoln County
MURFREESBORO -- A young Mt. Juliet team looked like the Lady Bears of old during the early moments of Saturday's midday game against Lincoln County in the State Farm Classic at Johnny Parsley Memorial Gym.
But Lincoln County came back with a couple of extended runs in the second half to pull away to a 54-44 win.
A 12-0 sprint put the Lady Falcons ahead 44-32 early in the fourth quarter before they closed the game with seven straight to improve to 7-4 for the season.
Mt. Juliet scored the first 12 points and the Lady Bears held the lead until a reverse three-point play by Annalise Malone in which she put back her own free throw miss after hitting the first put Lincoln County in front 40-38 in the final minute of the third quarter.
"We came out well early in the game,
played pretty well, hit the basket," Lady Bear coach Chris Fryer said. "But you got to play four quarters.
"We're still a work in progress on the defensive end, trying to find a defense where we can settle in on and get people stopped because it's really hurt us ... We had a chance if we could lock down and play some good defense ... Just wasn't meant to be tonight and I didn't think on the defensive end of the floor we played very well."
Amelia Kate Richardson racked up three 3-pointers and 15 points to lead Lincoln County while Ally Hall's 14 included a pair of threes.
Senior point guard Nevaeh Majors led the Lady Bears with 16 points, including two of her three triples during the first quarter. Center Halle Jones tossed in 10 of her 12 in the first half. Dymond Howard hit a pair of threes for her six while Adelyn Kendall and Anna Riggs each threw in a three and Ava Heilman two as Mt. Juliet fell to 4-7.
"Nevaeh's got a lot of experience and she's out there playing with some young kids," Fryer said. "It's like we told them, 'we got to get to work and try to get better'. We've got good kids and they're working as hard as they can and we're just going to take some time. It's not going to be an overnight deal. It's going to take a little time to get them where they need to be.
"But I think they have the right personalities to be able to do it."
Mt. Juliet will next resume the District 9-AAA grind at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 when Portland comes in.
Trousdale rallies past Friendship in second half
Trousdale County's girls rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to finish seventh in the FCS Christmas Tournament with a 46-41 win over host Friendship Christian on Saturday morning.
The Lady Commanders widened a 13-12 first-quarter lead to 24-16 by halftime. Trousdale County cut the margin to 33-31 going into the fourth before closing out Friendship with a 15-8 final eight minutes.
Kailyn Donoho dropped in 20 points and Tori Simmons 15 for Trousdale County.
Rachel Pippin put in 13 points and Brooke Jones 11 for Friendship. Anna Taylor notched nine points, Savannah Craighead six and Rayven Vaughns two.
Friendship will return to the Division II District 4-A grind at 6 p.m. Friday at Davidson Academy and Saturday at Donelson Christian.
Devilettes race past Northeast
CLARKSVILLE -- Lebanon's girls returned to Tennessee and knocked off Northeast 74-25 Friday in the Zaxby's Holiday Tournament at Kenwood.
The Devilettes, coming off a runner-up finish at a tournament in South Carolina before Christmas, led 19-4 following the first quarter and 44-13 at halftime as they improved to 10-3.
Allissa Mulaski sank three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 15 points while Aaryn Geace Lester tossed in 12 and Addie Porter 10. Meioshe Mason notched nine points, Rebecca Brown and Asia Barr six each, Avery Harris four; Lexie Crowder, Anne Heidebreicht and Madison Jennings three apiece, Julia Manus two and Natalie Danko a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for Northeast.
Wilson Central girls drop MTIT opener
FRANKLIN -- Wilson Central's girls opened the Middle Tennessee Invitational Tournament with a 66-52 loss to Lawrence County on Friday morning.
Central (both teams are the Lady Wildcats) led 12-10 following the first quarter before Lawrence County, which lost to WCHS a week earlier in Columbia, went in front 29-28 by halftime. LCHS blew the game open to 51-35 going into the fourth.
Chloe Moore led Lawrence County with 26 points while Madison Tidwell sank all seven of her free throws on her way to 15. Chloe Willis' 12 included a pair of three-pointers.
Jakoria Woods sank 6 of 8 free throws to lead Wilson Central with 14 points while Jasmin Angel added 11 and Sydnee Richetto 10, including a pair of threes, before fouling out. Nicole Brill notched nine points while Sydney Dalton dropped in five, Alecia Winters two and Cloe Smith a free throw.
Lady Purple Tigers take down Hendersonville
Watertown's girls advanced to the FCS Christmas Tournament final with a 55-45 win over Hendersonville on Friday afternoon at Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Purple Tigers roared to a 21-6 first-quarter lead, led 35-21 at halftime and 43-35 going into the fourth.
Emma Christensen collected 20 points for the Lady Tigers while Brittni Allison sank three 3-pointers on her way to 17. Ali Tunks finished with five points, Delanney Hight and Daejah Maklary four each, Madi Reeder a three and Morgan Bain a two.
Janaeya Mayes led the Lady Commandos with 15 points.
Centennial girls pull away from Friendship in second half
Centennial's girls pulled away from host Friendship Christian in the second half of a 41-27 triumph Friday in the FCS Christmas Tournament at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Cougars used a 15-7 third quarter to turn a 20-18 halftime edge to a 35-25 lead going into the fourth. The teams were even at 8-8 eight minutes in.
Sheraton Foster scored 17 points to lead the Lady Cougars.
Rachel Pippin posted 11 points from the low block for Friendship while Savannah Craighead added eight, Hannah Alexander three, Brooke Jones and Rayven Vaughns two each and Anna Taylor a free throw.
Lady Bears beaten by Madison Academy
MURFREESBORO -- Madison Academy (Ala.) overwhelmed Mt. Juliet 64-43 in the first day of the State Farm Classic at Riverdale's Johnny Parsley Memorial Gym on Friday.
The Lady Mustangs led 17-12 following the first quarter, 36-21 at halftime and 47-31 through three periods.
Libby Privett scored 16 points and Jordyn Blackwell 11 for Madison Academy, each sinking three 3-pointers. Joden Longford threw in two triples as she and Nequoia Adams each added 10 points.
Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with 19 points in the post while Nevaeh Majors threw in 13 from the point. Ava Heilman hit a pair of threes for her six while Dymond Howard had all five of her tallies in the fourth quarter as Mt. Juliet fell to 4-6.
