Purple Tigers escape Smith’s upset trap with OT triumph

WATERTOWN — Smith County’s boys entered the District 8-AA tournament as the No. 8, and lowest, seed.
Owls Nation was smelling a Cinderella trip to the semifinals and Region 4-AA tournament when their heroes opened a six-point lead in the final minute of regulation.
But Smith County twice missed the front ends of a 1-and-1. Quanterrius Hughes-Malone converted a three-point play and backup guard Eli Scarlett sank a corner 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to pull the Purple Tigers out of the fire and into overtime, where Elijah Williams’ steal and layup broke a tie with 40 seconds left to help send them to the semis/region with a 56-53 victory.
“We’ve been in these situations, like, seven times this year,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said after his Tigers improved to 20-8 for the season. “Kids did a good job tonight. Tough game to play. A lot of pressure on our kids. Smith County, as far as their record and where they were seeded at, a lot of times you put more pressure on you than maybe you should at times.”
RayQuan Verge broke the initial overtime tie with a triple from the wins a minute in. Smith County’s Austin DuCrest quickly answered with a three of his own to re-knot the score. Brayden Cousino then drove the lane to put Watertown ahead. Dennis West, who led the Owls with 20 points, scored on a leander for a 53-53 deadlock.
Cousino missed the front end of a one-and-one, but got the ball right back on the steal for the winning basket. Verge finally got a free throw to fall for the final margin as Smith County was finally put away for the season at 5-25.
Malone led Watertown with 18 points while Verge sank two late threes on his way to 15. Williams and Cousino each added eight and Scarlett seven.
Cody Kemp collected 12 points for Smith County.
Watertown led 14-9 eight minutes in and 24-21 at halftime before Smith County climbed into a 32-32 tie going into the fourth. It was 48-48 when Scarlett’s three went in to force overtime.
The tournament will now shift to Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville. Watertown will face top-seeded Upperman at 7:30 p.m. today. The Purple Tigers finished fourth in this tournament last year before making a Cinderella run to the region championship in Crossville.
“We’re glad we’re in the region,” Bradshaw said. “That’s a big step, a big hurdle for us, especially with this group graduating as many seniors as we graduated last year. Coming back and getting back in the region again, that’s huge for these kids. We play a lot of sophomores. And just the ability for them to continue what we’ve been doing over the last several years, that’s a big hurdle for this group. We’ll celebrate that tonight. As far as Upperman, we’ll work on them tomorrow.”
Devilettes keep Lady Bears out of region for first time since ’87GLADEVILLE — Two programs which once met in the state semifinals and are more accustomed to facing off later in the postseason, met in the District 9-AAA tournament first round for the first time Wednesday night on a Wilson Central floor which is normally not neutral for either one.
But Lebanon, seeded No. 2, seized control as the first quarter became the second and motored into the semifinals with a 74-40 win over longtime rival Mt. Juliet.
The Devilettes scored the first six points before the rebuilding Lady Bears bounced back to go up 7-6 on a pullup 3-pointer from the wing by freshman Ava Heilman.
A putback by Avery Harris quickly had Lebanon back in front, igniting a 13-2 run which put the Devilettes in control 19-9.
Lebanon led 39-18 by halftime and 52-31 going into the fourth as the Devilettes advanced to today’s 4 p.m. semifinal and next week’s Region 5-AAA tournament with a 24-6 record.
Mt. Juliet will miss the region for the first time since 1987 as the Lady Bears, whose last losing season was that same year, finished a 7-17 campaign.
Point guard Addie Porter sank all six of her free throws for the night and two three-pointers, getting 13 of her 20 points during the second quarter for Lebanon. Allissa Muliaski threw in three triples on her way to 15. Aaryn Grace Lester notched nine points, Harris eight, Terri Reynolds seven, Meioshe Mason four; Asia Barr, Anne Heidebreicht and Rebecca Brown three each and Madison Jennings two.
Nevaeh Majors, Mt. Juliet’s point guard on back-to-back state tournament teams, fired in 15 points in her Lady Bear finale while fellow senior Halle Jones, who took advantage of her opportunities in the post after Emma Palmer ended her high school career to undergo preseason hip surgery, tossed in 10. Heilman scored seven, Adelyn Kendall and Anna Riggs a three each and Taylor Pruitt two.
Lady ‘Cats survive and advance vs. PortlandGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls led from start to finish Thursday to survive and advance in the District 9-AAA tournament via a 40-30 win over Portland at WCHS.
The Lady Wildcats scored the game’s first six points before Portland cut the margin to two. But a 9-0 spurt as part of an 11-1 run opened a 21-9 lead late in the first half and Central, though the led never got any larger, was never seriously threatened as the Lady ’Cats advanced to today’s 4 p.m. semifinal against Lebanon with a 16-10 record.
Campbell Strange scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half to lead the Lady Wildcats. Jasmin Angel sank 5 of 6 free throws on her way to nine while Jakoria Woods scored seven, Nicole Brill four, Savannah Kirby a three-pointer and Cloe Smith and Sydney Dalton two each.
No one scored in double figures for the Lady Panthers, whose season ended at 12-18.
Two-quarter dry spell too much for Lady Tigers
WATERTOWN — The District 8-A’s stepladder bracket gives lower-seeded teams more realistic chances to make a tournament run.
Watertown’s girls, with a win in their pocket already as the No. 7 seed, made an early bid to sneak into the semifinals before No. 3 York Institute, which enjoyed a first-round bye, clamped down on the defense for the better part of two quarters to dispatch the host Lady Purple Tigers, 49-39, Wednesday night.
The Lady Tigers scored the first seven points of the second quarter to turn a 7-7 tie into a 14-7 lead.
York rallied with a pair of 3-pointers to go up 15-14 a minute before halftime.
Brittni Allison converted a blocked shot into a fastbreak layup with 10 seconds left for a 16-15 Watertown edge.
York’s Sage Smith got the bounce on a putback at the buzzer for a 17-16 Dragonette halftime edge.
As the third quarter progressed, Watertown missed a couple of good layup looks.
Otherwise, the Lady Tigers had trouble getting off good shots as York gradually expanded the lead.
Only five free throws in six tries in the third quarter by Emma Christensen kept WHS within sight of the Jamestown team, who used a 12-0 run to open a 38-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t until 2:35 remained in the game when Delanney Hight hit a three from the side that Watertown finally found an open lid on the basket for the Lady Tigers’ first field goal since the final seconds of the first half.
Then Christensen went wild with a three, a couple of driving layups and three free throws as WHS, which had trailed 42-23 at one point, had a 12-0 run of its own to cut the margin to seven.
But time expired on the rally and Watertown’s season, which ended at 14-17
York, which advanced to face No. 2 Upperman in the semifinals at Tennessee Tech, was led by Haylee Johnson’s 14 points, including a pair of 3s and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Gabby Beaty also bagged a pair from downtown on her way to 13 as the Dragonettes improved to 18-10.
