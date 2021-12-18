ORLANDO, Fla. — A day after winning at the buzzer, Watertown’s boys dropped a 50-46 decision to Homewood (Ala.) yesterday in the KSA Universal Studios Orlando Classic.
Trent Spradlin’s basket at the buzzer boosted the Purple Tigers to a 33-32 win over Oasis (Miami) on Thursday. Facing a Homewood team with players in the 6-7, 6-8 range, Watertown fell behind 14-6 at the first-quarter break, 31-20 at halftime and 40-35 going into the fourth.
Donte Bacchos fired in 14 points for Homewood while Carson Cole connected on three 3-pointers on his way to 11.
Spradlin scored 13 points and J.J. Goodall 12 for Watertown while Brady Raines racked up all seven of his tallies in the second half. Will Hackett hit two triples for his six while K.J. Wood finished with five and Jackson Thomas three.
Against Oasis, the Tigers trailed 9-5 following the first quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 25-24 through three.
Spradlin scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half while Hacket hit two triples for his six. Raines finished with five, Ian Fryer four and Wood and Chase McConnell two each.
The Purple Tigers will wrap up their trip today with a 9 a.m. tip against Payson, Utah.
Saints succumb to Christian Community
WHITE HOUSE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys were beaten by host Christian Community 52-40 Thursday night.
Christian Community led 15-4 following the first quarter, 20-10 at halftime and 34-23 through three.
Kaleb Wright racked up 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Christian Community while Asher Nix notched 11.
Chase Smith scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Saints, including two fourth-quarter 3-pointers. Derrick Crouch and Seth Belew each supplied six points, Max Beaty five, Brenden Dunn four, Jamie Edgerton three and M.J. Maercker two.
