Cooper runs for 200 yards; Watertown falls just short of 500 total offense
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Purple Tigers raced out to an early 21-0 lead on their way to 45-7 first-round playoff win over Bledsoe County last Friday night at Robinson Stadium.
“A great job by our defense tonight,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster after watching Josh Hackett’s unit hold the Warriors to 177 total yards. “We were one drive away from a shutout, but we got two turnovers that we took advantage of and scored on.”
Watertown looked to draw first blood on the game’s initial drive. Adam Cooper returned the opening kickoff 45 yards to the Bledsoe 26-yard line, giving the Purple Tigers excellent field position. However on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Cooper, who finished with 200 yards on 19 carries, was stopped short of the end zone, turning the ball over to Bledsoe County.
“We should have scored on that first drive, but our defense bailed us out,” said Webster, whose Tigers eventually compiled 497 yards.
The Purple Tigers’ defense then got the game started by forcing Bledsoe quarterback Jonathan Thomas to fumble, and Lance Fripp recovered for Watertown. Two plays later, Watertown quarterback Brayden Cousino scored on a 9-yard keeper to give the hosts an early 7-0 lead.
The Watertown defense then forced Bledsoe to punt on it’s next possession.
The Watertown offense then moved methodically. Behind the legs of Cooper and the arm of Cousino, who completed 14 of 17 passes for 228 yards, the Purple Tigers took a 14-0 lead when Cooper scored on a 17-yard jaunt.
After another Bledsoe punt, Cousino and wide receiver Kaden Seay connected on three consecutive pass plays, the big one a 44-yard diving catch from Seay between two defenders, that set up a 2-yard touchdown pass between the pair, increasing the lead to 21-0.
Bledsoe then got it’s vaunted running game some positive momentum. Driving 66 yards in 12 plays that took over six minutes off the clock, the Warriors got on the scoreboard with a Thomas 2-yard plunge into the end zone, cutting the Purple Tigers lead to 21-7.
Not to be outdone, the Purple Tigers also marched down the field just before the first half ended.
Again behind the arm of Cousino and the legs of Cooper they drove to the Bledsoe 12-yard line where the drive finally stalled. Trey Pack came on and nailed a 29-yard field as the half expired to make the score 24-7 at the half.
“The offense came out first tonight,” Webster said. “We were able to have balance, and we made some big plays.”
The second half started just like the first half for the Watertown defense.
The Tigers forced Bledsoe to turn the ball over. This time it was an interception of Thomas by Brady Watts at the Watertown 6-yard line.
Two plays later Cooper ran up the middle then away from the defense for a 91-yard touchdown that made the score 31-7.
This now forced the running Bledsoe offense into more of a throwing team in order to get back in the game.
The Warriors were able to drive to the Watertown 20-yard line. But on fourth down Thomas’ pass fell incomplete, giving the ball back to Watertown.
After some long completions by Cousino, Kwame Seay made the score 38-7 with a 2-yard scamper of his own late in the third quarter.
The final quarter saw the Purple Tigers defense continue to dominate, stopping the Warriors on each of their drives.
The Watertown offense had one more score in it for the game as Cousino and Kaden Seay connected again, this time for 21 yards, and a 45-7 final.
With the win Watertown moved to 8-3 and to the second round to host Marion County this coming Friday night at Robinson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“It’s playoff time, we are 1-0 now, and we are looking to 2-0 next week,” said Webster.
