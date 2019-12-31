Purple Tigers' inside-outside punch lead to FCS title

It wasn't the old District 8-A (or 6-A of 30 years ago), but Watertown's boys battled neighboring-rival Gordonsville in a championship game Saturday night with the Purple Tigers taking the FCS Christmas Tournament 68-56 at Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Purple Tigers never could shake their old rival as it took a free throw by Rayquan Verge to break a 27-27 tie late in the first half before Quanterrius Hughes-Malone scored from inside and Elijah Williams took a steal the length of the floor for a layup and a 32-27 halftime lead.
Watertown opened a 51-40 lead going into the fourth quarter as the Purple Tigers improved to 11-3.
"It's always a good game whenever we play them," Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. "Close proximity. It's always hard fought. People know each other. It's always a good test. Kids played well tonight, played well all week, really."
Going back to last week's AFLAC Christmas Tournament at Watertown, the Purple Tigers went 5-1 during the holiday break.
"We had a good Christmas," Bradshaw said. "We have a good group. Our kids are fun to watch. They're fun to coach. We lack a little bit in size sometimes, but our heart, our hustle, the way we play together, that's the identity of our group."
Watertown has a key ingredient for success for smaller schools -- production inside and outside. Verge has become an electric force in the backcourt, earning tournament most valuable player honors with 23 points, including a pair of three-pointers despite missing the first few seconds of the game after being late to shootaround earlier in the day.
And while Hughes-Malone isn't tall, he is muscular inside even though as a wide receiver/cornerback in football, he might be thought of as small. He muscled in 22 points in joining Brayden Cousino on the all-tournament team.
"We call him Man-Q for a reason," Bradshaw said of Hughes-Malone. "He's a load down there for sure.
"He had a great tournament ... controlled the boards offensively, defensively, scored the ball around the basket well. Rayquan had a great tournament ... They do a good job feeding off of each other. Q does a good job of slipping in there and being available for us penetration-wise. Verge is starting to learn to play with the reputation when people know who you are and you are expected to be this and you get defenses shaded to you a little bit. He's starting to learn and adjust on when to take shots, when to take opportunities. Early in the year he kind of struggled with it, but he's really come on the last 6-7 ballgames, really embraced it because sometimes it can be a bit much. He's really come on and embraced it."
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Gavin Clayborne connected on a three-pointer to put the Purple Tigers ahead 14-12. A three by Verge capped an 8-0 run (and a larger 13-2 spurt) which put Watertown up 24-14 in the second quarter.
Clayborne collected a pair of triples on his way to eight points while Williams and Cousino each scored six and Brady Raines a three.
While Gordonsville's size concerned Bradshaw, the Tigers got a lot of production from downtown. Matthew Jones fired in four triples and Tyler Gregory three as each scored 18.
Watertown will travel to Hartsville to face another old Class A rival Trousdale County on Friday night before resuming the District 8-AA grind next week.
Golden Bears repeat as Willie Brown champions
NASHVILLE -- Mt. Juliet's boys rallied from a first-quarter deficit to repeat as Willie Brown '65 Memorial Tournament champions with a 59-46 win over Hillsboro at Father Ryan on Saturday night.
Tournament most valuable player Will Pruitt poured in 22 points while Riggs Abner added 12 and Charles Clark 11. Gage Wells was named all-tournament after sinking a pair of three-pointers on his way to eight points while Isaac Thompson tossed in two.
Hillsboro, which handed the Golden Bears the second of back-to-back losses the week before Christmas, led 11-8 in the first quarter before Mt. Juliet moved in front 21-18 by halftime and 42-33 going into the fourth as MJ improved to 11-2.
J.P. Pegues scored 17 points and Ryan Wilcox 10 for Hillsboro.
Mt. Juliet will enjoy New Year's week off before returning to the District 9-AAA grind Jan. 7 at home against Portland.
Lebanon boys thrivein late night with semifinal surge
FRANKLIN -- A curfew might be counter-productive to Lebanon's boys, who appeared to be getting ready for New Year's Eve during Saturday's Middle Tennessee Invitational.
Playing the scheduled 8:30 p.m. finale, the Blue Devils struggled through three quarters before exploding in the fourth for a 48-36 semifinal win over Ravenwood.
The Raptors, from nearby Brentwood, controlled the tempo in leading 8-7 following the first quarter, 15-13 at halftime and 29-25 going into the fourth before the Blue Devils came alive to improve to 12-1 and advance to Monday's championship game against host Franklin at, almost needless to say, 8:30 p.m.
