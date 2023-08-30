Purple Tigers top Gordonsville, move to 2-0

GORDONSVILLE — The Watertown Purple Tigers continued their early=season success last Friday night as the unit claimed a 17-7 road victory against high school football rival and longtime nemesis Gordonsville.
The win improved the Purple Tigers to 2-0 overall as Gordonsville fell to 0-2. Kickoff at Gordonsville’s Turney Ford Field was moved to 8 p.m. because of excessive heat in the area.
Watertown seized control in the contest early with a 14-0 advantage in the first frame and utilized Big Blue’s miscues to hold on for the 17-7 victory. The Purple Tigers’ offense was able to pave their way for 216 rushing yards while restricting the hosts to 115 yards on the ground.
“I think overall we came out and we did what we wanted to do — we wanted to control the line of scrimmage up front and on both sides of the football,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster. “I thought our overall effort was great. We played hard on both sides of the ball. That is what we try to preach all the time.”
The Purple Tigers’ defense was able to force three Gordonsville turnovers as Kwame Seay posted two interceptions and Tait Atnip registered a fumble recovery.
“Coach (Josh) Hackett and his staff did a great job there,” said Webster about the Watertown defense. “He had them dialed in and hats off to Gordonsville. They have a great quarterback that is going to be phenomenal by the time he is a senior. They have some good skill guys to go along with it. I knew we were capable of holding them but I think when you come over here you are thinking it is going to be a higher-scoring game than what we had. I am proud of the effort and our defense rose to the occasion with three turnovers.”
Offensively, the Purple Tigers’ rushing attack was led by senior running back Adam Cooper who posted 74 yards on 17 carries. Kaiden West had the offense’s only rushing touchdown as the senior tallied 39 yards on 11 carries.
Bret Price powered Watertown through the air going 5-for-9 for 134 yards including an 80-yard touchdown pass to Seay. Price’s scrambling ability was key for the unit as the senior kept plays alive with his legs.
“Anytime you have a mobile quarterback it is a big plus,” said Webster. “Bret is able to extend some plays with his legs. I am very proud of him. Bret is a first-year starter at the position. He had been a receiver all his life and for him to be thrown in the mix — and to win the starting quarterback job — it is great. He was able to extend plays and get the ball to our playmakers.”
Watertown struck first on its opening drive as West leaped into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown rush. The score capped a 69-yard, nine-play drive. Trey Pack added the PAT as the Purple Tigers took a 7-0 lead with 7:25 left in the initial frame.
On its second possession, Watertown added to the lead as Price extended the play and located Seay deep down field along the right sideline. Seay raced to the end zone for the 80-yard touchdown. Pack converted the PAT as Watertown took a 14-0 advantage with 3:14 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Purple Tigers had an opportunity to add to their advantage in the waning seconds of the first half as Pack lined up for a 38-yard field- goal attempt. However, Gordonsville was able to break through the line and block the attempt. The score remained 14-0 Watertown at half.
Big Blue’s only score came in the last minute of the third quarter. Sophomore quarterback J Foster connected with senior receiver Brady Gentry on a 38-yard touchdown pass. Gavin Kemp added the PAT as Watertown’s lead was trimmed to 14-7 with 57.6 left in the third.
The Purple Tigers drove 64 yards on 11 plays to set up a 41-yard field goal attempt for Pack midway through the fourth frame. The senior connected on the field goal extending Watertown’s lead to 17-7 with 4:16 left in the game.
Seay got an interception after a tipped ball on Gordonsville’s ensuing drive — helping secure the Watertown victory.
Gordonsville had 242 total yards of offense. On the ground, senior Canaan Musgrove led Big Blue with 15 carries on 84 yards. Foster went 11-of-25 for 127 yards through the air, had the unit’s lone touchdown and threw two interceptions.
Kyle Adams was the unit’s top receiver with 45 yards on four receptions. Gentry had 43 yards on two receptions as the senior hauled in a 38 yard touchdown reception.
Watertown will play its first Region 4-3A this coming Friday when the Purple Tigers journey to Dunlap to take on Sequatchie County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
