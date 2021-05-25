A couple of generations ago in Watertown, the period between basketball season and the end of school was reserved for spring football.
Now, there will be Purple Tigers all over Rutherford County as five tennis players, five track and field athletes and a couple of relay teams will join the baseball team in chasing TSSAA gold as the annual Spring Fling returns following a one-year COVID-hiatus.
And at the track venue, which has been moved from Middle Tennessee State University to Rockvale High School due to COVID restrictions at MTSU, athletes from six of Wilson County’s seven high schools will be in action, with a few considered as favorites to bring home state championships.
Watertown’s Jordan Cason and Emma Christensen are strong contenders in the boys’ long jump and girls’ high jump, respectively as both posted the second-longest jumps in regional competition. Cason is seeded second in his event while Christensen is third in hers, though she is in a four-way tie for second, just .02 behind Madison Academic Magnet’s Serenity Williams.
And of Cason comes up short in the long jump, he could give Watertown a repeat champion in the triple jump where he’s seeded third. Rayquan Verge became the Purple Tigers’ first (and still only) state champion as a junior two years ago and would have been favored to win a second straight had the pandemic canceled all spring sports in 2020.
Christensen is also competing in the triple jump while Cason has the 100 meters on his to-do list. Kai Halbert will compete in the boys’ pole vault, Noah Clemmons in the boys’ shot put and Rilee Jo Gardner in the girls’ discus. The Lady Purple Tigers will also field quartets in the 4-by-200 and 4-by-100 relays.
All of Watertown’s action will be today beginning at 9 a.m. in the Small Class.
Division II will be held tomorrow with Mt. Juliet Christian’s JaMarion Thomas in the 3:15 p.m. Class A boys’ triple jump, an event in which he’s seeded third.
DI Large Class will swing into action Thursday featuring large schools Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill, all four of which will be well represented.
The heaviest of the mantle of favorite likely falls on Lebanon’s Aiden Britt, the reigning state cross country champion from last fall. The spring’s counterpart event is the 3,200 meters in which Britt is the No. 1 seed by 3.79 seconds.
Green Hill could pick up several medals courtesy of Marzeion Jones, who is a top-four seed in three events — No.1 in the boys’ triple jump, No. 2 in the long jump and No. 4 in the high jump.
Also competing in the Large Class boys are Lebanon’s De’wayne Brown in the triple jump, Wilson Central’s Zachary Jacobs in the discus, Green Hill’s Dailin Siggers in the 110-meter hurdles, Mt. Juliet’s Montrell Bandy in the 400 meters and Lebanon’s Ryan Becht in the 300 hurdles. Green Hill will have a team in the 4-by-11 relay while Mt. Juliet will field a quartet in the 4-by-200.
On the girls’ side, Green Hill’s Jordan Stromquist will compete in the long jump, triple jump and 100 meters. Teammate Carolina Bannach will be in the pole vault while Wilson Central’s Maya Follmer will run the 100-meter hurdles. Wilson Central will field relay teams in the 4-by-200 and 4-by-100.
Field events will be held in the mornings beginning at 8:30 a.m. and going until around 2 p.m. Running events will go off at 4 p.m.
At Adams Tennis Center in Old Fort Park, Watertown junior Morgan Brown, who earned all-state honors as a freshman by finishing in the semifinals, is undefeated as a junior. She will face Hickman County’s Leah Brewer at 9 a.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to the 2 p.m. semifinals. The championship is set for 11 a.m. Friday.
Her fellow juniors, Ian Fryer and Jackson Thomas, will take on Signal Mountain seniors Ryan Griggs and Austin Hensley at 9 a.m. Thursday with the winners returning for the 2 p.m. semifinals. At the same time, Lady Purple Tiger teammates Blake Griffin and Summer Sesnan will take on Union City’s Annie Wade and Shelby Bondurant. The championships are set for 11 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.