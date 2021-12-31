Purple Tigers dominate Jellico in third quarter

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys dominated the third quarter Wednesday night to turn a back-and-forth battle with Jellico into a 72-55 win in the AFLAC Christmas Shootout.
The teams were tied 30-30 at the end of a back-and-forth first half. But Watertown dominated the third quarter 25-6 to open a 55-36 lead. The Purple Tigers enjoyed leads of as high as 20 points in picking up their fifth win of the season against eight losses.
Trent Spradlin totaled 22 points on two 3-pointers and 8-of-13 free-throw shooting to lead Watertown while J.J. Goodall swished 5 of 6 from the line on his way to 14. Will Hackett hit two triples for half of his 12. Ian Fryer finished with eight points; K.J. Wood, Jackson Thomas and Chase McConnell four each and Kier Priest and Marcus Reynolds two apiece.
Isaac McNealy led four Blue Devils in double figures with 14 points while Carson Bolton threw in 13, Gracin Gerber 12 and Garrett MeNealy 11 as Jellico, located on the Kentucky state line north of Knoxville, slipped to 11-5.
The Purple Tigers closed the shootout Thursday night against Mt. Juliet in the first meeting between the former east and west Wilson County rivals since the 1976-77 season. Following the New Year’s holiday, Watertown will travel to Forrest next Tuesday.
Alexander leads Lebanon to Summit finalSPRING HILL — Jarred Hall was still under the weather, but Yarin Alexander was able to fly back into Nashville on Wednesday morning and showed little sign of jet lag in the afternoon in Lebanon’s 69-34 rout of Rockvale in the King of the Hill Holiday Tournament semifinals at Summit.
Alexander, who’s initial flight from Minnesota where he was visiting his father was canceled by bad weather, had 15 of his 19 points in the first half, including both of his 3-pointers. His nine in the second quarter helped the Blue Devils widen their lead from 23-7 to 40-15 by halftime as Lebanon won its 15th straight after a season-opening loss. The senior also surpassed 1,000 career points, which includes what he scored while living in Minnesota before transferring to Lebanon last season.
Rolando Dowell dropped in all 10 of his tallies in the second half while Landen Engles notched nine, Jaylen Abston eight, Brice Njezic seven, Wyatt Bowling six, Aidan Donald four and Austen Gore and Christian Frewin a 3-pointer apiece.
No one scored in double figures for Rockvale.
After Thursday’s championship game against host Summit in which the Blue Devils were seeking their second holiday tournament title in as many weeks, Lebanon will return to regular action next Tuesday at Ravenwood, the first of four straight away from Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, and the last before the inaugural season of District 9-4A basketball tips off Jan. 11 at Wilson Central.
Central surges past Nashville ChristianMADISON — A fourth-quarter surge sent Wilson Central to a 42-38 win over Nashville Christian in the Xaxby’s Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Goodpasture.
Nashville Christian led 29-28 with eight minutes to play before Central outscored the Eagles 14-9 in the fourth quarter. NCS led 12-8 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime tied 21-21.
Adler Kerr scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, including 10 in the second quarter, for the Wildcats. Austin Alexander and Josh Anderson each sank two 3-pointers on their way to nine points apiece. Damion Fayne finished with seven and Evan Riggan two.
Isaiah Davis dropped in 15 points and Donovan Smith 12 (10 of which came after halftime) for Nashville Christian.
Wilson Central had an early-morning game Thursday against Harpeth. The Wildcats will return home for a Tuesday-night visit from Gallatin.
Gallatin ends Friendship’s win streakPIGEON FORGE — Traveling 189 miles to face a school located 13.6 miles from Friendship Christian, the Commanders saw their nine-game winning streak end Wednesday as Gallatin advanced to the final of the King of the Smokies tournament with a 45-38 victory at Pigeon Forge.
Gallatin led 13-6 at the first-quarter break before the Commanders climbed into a 19-19 halftime tie. The Green Wave edged in front 32-30 going into the fourth before Cade Martin sank all six of his free throws in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
Cannon Hale hit two 3-pointers to lead Gallatin with 12 points while Martin managed 10, all in the second half.
Colby Jones and Hayden Potts led the Commanders with eight points apiece while Dillon Turner scored seven, Casey Jones six, Max Duckwiler four, Noah Major a 3-pointer and Riggs Rowe two free throws as Friendship fell to 10-3 going into Wednesday’s third-place game against Roger Bacon (Ohio) at Pigeon Forge Junior High School.
Friendship will return to District 4-IIA action next Tuesday at Goodpasture.
Golden Bears beat EaglevilleWATERTOWN — Mt. Juliet ended a 13-game losing streak Wednesday with a 57-33 win over Eagleville in the AFLAC Christmas Shootout.
The Golden Bears had not won since their season-opener against Tullahoma.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 20 points to lead Mt. Juliet while Griffin Throneberry threw in nine, Johnny Pfefferle eight and Caronne Goree seven.
Mt. Juliet faced host Watertown in the first meeting of teams from opposite ends of Wilson County since 1976-77.
The Golden Bears will travel to Rockvale on Tuesday night.
Unbeaten Hawks reach Brown finals
NASHVILLE — Green Hill’s inside-outside-duo of Jason Burch and Paxton Davidson who combined for 30 points Wednesday night to lift the undefeated Hawks to their 12th triumph of the season 49-38 over Blackman and into the Willie Brown Classic final at Father Ryan.
Burch scored 16 points in the post while Davidson drained a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 14. Parker Overall added eight points, Mo Ruttlen six, Aaron Mattingly three and Garrett Brown two free throws.
Isaiah Divens sank 6 of 7 free throws and two 3-pointers to lead Blackman with 18 points as the Blaze cooled to 6-5. Green Hill led 11-6 at the first-quarter break, 19-9 at halftime and 36-28 through three.
After Thursday’s championship game, Green Hill will return to regular action next Tuesday when the Hawks travel to Beech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.