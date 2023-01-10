Purple Tigers lose early lead to Eagles

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys led Westmoreland until the Eagles went on a second-quarter run to move ahead and eventually pull away to a 55-45 win in the District 7-AA opener for both teams last Friday night.
The Purple Tigers led 13-10 at the first-quarter break before the Eagles, coached by former Green Hill girls’ coach Cherie Abner, soared in front 22-15 by halftime and 37-24 going into the fourth.
Preston King scored 17 points and Colby Warren 11 for Westmoreland.
Trent Spradlin sank five 3-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 23 points.
Kory Smith scored seven points, Chase McConnell six, K.J. Wood four, J.J. Goodall a 3-point play and Manny Seay two.
Watertown will travel down Sparta Pike to Smithville to take on DeKalb County tonight.
Friendship falls on basket at buzzerANTIOCH — Blake Dean scored at the final buzzer to lift Ezell-Harding past visiting Friendship Christian 45-43 last Friday night.
The Commanders trailed 38-28 going into the fourth quarter before Colby Jones scored seven of his nine points down the stretch to fuel Friendship’s rally.
Friendship led 12-11 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime tied 24-24.
Dean scored 17 points for Ezell-Harding while M.J. Gibbs sank two 3-pointers for half of his 12.
Noah Major’s 14 led Friendship while freshman Xavier Humphrey had 12. Charley Carpenter scored six and Miles Fitzpatrick two.
Friendship will travel to Davidson Academy tonight.
Hawks soar away from Cane Ridge in fourth qUarterMT. JULIET — Green Hill’s final tuneup for District 9-4A action was a 42-28 fourth-quarter crushing of visiting Cane Ridge last Friday night.
The Ravens led 7-5 following the first quarter before Green Hill edged in front 15-14 by halftime.
The Hawks were up 27-25 going into the fourth before dominating the visitors 15-3 over the final eight minutes.
Kenny Ellis scored seven of his nine points after halftime to lead Green Hill.
Jason Burch supplied seven points while Aaron Mattingly, Garrett Brown, Antjuan Welch and Rex Harmon five each, Parker Overath four and Jordan Lukins two.
No one scored in double figures for Cane Ridge.
Green Hill will host Cookeville tonight in the district opener.
Goodpasture defeats FriendshipFriendship Christian dropped a 64-50 decision to visiting Goodpasture last Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Cougars led 21-12 at the first-quarter break, 34-29 at halftime and 50-38 going into the fourth.
Isaiah West sank two 3-pointers in leading Goodpasture with 19 points while King Keary collected 14 and Jack Carter 10.
Charley Carpenter connected on three 3-pointers to lead Friendship with 15 points while Colby Jones threw in 13.
Noah Major and D. Boone each scored six, Xavier Humphrey four and Riggs Rowe and Kaelin Horton three apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.