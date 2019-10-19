Purple Tigers Carey on in rout of Jackson County

GAINESBORO -- Deramus Carey touched the ball six times Thursday night. He needed only the first two to dictate the course of the game as Watertown roared to a 42-8 win at Jackson County's Mack Draper Stadium/Kyle Sisco Memorial Field.
Carey scooped up the opening kickoff off the field at the 20-yard line and 15 seconds later was 80 yards downfield in the end zone.
After a Jackson County punt, Carey took the handoff on Watertown's first offensive play and went 74 yards for a 14-0 lead.
"Traditionally, this is a tough place to play," Watertown coach Gavin Webster said after his Purple Tigers moved to 7-1 for the season and 4-0 in Region 4-2A. "We've had some big close ballgames here. We wanted to play better football. We played better football tonight. We didn't want to come up here and go home with a loss. We came up here and took care of business.
"We're as healthy as we can be. We're playing pretty good football right now. We just got to continue to get better. I still don't think we've reached our potential. We can be a whole lot better football team."
They were plenty good enough on this chilly night despite losing three touchdowns (including two in one series)to penalties.
Quarterback Brayden Cousino completed 9 of 25 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns -- a 13-yarder to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone for a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter and a quick hitter over the middle that Brandon Watts took to the house for a 50-yard play. Cousino also hit Hughes-Malone for a two-point conversion.
Carey collected a 5-yard scoring run and, in the final seconds of the first half, Elijah Williams a 10-yard jet sweep for a score for a 42-0 lead.
With a running clock in the second half, Jackson

County broke the shutout on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 32-yard run by Wid Robbins.
Jacob Calvin made a leaping catch of Eli Burris' two-point pass. But it was too little too late as the Blue Devils dropped to 3-6 for the season and winless in the region with only a Week 11 trip to Trousdale County left on the schedule.
Thirteen Tigers ran the ball, two quarterbacks passed it and seven caught it as they compiled 378 yards. Jackson County had just 86 total yards. Francisco Vega had an interception for Watertown.
The Tigers will head in the same direction next Friday with a 7 p.m. trip to Upperman in Baxter before closing the regular season at home Nov. 1 when they can clinch their second straight region championship against East Robertson at Robinson Stadium.
