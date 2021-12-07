Purple Tigers struggle vs. DeKalb County

WATERTOWN — A blowout loss at Gordonsville last Monday repeated itself this past Friday when DeKalb County dominated Watertown’s boys from start to finish in a 60-33 thrashing.
DeKalb County scored the first nine points and led 15-2 before the Purple Tigers made their first basket. The visiting Tigers led 19-8 at the first-quarter break and 41-16 at halftime as they improved to 4-1 while Watertown fell to 2-2.
“Struggled to make shots,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “We’re still identifying roles for people, still identifying who we are as a team.
“We’ve graduated so much in the last three years that we’re still struggling through that process a little bit.”
Conner Close scored 16 points and Robert Wheeler 14 for DeKalb County.
Trent Spradlin scored six points to pace the Purple Tigers while Brady Raines and Elliott Davenport each finished with five, Jackson Thomas four, K.J. Wood a 3-pointer; J.J. Goodall, Ian Fryer, Marcus Reynolds and Bret Price two each and Will Hackett and Kier Priest a free throw apiece.
“We struggle offensively right now, struggle to make shots, struggle to rebound,” Bradshaw said. “Some things that quite frankly we can do better at. I think the kids are able to do it, are capable of doing it.”
Watertown has five seniors who are having to make the transition from followers to leaders in the program, Bradshaw said.
“These guys have done a good job,” Bradshaw said. “Some of them have done a good job over the years as far as being nice complementary players for other people. But now as you become a senior, the thing they’re struggling with is “This is your team. It’s not anybody else’s team”, and we’ve got to do a better job of owning our roles and doing our jobs and filling in some of those blanks in for us.”
Watertown will have a few days to regroup before Friday’s trip to Cascade in Bedford County.
“Hopefully, that’ll give us some help,” Bradshaw said of the break.
Jones scores 24 to lift Lebanon to road win
THOMPSON’S STATION — Corey Jones stepped up scoring-wise with 24 points, sinking six 3-pointers in the process, last Friday night to lead Lebanon to a 71-48 win at Summit.
Jones sank half of his triples during the first quarter as the Blue Devils built a 17-11 lead. He finished the first half with 17 points as Lebanon led 30-22 at the break and bagged his final two 3s during his eight-point third as LHS took a 52-38 margin into the fourth.
Jarred Hall came alive in the fourth quarter with nine of his 17 points while Yarin Alexander added 11, Wyatt Bowling eight, Rolando Dowell five after halftime, Jack Clinard a 3, Jaylen Abston two in the first and Brice Njezic a free throw as Lebanon improved to 6-1.
Isaac Power pumped in a pair of 3s in leading Summit with 11 points as the Spartans slipped to 2-3.
Lebanon will return to Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court tonight to host Brentwood, coached by former Blue Devil star and assistant coach Troy Bond and his longtime assistant from their Wilson Central days Troy Crane, a former LHS football coach.
Kerr’s 30 not enough for Wilson Central
GALLATIN — Gallatin outscored Wilson Central 65-46 last Friday night despite 30 points from the Wildcats’ Adler Kerr at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Cannon Hale sank all six of his free throws and buried three 3-pointers to lead Gallatin with 19 points while DeCosta Ricks added 11 and Cade Martin and Jimem Lual 10 each as the Green Wave improved to 2-3.
Kerr’s support came from Damion Fayne’s nine points, Austin Alexander’s six (on a pair of 3s) and Ethan Thomas free throw as Wilson Central sank to 1-5.
Gallatin led 19-13 at the first-quarter break, 31-20 at halftime and 46-36 through three periods.
Wilson Central will host Northwest tonight.
Big second quarter lifts Commanders past MTCS
MURFREESBORO — Three Commanders scored in double figures last Friday night to help visiting Friendship Christian past Middle Tennessee Christian 66-45.
Max Duckwiler dropped in 15 points, Hayden Potts 12 and Dillon Turner 11 as the Commander climbed to 4-2 for the season.
Friendship trailed 16-12 eight minutes in before Duckwiler scored his first 12 points during the second quarter as the Commanders used a 23-4 period to go in front 35-20 by halftime. It was 54-30 going into the fourth.
Casey Jones added eight points for Friendship while Riggs Rowe scored seven, Charley Carpenter four, Tate Tidwell three free throws and Noah Major, Josh Pippin and La’Quarrius Talley two apiece.
Gaines Houssin finished with 15 points and Devin Hill 12 for the Cougars, who fell to 1-3.
Friendship will open District 4-IIA play tonight at Nashville Christian.
Bears fall to Hendersonville
MT. JULIET — Hendersonville got off to a fast start last Friday night and Mt. Juliet could never recover as the Commanders collected a 54-42 victory.
The Commandos led 19-5 at the first-quarter break, 32-17 at halftime and 43-25 through three as they moved to 5-1.
Dace Shuck scored 19 to lead Hendersonville.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 10 to lead Mt. Juliet. Eric Williams tossed in two 3-pointers as he and Carson Cole each collected eight points, Keion Irby seven, Braxton Corey four, Johnny Pfefferle a 3 and Caronne Goree two as the Golden Bears fell to 1-7.
Mt. Juliet will host Franklin tonight following the girls’ 7 p.m. game. The Bears, as their six-game homestand continues, will host Oakland on Thursday and honor former star point guard Will Pruitt, who now plays for Lipscomb University, between the boys’ and girls’ games.
Burch’s 21 leads undefeated Hawks to fifth win
MT. JULIET — Hillsboro had no match for Green Hill big man Jason Burch last Friday as the Hawks beat the visiting Burros 57-51.
Burch totaled 21 points from the post. Paxton Davidson and Mo Ruttle provided balance with 14 and 13 points, respectively, as both hit a pair of 3-pointers. Blake Stacey finished with five points and Parker Overall and Jordan Lukins two apiece as Green Hill improved to 5-0.
Caden Herron hit a pair of 3s and led Hillsboro with 18 points while Troy Johnson scored 17.
Green Hill will travel to Gallatin tonight.
Smith’s 21 leads Saints to Love’s first coaching win
GREENBRIER — Chase Smith scored all but two of his game-high 21 points in the first half last Friday night to lift Mt. Juliet Christian to Leon Love’s first head-coaching win 70-43 over host Dayspring Academy, the newest member of District 4-IIA.
The Saints led 29-6 at the first-quarter break and 46-15 at halftime as they improved to 1-4 going into last night’s rematch at MJCA.
M.J. Maercker managed nine points for the Saints while Max Beaty and Brendan Dunn each added eight, Derrick Crouch seven, Micah Smith five, Seth Belew and Caleb Smith four each and Hezekiah Amick and Jayson Linville two apiece.
Jordan Jackson scored 14 points and John Michael Martin 12, all in the second half.
Mt. Juliet Christian will play for a second straight night tonight when the Saints travel to Davidson Academy.
