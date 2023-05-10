Purple Tigers threepeat as district champs

WATERTOWN — Watertown took a circuitous route, but the Purple Tigers picked up their third straight district championship with an 8-7 win over Cannon County in the 6-2A “if necessary” game last Saturday night.
After Friday’s championship round was rained out, the teams played Saturday with Cannon County, coming out of the loser’s bracket, defeating the Purple Tigers 5-3 to force the “if necessary” game.
Cyrus Bennett’s RBI single lifted Watertown to victory and presented Landon Phillips with the win following four innings of relief pitching.
Watertown jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and 3-1 in the fourth. After Cannon County went ahead 4-3 in the top of the sixth, the Purple Tigers scored four in the bottom half to go up 7-4. But the Lions pulled even at 7-7 with three in the top of the seventh.
The Tigers outhit the Lions 12-8. K.J. Wood drove in three runs and tripled as he and Kaiden West had three hits apiece. Bennett and Kwame Seay each singled twice each while Chase Young had two RBIs.
Phillips allowed three runs on four hits while striking out six. Starter Young, who pitched the final 1 1/3 innings of the first game, fired the first five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts.
Earlier, the Lions pounced on the Purple Tigers for a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. They added two more in the fifth for a 5-1 lead off starter Zack Self, who allowed five hits while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.
Young shut the Lions down to give Watertown a chance. But the Tigers could muster only single scores in the first, sixth and seventh frames as they were outhit 5-4.
Charlie Mitchell had a pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh. Wood also doubled.
Both teams will advance to the Region 3-2A tournament under a new format adopted by TSSAA to begin this year. Unlike past years, the tournament will be held at one site. In this case, it will be at the champion of the odd-numbered district, the District 5 winner, which Sequatchie County claimed Monday night with a win over Monterey.
The Purple Tigers will face Monterey at Sequatchie County (Dunlap) on Friday. Gametimes had not been decided as of yesterday morning. The winners will play for the championship in Saturday’s first game, followed by the loser’s in an elimination game. The two remaining one-loss teams will then play to determine the region runner up and No. 2 seed for the sectional the following weekend.
Eighth-inning win over Green Hill sends Mt. Juliet to 9-4A final, regional
MT. JULIET — Back-to-back two-out doubles by Calen Miller and Grayson Fisher broke an eighth-inning tie last Saturday to send Mt. Juliet past top-seed/host Green Hill 6-4 in the District 9-4-A winner’s bracket final, sending the Golden Bears to the championship game and the Region 4-4A tournament.
Green Hill fell into the loser’s bracket final against Wilson Central originally scheduled for Monday. But wet conditions prompted postponement of Monday’s schedule, which included the championship round against Mt. Juliet, to Tuesday. The “if necessary” game was originally set for Tuesday.
The district champion will host the region tournament in a new format adopted last summer with the double-elimination to begin Thursday.
Noah Ilias, Mt. Juliet’s fourth hurler of the game, pitched three scoreless innings for the win, allowing just two walks.
Joey Greenstreet pitched the final 3 1/3 innings for Green Hill to take the loss.
Mt. Juliet outhit Green Hill 13-5. Kyle Fitzgibbons drove in two runs as he and Miller both doubled and had three hits apiece. Easton Krenzke tripled and doubled as he and Tyler Vestal had two hits each from the top of the lineup. Cole Austin homered and drove in two runs.
Dominic Waller tripled and Gabe Gray doubled for Green Hill.
Mt. Juliet took a 3-0 lead in the second inning off Green Hill starter Corbin Craver, who lasted the first 4 2/3 innings. The Hawks climbed into a 3-3 tie with two in the fourth. The teams traded single scores in the fifth.
Adelsberger’s walk-off in 10th advances Central in 9-4A tourney, ends Lebanon’s season
MT. JULIET — Konor Adelsburger singled home the walk-off run in the bottom of the 10th inning last Friday to eliminate Lebanon and send Wilson Central into the District 9-4A loser’s bracket final with a 5-4 verdict at Green Hill.
The teams traded single scores in the eighth inning. Wilson Central led 1-0 in the second inning. Lebanon went up 2-1 in the third and 3-1 in the top of the fourth before the Wildcats climbed into a tie with one-spots in the fourth and fifth frames.
Isaac Schafer pitched four innings in relief of starter Carson Reed for the win. The pair combined to surrender eight hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Will Wright, Lebanon’s third pitcher, worked two innings and took the loss. Starter Tyler Kingdon and reliever Cade Thorne each threw 3 2/3 frames. The trio surrendered seven hits and 10 walks. The Blue Devils also committed six errors to Central’s two.
Reed also starred the plate with three hits, including a double. Gabe Hildebrand, who only became eligible recently after sitting out a calendar year following his final game at Mt. Juliet Christian last season, homered and drove in two runs.
Wyatt Bowling doubled as he and Connor Gannon had two hits each for Lebanon. Tal Swindell also doubled for the Blue Devils, whose season ended.
BGA ousts Friendship from regional
Friendship Christian scored first, but visiting Battle Ground Academy countered and blew the game open late to eliminate the Commanders from the Middle Region tournament with a 10-3 triumph last Saturday at John McNeal Stadium.
An RBI by Quin Long and a two-run homer by Chase Eakes staked Friendship to a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
But the Wildcats climbed into a 3-3 tie in the fifth and blew the game open with five in the sixth as they finished with 13 hits.
Elijah Stockton gave up six runs (five earned) in five innings to take the loss for the Commanders, whose season ended at 27-12.
Friendship finished with just three hits off BGA’s Jake Bertorello, who walked one, hit one and struck out seven.
