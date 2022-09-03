Purple Tigers shut down at Westmoreland

Watertown cornerback Trent Spradlin tries to tackle Westmoreland running back Coltin Sizemore late in the game.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

WESTMORELAND — A game played in 2022 resembled one from 1922 Thursday night as Watertown and Westmoreland combined to throw four passes in the Eagles’ 20-0 shutout.

Both teams relied on their quarterbacks, but it was for running the ball. Westmoreland’s Kamryn Eden didn’t score, but led the Eagles with 91 yards on 15 carries. Watertown’s Kaiden (KK) West was held to a Purple Tiger-high 33 yards on 14 rushes as Watertown was held to 64 yards of total offense in falling to 1-2.

