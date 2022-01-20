Cumberland baseball will broadcast a record 47 regular season games on radio in 2022, as announced this week by director of athletics Ron Pavan.
Randy Sallis returns for his second season as the Voice of the Phoenix, handling play-by-play duties for all contests on WANT 98.9 FM or WCOR 1490 AM. Weekday afternoon games are broadcast on WCOR while any night or weekend contests may be heard on both stations. All radio broadcasts begin with a 30-minute pregame show before first pitch. All games can be heard on the WANT website at www.wantfm.com
Joining Sallis in the booth this year will be recently retired longtime head baseball Woody Hunt to provide color commentary.
Cumberland opens the 2022 season with four games in Shreveport, La., taking on LSU-Shreveport. CU will stay on the road to take on Midway and Mobile on Feb. 4-5 in Mobile, Ala. The Phoenix will then take part in the Cajun Collision on Feb. 11-12 facing Central Methodist, Tabor College, Jarvis Christian and Science & Arts Oklahoma. The radio team will be on the road for all coverage of these events.
The radio broadcast schedule includes all weekend games starting against Clarke University (Feb. 18-19). The Phoenix will be on the road at Thopmas More (Feb. 25-26) to open up conference play, at Shawnee State (March 4-5), home vs The University of the Cumberlands (March 11-12), Campbellsville (March 18-19), Freed-Hardeman (April 1-2), at Bethel (April 8-9), Lindsey Wilson (April 15-16, and at Tennessee Southern (April 22-23).
Midweek radio broadcasts begin Feb. 14 against IU-Southeast and include single-outings against Bryan (March 15), Faulkner (March 21), and Tennessee Wesleyan (April 19). It also includes double-headers Johnson University on (March 22) and Lyon College (April 5).
The Mid-South Conference Opening Round takes place April 29-30 at host sites and the MSC Championship will be May 5-8 in Bowling Green, Ky. The NAIA Championship Opening Round is set for May 16-19 and the 63rd annual NAIA World Series begins May 27 in Lewiston, Idaho. All postseason contests may also be heard on radio.
Internet-only broadcasts are set for Feb. 16 vs. Brescia and March 1 vs. Milligan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.