Purple Tigers threepeat as district champs

Watertown catcher Cyrus Bennett catches a throw at home plate as a Cannon County runner scores in Saturday’s first game. Bennett later drove in the walk-off run in the “if necessary” contest as the Purple Tigers captured the District 6-2A championship.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

WATERTOWN — Watertown took a circuitous route, but the Purple Tigers picked up their third straight district championship with an 8-7 win over Cannon County in the 6-2A “if necessary” game last Saturday night.

After Friday’s championship round was rained out, the teams played Saturday with Cannon County, coming out of the loser’s bracket, defeating the Purple Tigers 5-3 to force the “if necessary” game.

