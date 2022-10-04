CROSS PLAINS — On the night the lights went out — twice — in Cross Plains, Watertown went down swinging to East Robertson 12-6 in a Friday-night overtime affair.
The stadium lights went out before the game and again during the third quarter. That, plus the overtime, resulted in the game not ending until after 10 p.m.
Zech Prince’s 2-yard run on fourth down in overtime was East Robertson’s only touchdown of the night.
After the extra point was missed, Watertown had the ball first and goal from the 10-yard line but failed to move the ball as the Purple Tigers fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 4-2A. The Indians improved to 6-1, 3-0 and climbed a spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Class 2A poll released yesterday.
Watertown appeared to have an early lead when Trent Spradling returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. But he was flagged for celebrating before crossing the goal line and the score was nullified. The Tigers later missed a 46-yard field goal.
East Robertson got a pair of field goals from Jonathan Rosiles in the second quarter — from 37 and 25 yards out.
The latter came with two seconds left for a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
He had a 23-yard try blocked during the third quarter.
The Purple Tigers pulled into a 6-6 tie on the first play of the fourth quarter when Garner Creswell scored on a 2-yard run. The extra point was wide right.
East Robertson had a fourth-quarter touchdown called back by a holding penalty and missed a 34-yard field goal wide right with a second left, forcing untimed free football.
Watertown will remain in region action this week with a Friday trip to Harpeth for a 7 p.m. game.
