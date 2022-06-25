Nashville Superspeedway’s first weekend of racing as part of Speedway Motorsports is proceeding without SMI founder Bruton Smith, who died Wednesday. He was 95.
SMI acquired Dover Motorsports last winter, adding Dover Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway to it lineup of NASCAR tracks, including Bristol, Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Sonoma, Texas, former Cup facilities North Wilkesboro and Kentucky and its flagship facility at Charlotte.
Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses, who joined SMI as a result of the Gladeville track’s acquisition by the company, told The Demnocrat last week he loved “Being part of a company that traces its roots back to the beginning of this sport with (company founder) Bruton Smith being around promoting races when Big Bill (France, NASCAR founder) was promoting races.
“And they’re visionaries. We’ve got condos at our tracks in Atlanta and Charlotte and Texas. It takes a visionary to do those kinds of things. It has been fantastic to have the additional bandwidth, to have those resources and the level of investment they have been proven willing to make throughout the country at their various tracks to improve the fan experience.”
“I learned from my own experience that when people go to an event — like a big race — they may know who won the race, but all the other stuff they don’t remember,” Smith once said.
“I want to put something on so regardless who won the race, it will be a memorable experience. We’re here to entertain fans, and I want them to go home with a memory that will last forever.”
A race driver during during a brief stint in the 1940s, Smith began promoting races even before the formation of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. Following a stint in the Army during the Korean War, he returned to promoting races during the early days of NASCAR at tracks around his native North Carolina. He was one of the first to pay good purses and tend to the needs of fans.
“I’m a frustrated builder who had a knack for promoting races and it’s been fun to always try and push the sport to greater heights for the fans,” Smith told the Associated Press in 2015.
He and driver Curtis Turner joined forces to build his first permanent racing facility, Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened in June 1960 with a 600-mile race, the longest in NASCAR history.
Smith also opened a string of automobile dealerships, but maintained his passion for racing. He took Speedway Motorsports public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1995.
“I love the racing business. I want to contribute more and more,” Smith said in 2015. “You hear us preach about ‘fan friendly.’ I think that is a driver for me to just do more things. I enjoy the contributions I’ve been able to make to the sport.”
“When you think about the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol, and tracks like New Hampshire and Sonoma and Atlanta, he’s been the best,” 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and fellow automobile dealer Roger Penske told NASCAR.com in 2016.
“There’s no question. He set the bar.”
“His mind is racing all the time; he’s done so much for the sport,” said Rick Hendrick, an auto dealer and fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer, in a 2016 interview with NASCAR.com. “He’s so brave to step out and try things that have never been tried before. He helped build this sport.”
Nashville Superspeedway hosted the second annual Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race last night. The Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race is on tap for 2:30 p.m. today before the Ally 400 Cup Series race goes green at 4 p.m. Sunday.
