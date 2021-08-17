CARTHAGE — Watertown was far from perfect in last Saturday’s jamboree at Smith County. But the Purple Tigers hit a big play and converted the extra point in a 7-6 win over the host Owls.
A fumbled snap gave Smith County the ball on Watertown’s 2-yard line, setting up short touchdown run. A botched snap on the extra point left the Owls with a 6-0 lead.
“That stuff’s got to get corrected,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “We can’t be giving up short field to the opponent for that. Those are things that will be addressed and get corrected.”
Watertown quarterback Brayden Cousino connected with Kayden Seay on a long pass into Smith County territory before Adam Cooper pulled in a pass in the left side of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown connection. Trey Pack’s extra point put the Purple Tigers ahead 7-6 with 31.1 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Hit the big play, that’s part of our offense,” Webster said. “We’re going to take what they give us. If we’re not doing something very good, we’ll try something else.”
After Seay intercepted a pass on the final play of the first quarter, the starters called it a night while the backups played the entire second period to formally wrap up the preseason.
Though several Purple Tigers were on the sideline on crutches or wearing slings, Webster said the majority of the starters were healthy and came out of the jamboree unscathed going into this Friday’s 7 p.m. opener at defending 1A state champion Fayetteville. At this point, Webster said the Tigers won’t get better by just practicing at this point.
“You can’t get any better, we just got to start playing a game,” he said. “We’ll get better each week. My main goal is no matter how we start, it’s how we finish. That’s our main goal.”
