CROSS PLAINS — On the night the lights went out — twice — in Cross Plains, Watertown went down swinging to East Robertson 12-6 in a Friday-night overtime affair.

The stadium lights went out before the game and again during the third quarter. That, plus the overtime, resulted in the game not ending until after 10 p.m.

