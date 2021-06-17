Rackley Roofing Truck Series race entry list

Entry list for Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

No. Driver Vehicle

1 Hailie Deegan Ford

2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet

02 Kris Wright Chevrolet

3 Keith Mcgee Chevrolet

04 Cory Roper Ford

4 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota

10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Ford

111 Spencer Davis Toyota

12 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet

13 Johnny Sauter Toyota

14 Trey Hutchens III Chevrolet

15 Tanner Gray Ford

16 Austin Hill Toyota

17 Ryan Preece Ford

18 Chandler Smith Toyota

19 Derek Kraus Toyota

20 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet

21 Zane Smith Chevrolet

22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet

23 Chase Purdy Chevrolet

24 Jack Wood Chevrolet

25 Josh Berry Chevrolet

26 Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet

127 William Byron Chevrolet

30 Danny Bohn Toyota

32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet

33 Josh Reaume Chevrolet

134 Lawless Alan Toyota

38 Todd Gilliland Ford

40 Ryan Truex Chevrolet

41 Cram Dawson Chevrolet

42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet

45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet

49 Ray Ciccarelli Ford

51 Drew Dollar Toyota

52 Stewart Friesen Toyota

56 Timmy Hill Chevrolet

66 Ty Majeski Toyota

168 Clay Greenfield Toyota

175 Parker Kligerman Chevrolet

88 Matt Crafton Toyota

98 Grant Enfinger Toyota

99 Ben Rhodes Toyota

Qualifying is set for 4:05 p.m. Friday with the race at 7.

