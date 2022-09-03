Purple Tigers shut down at Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND — A game played in 2022 resembled one from 1922 Thursday night as Watertown and Westmoreland combined to throw four passes in the Eagles’ 20-0 shutout.
Both teams relied on their quarterbacks, but it was for running the ball. Westmoreland’s Kamryn Eden didn’t score, but led the Eagles with 91 yards on 15 carries. Watertown’s Kaiden (KK) West was held to a Purple Tiger-high 33 yards on 14 rushes as Watertown was held to 64 yards of total offense in falling to 1-2.
The Region 4-2A opening setback snapped Watertown’s 24-game league winning streak dating to a Week 2 loss to Trousdale County in 2017, the last time the Tigers failed to win the region (this does not count playoff meetings with league rivals). It is also Watertown’s first shutout loss (again, not counting postseason) since Trousdale blanked the Tigers 21-0 in 2014.
A key play in the game came on the game’s opening series when Peyton Dickens’ 61-yard punt was allowed to roll all the way to Watertown’s 1-yard line. It took another series of punts, but the Eagles maintained the field position until Bryce Kittrell scored on a 4-yard run in the final seconds of a rapidly-played first quarter.
“They won field position,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “They pinned us up inside our 5, on our 1-yard line… They flipped the field there.
“We didn’t make plays. They made plays. That’s what it boiled down to. We had two turnovers. They won the kicking game. They got after it. There’s no ifs, ands or buts. They got after it.”
Eden threw the game’s first pass, a 3-yard completion, in the closing seconds of the first half. His second was a fourth-down spike as time expired.
West completed both of his passes, in the second half, for a total of 5 yards.
By then, Westmoreland was wearing out Watertown’s defense with long drives culminating with Coltin Sizemore’s 7-yard scoring run late in the third quarter and Eli Stafford’s fourth-down 11-yard sweep in the fourth after two previous touchdowns were called back by penalties.
“We didn’t tackle well,” Webster said. “(Eden) ran wild… Hats off to them.”
Watertown had just two holding penalties for 20 yards. Westmoreland was flagged 10 times for 55 yards. Those hurt the Eagles on extra points as the first, from 5 yards further back, was wide right. The second, late in the game, was also 5 yards back and was blocked by Chase McConnell.
Those really didn’t matter as the Purple Tigers, who lost two fumbles for the game’s only turnovers, never threatened to score and were held to three first downs in falling to 1-2 while Westmoreland improved to 2-1.
“We knew coming in Westmoreland had a good defensive ball team,” Webster said. “It was going to be a tough uphill battle. When you’re playing teams like that. You can’t have turnovers. You have to win some phases of the game. We didn’t win three phases — kicking, defense and offense — we didn’t win any one of those, so you’re really climbing uphill.”
The Purple Tigers will have an extra day to lick their wounds as they prepare for trip down Sparta Pike to take on DeKalb County in Smithville at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Westmoreland 20, Watertown 0
Westmoreland—Bryce Kittrell 4 run (kick failed), :18.3
Westmoreland—Coltin Sizemore 7 run (Eli Stafford run), 3:24.
Westmoreland—Eli Stafford 11 run (kick blocked), 2:24.
Rushes-yards 27-59 48-197
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-2-0 1-2-0
Penalties-yards 2-20 10-55
RUSHING—Watertown: Kwame Seay 3-5, Kaiden West 14-33, Garner Creswell 4-19, Kaden Carter 6-2. Westmoreland: Eli Stafford 8-26, Kamryn Eden 15-91, Bryce Kittrell 12-49, Kade Perry 3-(-1), No. 7 3-3, Coltin Sizemore 6-31, No. 16 1-(-2).
PASSING—Watertown: Kaiden West 2-2-0—5. Westmoreland: Kamryn Eden 1-2-0—3.
RECEIVING—Watertown: Marcus Reynolds 1-5, Kwame Seay 1-0. Westmoreland: No. 7 1-3.
