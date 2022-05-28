MURFREESBORO — Unlike most, if not all, of the other venues around Rutherford County and Wilson Central, Riverdale’s pod of the state baseball tournaments were not behind going into Thursday.
But despite the all-artificial turf infield, there was no baseball at the Reservation or anywhere else Thursday as persistent rain plagued the area.
Thus, Watertown waited until yesterday to possibly advance its history-making run in the tournament as the Purple Tigers needed just one win in two possible chances against Loretto to reach the finals, which have been bumped to today at Blackman’s David Price Field. The time for today’s one-game championship had not been announced as of yesterday morning.
The Purple Tigers had already beaten Loretto with a 10-3 thumping of the Mustangs on Wednesday.
A day after making the most of one run in a first-round win, Watertown’s offense made the most of three sacrifice flies in Wednesday’s win, putting the Purple Tigers one victory from their first state baseball final.
The Tigers scored in all six of their at-bats, finishing with 11 hits. Three of those came in the first inning, followed by a Kaden West sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.
After Brady Watts and K.J. Wood were hit by pitches in the second inning,
Kaden Seay hit a sacrifice fly and Alec Whitlock reached on a run-scoring error.
Brady Watts’ sacrifice fly made it 5-0 in the third.
Mason Murrell hit an RBI double in the fourth and came home on Kendal Bayse’s single for a 7-0 lead.
Loretto scored in the top of the fifth. But Watertown got that score back with 100-% interest in the bottom half as the Tigers loaded the bases on three singles. Brayden Cousino, in a rare at-bat following hand surgery, singled up the middle to score two for a 9-1 lead.
The Mustangs, who have made five state tournaments since 2017 with two finals and a championship, scored their final two runs in the sixth. Watertown got one back in the bottom half when Lance Fripp doubled and scored on Seay’s sacrifice fly.
Zeb Major pitched 52/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Zack Self recorded the final four outs, one on strikes.
Seay drove in two runs as he, Whitlock and Murrell each managed two hits while Cousino also had two RBIs. Fripp and Murrell doubled.
