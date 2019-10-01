Purple Tigers ride fast start, trounce White House, 28-8

WATERTOWN -- The Watertown Purple Tigers jumped out to 21-0 lead and cruised to a 28-8 win over The White House Blue Devils at Robinson Stadium on Friday night.
Quarterback Brayden Cousino connected on two touchdown passes in the first half. Deramus (D-Ray) Carey added 138 yards and a touchdown rushing for the Purple Tigers.
"I thought our defense played really well tonight," said Purple Tiger coach Gavin Webster.
Watertown took the opening kickoff and went 56 yards in 10 plays as Cousino connected with Brandon Watts on fourth-and-two for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Purple Tigers up 7-0.
After the teams traded punts, the Purple Tigers stopped the Blue Devils on a fourth-down attempt at their own 45-yard line. Watertown wasted no time in converting on the good field position. Going 43 yards in seven plays, Carey scored from 18 yards to make it 14-0 Purple Tigers at the end of the first quarter.
On the first on the next possession, White House quarterback Chase Anderson was intercepted by Kaden Seay, who returned the pick 23 yards to the Blue Devils' 27-yard line.
Facing a fourth-and-14 at the Blue Devils 31-yard line, Webster decided to leave his offense on the field and go for the first down. Cousino connected with Jordan Cason for a 19-yard gain and a first down. Also on the play Cousino was hit late by a White House defender, so the ball was moved half the distance to the 6-yard line.
After gaining 1 yard on three plays, the Purple Tigers again went for it on fourth down. This time, Cousino threw a jump ball into the end zone that was caught by Quanterrius Hughes-Malone for another Watertown touchdown, increasing the lead to 21-0 by halftime.
The second half started with the teams trading punts on their opening drives. White House was then drove deep into Watertown territory as Anderson connected with Skylar Holcomb for a 39-yard gain to the WHS 11-yard line. However, again on fourth down, the Purple Tigers' defense made a stop and forced an incompletion from Anderson to turn the ball over on downs.
The Blue Devils would score their first points on the game on Watertown's next drive. Purple Tigers punter Gentry Wall fumbled the snap and had to fall on the ball in the end zone, resulting in a safety, making the score 21-2.
see trounce/page b2
After the safety White House got the ball back and scored very quickly. The Blue Devils went 42-yards in just three plays as Ranen Blackburn went 38 yards for a touchdown. The visitors attempted a two-point conversion, but the Purple Tigers' defense stopped Anderson short leaving the score at 28-8.
After forcing a Watertown punt, White House then got a chance to cut into the lead, but Anderson was intercepted for a third time in the game. This time it was Cason, who returned the interception 25 yards for a Watertown touchdown to make the final 28-8. "That a quality win over a 4A team," said Webster. "A game against a team like that prepares us for the region games and playoff games."
With the win Watertown improved to 4-1 overall. White House dropped to 3-2 overall. The Purple Tigers will jump back into Region 4-2A play at rival Westmoreland at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
