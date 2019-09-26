Purple Tigers take district golf title

MURFREESBORO -- Watertown's boys won the District 8-Small golf championship Tuesday at Cedar Crest.
Mason Rowland finished second, Jack Mitchell third and Ryan Conger fifth as individual for the Purple Tigers.
Brooke Turner was second in the girls' tournament.
Both teams advanced to the Region 4 tournament Thursday at Golden Eagle in Cookeville.
Lebanon, Mt. Juliet boys tie in season finale; Central's Kate Castle shoots career best
MT. JULIET -- Lebanon and Mt. Juliet boys tied for first place in their regular-season finale Tuesday at Pine Creek while the girls deadlocked for second place behind Wilson Central.
The Golden Bears' Devin Speight was low medalist with a 5-under 67. Lebanon's Mark McDearman dropped in a 2-under 70. The Blue Devils' Ryan Becht shot a 76, Ethan Keith 81 and Adrian Cheesman 83 for a total of 310.
Wilson Central shot 335 behind Trey Melvin's 75, Ty Baker's 81, Mason Adcock's 82 and Zac Wilson's 97. Eston Parson also posted a 97.
On the girls' side, Kate Castle shot a career-low 73 to lead the Lady Wildcats. Her sister Sarah shot 79 as Central turned in a 152. The third sister, Molly, knocked down a 90.
Lebanon's Makenzie Mohr notched a 95 and Daryl Mitchell 97 for a total of 192. Kaitlyn Anderson added a 105.
All three teams will return to Pine Creek at 8:30 a.m. Monday for the District 9-Large tournament.
