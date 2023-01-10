Purple Tigers lose early lead to Eagles

Watertown’s Trent Spradlin uses his head to corral this first-quarter rebound.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys led Westmoreland until the Eagles went on a second-quarter run to move ahead and eventually pull away to a 55-45 win in the District 7-AA opener for both teams last Friday night.

The Purple Tigers led 13-10 at the first-quarter break before the Eagles, coached by former Green Hill girls’ coach Cherie Abner, soared in front 22-15 by halftime and 37-24 going into the fourth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.