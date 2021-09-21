NASHVILLE — Watertown raced out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 38-8 win over new Region 4-2A rival Whites Creek last Friday night.
“We played well on offense, defense and special teams,” said Watertown Head Coach Gavin Webster.
Watertown wasted no time in scoring early. Brady Watts returned the opening kickoff 46 yards to Whites Creek 37-yard line. Two plays later, Adam Cooper scooted around left end and raced 31 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
On Whites Creek’s opening drive the Purple Tiger defense showed it would be tough sledding for the Cobras’ offense, forcing them into a quick three-and-out.
On the ensuing punt, a Watertown defender partially blocked the kick and the ball landed in the hands of Hayden Dicken in the end zone for a Watertown touchdown, increasing the lead to 14-0.
After another stop by their defense and a short punt from the Cobras, the Purple again started their next drive in Whites Creek territory. Quarterback Brayden Cousino connected with Brady Watts on a 9-yard touchdown strike to up the lead to 21-0.
After another three-and-out, the Purple Tigers looked poised to score again, but Cousino’s pass attempt on fourth down fell incomplete. It was the only drive in the first half that Watertown did not score.
After another short punt from the Cobras, Cousino connected with Kaden Seay for a 12-yard pickup. And then Kwame, Kaden’s brother, got in on the scoring, as he crossed the goal line on a 5-yard run to increase the lead to 28-0.
Cooper added his second touchdown of the night, this time from 13 yards. Trey Pack closed out the first-half scoring with a 37-yard field goal to make the score 38-0 at the half. The Cobras picked up their first two first downs of the game as the first half ended.
The Cobras got the second-half kickoff and build off the success they had at the end of the first half. They drove all the way to Watertown 6-yard line, but were stopped on downs. After forcing the Purple Tigers to punt, the Cobras again drove deep into Watertown territory. On fourth-and-two the Purple Tigers jumped offside giving the Cobras a new set of downs. The Cobras then got on the board as Gabrial Johnson scored on a 5-yard run with 19 seconds left.
The Purple Tigers only gained 188 yards of offense, but all the drives in the first half started in Whites Creek territory. The defense only allowed 125 yards total, with 82 of those yards coming in the second half when the game was out of range.
With the win Watertown improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 4-2A, and will travel to Upperman for a non-region matchup at 7 p.m. this coming Friday in Baxter.
“It was nice to get a region win,” said Webster. “Upperman will be tough game. Coach (Adam) Caine does a great job over there,”
The Purple Tigers won the 2020 meeting 27-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.