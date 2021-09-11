WATERTOWN — Watertown’s offense came alive Friday night as the Purple Tigers put together their most complete game of the season in winning the Battle of Sparta Pike 38-20 over DeKalb County at Robinson Stadium.
After squeezing out a 6-0 win the week before, Watertown’s offense finished drives as Adam Cooper and Kwame Seay both rushed for over 100 yards and a combined three touchdowns. Quarterback Brayden Cousino was super-efficient with 13-of-16 passing for 104 yards and no interceptions, adding a 5-yard scoring run which helped break the game open in the third quarter.
“We dominated the line of scrimmage,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said after his Purple Tigers pulled even for the season at 2-2. “Most complete game.
“Great effort… Overall, I thought we played a complete game as a football team.”
Cooper, who ran for 127 yards on 12 carries, scored on a 2-yard run two plays into the second quarter for the game’s first points and bolted 64 yards down the left sideline to give the Purple Tigers some breathing room at 17-6 in the third. Seay, who finished with 107 yards on a dozen rushes, scooted 52 yards to the end zone for the final tally with 5:39 to play.
Watertown’s defense remained stout even though DeKalb put up 20 points. One touchdown came after the game’s only lost fumble was returned to the home team’s 5-yard line, setting up a double-handoff run to the end zone by Isaac Knowles.
But it was on the outside where Knowles was dangerous with 16 catches for 187 yards, including a 62-yard bomb down the left sideline to bring DeKalb to within 31-20 with less than six minutes to play. He followed that with a two-point run.
Throwing the passes was left-hander Briz Trapp, who connected on 21 of 31 for 220 yards. But he was intercepted twice, one of which was a 50-yard pick-six by Kayden Seay which opened a 31-12 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Trapp’s next pass found Knowles down the left sideline to get that score back.
He was also picked off by Lance Fripp to end the Tigers’ first drive of the second half. Cooper scored from 64 yards on the next play.
But when Trapp wasn’t flinging passes, he was trying to dodge the Purple Tigers’ pass rush, and not always successfully as he went down 12 times behind the line. A few of those were bad snaps he fell on. The others came from sacks by Noah Clemmons (at least three times), Hayden Gwaltney, Ian Fryer (at least twice), Hayden Dicken, Blaze Kinslow and Jayden Robertson. His minus-69 net rushing yards included a couple of 11-yard gains. But the sacks were the reason the visitors were held to 13 rushing yards, one of which was a scoring run by Nathaniel Crook two plays into the fourth quarter as DeKalb County tried to cut into a 24-6 deficit.
“Defensively, I thought we dominated,” Webster said. “The kids played hard tonight, just a great overall effort.”
Watertown’s kicking game was a plus as well. Trey Pack was perfect on his extra points and kicked a 25-yard field goal for a 10-6 lead less than three minutes before halftime. That was enough time for the Purple Tigers to force a punt and drive to a 45-yard attempt which would have been a school record. The drive hit the top of the crossbar and fell in the end zone, leaving WHS with the four-point lead at the break.
Pack had another chance to enter the record book early in the fourth quarter, but his try from 43 yards, which would have tied the school mark shared by Gregg Hale and Nathanel Gutierrez, was short and wide.
Watertown will return to Region 4-2A action this coming Friday with a trip to Whites Creek for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Watertown 38, DeKalb County 20
DeKalb County | 0 | 6 | 0 | 14—20
Watertown | 0 | 10 | 14 | 14—38
Second quarter
Watertown—Adam Cooper 2 run (Trey Pack kick), 11:40.
DeKalb County—Isaac Knowles 5 run (kick failed), 6:13.
Watertown—Pack 25 FG, 2:45.
Third quarter
Watertown—Cooper 64 run (Pack kick), 7:27.
Watertown—Brayden Cousino 5 run (Pack kick), 4:15.
Fourth quarter
DeKalb County—Nathaniel Crook 1 run (bad snap), 11:40.
Watertown—Kayden Seay 50 interception return (Pack kick), 6:36.
DeKalb County—Knowles 62 pass from Briz Trapp (Knowles run), 5:53.
Watertown—Kwame Seay 52 run (Pack kick), 5:39.
Team statistics
| DeKalb | WHS
First downs | 16 | 14
—Rushing | 8 | 9
—Passing | 5 | 4
—Penalty | 3 | 1
Rushes-yards | 38-13 | 30-245
Passing yards | 220 | 104
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 21-31-2 | 13-16-0
Lost fumbles | 0 | 1
Penalties-yards | 5-35 | 5-71
Punts-avg. | 3-33.7 | 2-35.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—DeKalb County: Colby Barnes 7-18, Isaac Knowles 2-7, Nathaniel Crook 11-57, Briz Trapp 18-(-69). Watertown: Adam Cooper 12-127, Kwame Seay 12-107, Brayden Cousino 5-15, Brady Watts 1-(-4).
PASSING—DeKalb County: Briz Trapp 21-31-2—220. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 13-16-0—104.
RECEIVING—DeKalb County: Isaac Knowles 16-187, Ty Webb 1-4, Team 1-2, Colby Barnes 1-12, John Ellis 2-15. Watertown: Kaiden West 4-23, Adam Cooper 2-4, Lance Fripp 2-8, Bret Price 2-19, Brady Watts 1-30, Kayden Seay 2-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Watertown: Trey Pack 45 (off crossbar, 0:00 2nd quarter), 43 (short, 8:09 4th quarter).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.