WATERTOWN — Watertown picked up an end-of-season game with Warren County for Wednesday night and collected an 11-1 victory.
The Purple Tigers jumped to a 5-0 first-inning lead, added four in the third and run-ruled the Pioneers with a run in the fifth.
Cyrus Bennett went 3-for-3 with a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run single in the third. Kendal Bayse knocked in two runs on a double and single. Alec Whitlock singled twice, one of which drove in two runs in the third. Leadoff batter K.J. Wood went 3-for-3 as the Purple Tigers pounded 13 hits.
Charlie Mitchell pitched three innings for the win, allowing two hits. Brady Watts gave up Warren County’s run in the fourth before Zack Self worked the fifth. The trio surrendered five hits.
The Purple Tigers will now turn their attention to the District 6-2A tournament where they are the No. 1 seed. They will host No. 4 Westmoreland at 6 p.m. today before traveling to the Eagles’ field Monday. Should the teams split those game, an “if necessary” game would be held at Watertown at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The series winner will face the Cannon County-Smith County winner at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the higher seed, meaning at Watertown if the Purple Tigers are there. The two finalists will advance to the Region 3-2A tournament.
Mt. Juliet top seed for 9-4A tournament
The inaugural District 9-4A tournament got under way last night with Wilson Central hosting Cookeville in a play-in game. The winner will go to top-seed Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. Monday for a best-of-three semifinal series with Tuesday’s game two at the Cookeville-Central winner and Wednesday’s “if necessary” game back at MJ’s Mel Brown Athletic Complex. All games at Mt. Juliet will be at 7 p.m.
Lebanon is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 3 Green Hill at Brent Foster Field on Monday. Game 2 will be on the Hill on Tuesday with the “if necessary” game back at LHS on Wednesday. All games in this series will be at 6 p.m.
The two series winners will meet in a one-game championship game at the higher seed as soon as possible, likely Wednesday if both series to 2-0 or Thursday if at least one of them goes 2-1. Both teams in the championship game will advance to the Region 5-4A tournament.
