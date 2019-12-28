Purple Tigers races past Cascade behind Verge's 31

Watertown's quickness was too much for Cascade's size Thursday as the Purple Tigers ran away from the Champions 70-46 in the opening round of the FCS Christmas Tournament at Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex.
Cascade led for much of the first quarter. But Rayquan Verge drove the baseline for a short pullup jumper to put the Purple Tigers ahead 8-7 and followed with back-to-back three-pointers from opposite corners and an old-fashioned three-point play for a personal 15-point period and a 17-9 lead at the break.
The Champions remained within striking distance throughout the second quarter, trailing 33-27 at halftime.
But Watertown opened the second half with a 7-0 run and pulled away from there to improve to 9-3 for the season and advance to Friday afternoon's semifinal against RePublic, which needed three overtimes to dispatch Hendersonville earlier in the day. Cascade faced the Commandos in the consolation round Friday morning. The tournament will wrap up today.
Rayquan Verge, who racked up a pair of 30-plus-point games in last week's AFLAC Christmas Tournament at Watertown, remained hot with 31, including four triples. Quanterrius Hughes-Malone used his own quickness in the post to score half of his 16 points in the third quarter from the post. Gavin Clayborne and Brayden Cousino each scored six, Elijah Williams four, Brady Raines a three and Deramus Carey and Kier Priest two apiece.
Steve Carter collected 12 points and Justis Carter 11 for Cascade.
Golden Bears break two-game slide behind Wells' six 3s
NASHVILLE -- Mt. Juliet's boys broke a rare two-game losing streak Thursday with a 69-45 win over Red Bank in the opening round of the Willie Brown '65 Memorial Tournament at Father Ryan.
The Golden Bears led 17-9 following the first quarter, 39-21 at halftime and 55-31 through three periods as they improved to 9-2 going into Friday's semifinal against Brentwood. The tournament will wrap up today.
"We came out ready to play," Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said. "We had a real good first half. We had a pretty good performance all around."
Gage Wells gunned in six three-pointers on his way to 20 points for Mt. Juliet while Will Pruitt put in all 18 of his points in the first half and passed for 11 assists. Charles Clark connected on a pair of threes on his way to 14 points. Osize Daniyan dropped in six points, Riggs Abner four, Griffin Throneberry and Paxton Davidson a three apiece and Isaac Thompson two.
Brandon Jones finished with 15 points to lead Red Bank.
Allen said the losses to Hillsboro and Siegel was not an indication anything was wrong with the Bears.
"We were playing against pretty good teams," Allen said. "Hillsboro is one of the top teams in Nashville and Siegel is one of the top teams in Murfreesboro. Those games could have gone either way."