Polo Phillips flipped in 10 of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and Jamar Kynard collected all 10 of his tallies in the final eight minutes for Lebanon. Gaven Reasonover racked up three 3-pointers on his way to 11. Malcolm Logue and David Greene each scored seven and Kobe Tibbs two.
Wildcats rollpast Rockvale
MADISON -- Three Wildcats scored in double figures Saturday afternoon as Wilson Central's boys opened the Zaxby's Christmas Classic with a 64-51 win over first-year Rockvale at Goodpasture.
Adler Kerr finished with 15 points, Caleb Lawrence 13 and Jordan Beard 11 for the Wildcats, who led 14-7 following the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. It was 47-32 going to the fourth.
Daniel Beard knocked down nine points for Central while Zack Markus added eight, Connor Miller six and Braiden Staten two.
Isaiah Divers drained a pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers as he tossed in 12 of his 18 points during the final eight minutes for Rockvale while Lamarious Nelson notched eight of his 14 during the third.
The Wildcats returned to Goodpasture on Monday to take on the host Cougars. They will travel to Clarksville to take on Northwest on Friday.
Friendship survivesbad third quarterto beat Copper Basin
PIGEON FORGE -- Friendship Christian's boys countered a bad third quarter with three good periods in a 54-48 win over Copper Basin in the King of the Smokies consolation round Saturday.
The Commanders led 16-9 following the first quarter and 37-21 at halftime. Copper Basin used a 16-3 third to climb to within 40-38 going into the fourth before Friendship finished with a 14-10 final eight minutes to improve to 6-9 going into Monday's fifth-place game.
Bryce Miller fired in five three-pointers to lead Friendship with 19 points, including 14 in the first half. Andrew Mathis managed 14 points and Mitch Pelham 10. Dillon Turner finished with five points and Joseph Meadows, La'Quarrius Talley and Casey Jones two each.
Tim Fair fired in 12 of his 21 points in the third quarter, finishing the game with three triples, for the Cougars, who fell to 8-3.
Blue Devil balance key to opening MTIT win
FRANKLIN -- Lebanon's boys wrapped up a late night of basketball Friday by finishing off the opening day of the Middle Tennessee Invitational Tournament with a 57-45 win over Nolensville at Franklin High.
Point guard Malcolm Logue threw in three 3-pointers as he andbig man Jamar Kynard scored 16
points apiece for Lebanon while David Greene tossed in 10, Kobe Tibbs seven, Gaven Reasonover five and Polo Phillips a three as the Blue Devils improved to 11-1.
Lebanon led led 17-12 following the first quarter, 31-20 at halftime and 41-31 through three periods.
Hughes-Malone powers Purple Tigers to FCS final
After a slew of 30-plus-point games, Watertown's Rayquan Verge was "held" to 20 Friday, but Quanterrius Hughes-Malone overpowered RePublic with 29 as the Purple Tigers advanced to the FCS Christmas Tournament championship game with an 85-74 win at Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex.
The teams were tied 20-20 through eight minutes before Watertown moved ahead 46-37 by halftime and 61-56 through three periods.
Brayden Cousino scored 17 points for the Purple Tigers while Elijah Williams added eight, Brady Raines five, Deramus Carey four and Gavin Clayborne two.
Friendship boys fall in King of the Smokies opener
PIGEON FORGE -- Holy Cross (Ky.) broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to defeat Friendship Christian 65-49 in the opening round of the King of the Smokies Tournament.
The Cougars led 16-11 following the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime before the Commanders climbed into a 36-35 edge going into the fourth. But a 20-13 final eight minutes dropped Friendship to 5-9 for the season.
Sam Bearden threw in 13 points and Chaz Geraghty 11 as Holy Cross climbed to 8-1.
Andrew Mathis's 15 points and Mitch Pelham's 14 led Friendship. Bryce Miller drained three 3-pointers for his nine while Dillon Turner finished with five and Max Duckwiler and Casey Jones two each.
Golden Bears blitz Brentwood in Willie Brown semifinals
NASHVILLE -- Mt. Juliet's boys returned to the Willie Brown '65 Memorial Tournament championship game with a 72-38 blitzing of Brentwood in Friday's semifinals at Father Ryan.
Will Pruitt poured in 16 points, Gage Wells 15, Riggs Abner 11 and Charles Clark 10 as Mt. Juliet improved to 10-2. Isaac Thompson led the Golden Bear defense.
