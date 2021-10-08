WATERTOWN — Every X and O in the Watertown playbook seemed to result in points Friday night as the Purple Tigers blanked Region 4-2A foe Harpeth 49-0 on their senior night at Robinson Stadium.
Coach Gavin Webster and his 4-3 (3-0) boys donned in all purple took no time finding the scoreboard as quarterback Brayden Cousino scampered 35 yards into the end zone to start the scoring affair.
Harpeth’s offense sputtered early as Hayden Penrod tossed a pair of interceptions in the first half, one on his first series.
Receiving the ball from the takeaway, Cousino found Brady Watts from 4 yards out to make the shutout 14-0.
The Indians then went three-and-out to punt the ball back to the Purple Tigers.
Cousino then heaved his first ball of the night to Adam Cooper, drawing the score to 21-0.
Coming off of the scoring drive, Watertown recovered the following kickoff to march downfield and once again into the promised land. On the following kick, the Purple Tigers rinsed and repeated, finding halfback DeAndre Wright for back-to-back rushing touchdowns. Watertown had already hit the 35-point mercy rule before the buzzer of the first quarter.
Relatively speaking, Watertown’s offense was slow in the second stanza, scoring a mere two times compared to five. Adam Cooper sprinted into the end zone from the Harpeth 26-yard line to make it 42-0, and Kaden Carter powered in from five yards out to make it 49-0 before the half.
Although 49-0 means seven touchdowns, that also meant seven PATs for sophomore Trey Pack, who was exceptional through the night. He went 7-7 on extra points, and had an onside kick and a skied ball that both resulted in Watertown recoveries.
Throughout the second half, Purple Tiger freshmen and reserves saw significant game time, and even they held Harpeth scoreless. Sophomore QB Bret Price had a night in the backfield, completing six of his eight passes for 73 yards and a single interception. Freshman Carter also shined in the second half, rushing for 52 yards on 11 carries and a score.
The Indians were held to 96 yards of total offense, 28 through the air and 68 on the ground. The leading rusher was the swiss army knife of Landen Perry, who had 54 yards on six touches.
However, Watertown stole the show with 378 offensive yards and several defensive stops. Cousino went 2-5-58 with a pair of scores, and Adam Cooper and DeAndre Wright combined for 152 yards and three scores on just 15 carries. Catching the ball, Cooper and Ethan Owen found success, combining for 95 yards on three receptions.
After averaging nearly a first down per snap and holding the opposition to a miniscule six first downs in four quarters, the Purple Tigers have a bye week, then travel to Livingston Academy on Oct. 22, before the Battle at the Creekbank with Trousdale County on Oct. 29 which will decide the region championship.
Watertown 49, Harpeth 0
Harpeth | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0
Watertown | 35 | 14 | 0 | 0—49
First quarter
Watertown—Brayden Cousino 35 run (Trey Pack kick), 11:40.
Watertown—Brady Watts 4 pass from Cousino (Pack kick), 8:44.
Watertown—Adam Cooper 54 pass from Cousino (Pack kick), 5:23.
Watertown—DeAndre Wright 25 run (Pack kick), 4:45.
Watertown—Wright 5 run (Pack kick), 1:24.
Second quarter
Watertown—Cooper 26 run (Pack kick), 11:46.
Watertown—Kaden Carter 5 run (Pack kick), 3:15.
Team statistics
| Harp | Wat
First downs | 6 | 19
–Rushing | 5 | 12
–Passing | 1 | 7
–Penalty | 0 | 0
Rushes-yards | 25-68 | 33-247
Passing yards | 28 | 131
–Comp.-Att.-Int. | 3-9-2 | 8-13-1
Penalties-yards | 1-5 | 5-45
Fumbles-lost | 2-1 | 0-0
Punts-avg. | 3-24.0 | 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Harpeth: Landen Perry 6-54, Lionel Marquardt 15-25, Brenden Huffines 1-(-1), Hayden Penrod 3-(-10). Watertown: DeAndre Wright 8-80, Adam Cooper 7-72, Kaden Carter 11-52, Brayden Cousino 1-35, Bret Price 4-2, Team 2-(-14).
PASSING—Harpeth: Hayden Penrod 3-9-2—28. Watertown, Bret Price 6-8-1—73, Brayden Cousino 2-5-0—58.
RECEIVING—Harpeth: Landen Perry 1-12, Luke Summers 1-11, James Nelson 1-5. Watertown: Adam Cooper 1-54, Ethan Owen 2-41, Zack Self 1-20, Marcus Reynolds 3-12, Brady Watts 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.