DUNLAP — Sequatchie County went to the air last Friday night and defeated visiting Watertown 27-21 in the opening Region 4-3A game, one which may turn out to be the key game of the season when all’s said and done.
The teams swapped scores during a 14-14 first half.
Watertown miscues in Sequatchie territory opened the door for the Indians in the third quarter. Following a missed field goal, a lost fumble at the 21-yard line set up an 84-yard bomb to put the Indians in front 21-14 in the final minute of the third quarter.
A pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff was recovered by an Indian and, after an interception was dropped, converted into a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth for a 24-14 lead.
After a penalty negated Adam Cooper’s 15-yard touchdown run, Watertown got even closer and scored on Cooper’s 6-yard run to draw to within 24-21.
Watertown lost another fumble and Sequatchie County converted it into a 26-yard field goal as the Purple Tigers returned home 2-1 while the Indians moved to 3-0.
After Sequatchie County missed a 21-yard field goal early in the game, Watertown drove to a 10-yard touchdown run by Brett Price for a 7-0 lead.
Sequatchie County tied it quick with an 82-yard bomb down the right sideline for a 7-7 tie going into the second quarter.
Kaden Carter’s 1-yard touchdown run off left tackle put the Purple Tigers back in front 14-7.
Sequatchie County pulled even at 14-14 on a 23-yard touchdown toss.
Price completed 14 of 18 passes for 137 yards. Cooper ran for 79 yards on 15 carries while KK West picked up 68 yards on eight rushes.
The Purple Tigers will return to Robinson Stadium for Friday 7 p.m. Battle of Sparta Pike against DeKalb County.
