Rackley Roofing Truck Series race entry list

Entry list for Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race
No. Driver Vehicle
1 Hailie Deegan Ford
2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet
02 Kris Wright Chevrolet
3 Keith Mcgee Chevrolet
04 Cory Roper Ford
4 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota
10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Ford
111 Spencer Davis Toyota
12 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet
13 Johnny Sauter Toyota
14 Trey Hutchens III Chevrolet
15 Tanner Gray Ford
16 Austin Hill Toyota
17 Ryan Preece Ford
18 Chandler Smith Toyota
19 Derek Kraus Toyota
20 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet
21 Zane Smith Chevrolet
22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet
23 Chase Purdy Chevrolet
24 Jack Wood Chevrolet
25 Josh Berry Chevrolet
26 Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet
127 William Byron Chevrolet
30 Danny Bohn Toyota
32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet
33 Josh Reaume Chevrolet
134 Lawless Alan Toyota
38 Todd Gilliland Ford
40 Ryan Truex Chevrolet
41 Cram Dawson Chevrolet
42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet
45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet
49 Ray Ciccarelli Ford
51 Drew Dollar Toyota
52 Stewart Friesen Toyota
56 Timmy Hill Chevrolet
66 Ty Majeski Toyota
168 Clay Greenfield Toyota
175 Parker Kligerman Chevrolet
88 Matt Crafton Toyota
98 Grant Enfinger Toyota
99 Ben Rhodes Toyota
Qualifying is set for 4:05 p.m. Friday with the race at 7.
