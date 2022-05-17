Purple Tigers take district soccer title

WATERTOWN — While Watertown’s baseball team was winning the District 6-2A championship last Thursday, the Purple Tiger soccer team was doing likewise on the adjacent field, taking the 7-A title with a 3-1 win over Smith County.
The Purple Tigers will take an 11-4-1 record into today’s 7 p.m. home Region 4-A game against Merrol Hyde.
Liam O’Connor, Caleb Clement (with an assist from Case Burton) and Ethan Hale scored against Smith County.
Clement, Burton and Bryce Tomson were named first-team all-district while Liam O’Connor and Hayden Nordhous were chosen to the second team. Ayden Jaynes is the Goalie of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.