Jon Rahm has mentioned in the past that he was born with a clubbed foot, but at a news conference Tuesday ahead of the British Open, he elaborated.
“I’m tired of hearing that the reason I have a short swing is that I have tight hips, or other things. If you know anything about golf, that is the stupidest thing to say,” Rahm told reporters. He went on to explain that his somewhat quirky mechanics stem from a birth defect.
Rahm is known for a short backswing with a bowed wrist and a relatively weak grip. That has not prevented him from enjoying strong success, including a triumph last month at the U.S. Open that gave him his first major win. A fixture in the world’s top five since 2017, he reached No. 1 in the men’s rankings earlier this year and again after his win at Torrey Pines, and he enters the British Open at No. 2, just behind Dustin Johnson.
Asked Tuesday about how, unlike many other top golfers, he does not appear to surround himself with swing doctors, Rahm said he has not “actively tried to change my swing in over 10 years.”
“I have the swing I have, and I’ve gotten more mobile and stronger in some parts of my swing, so that might slightly change it,” he said. “But I have certain unique parts, and certain unique, let’s say, physical limitations that let me swing the way I swing, and I don’t deviate from that.”
When his reference to “physical limitations” was brought up later in the news conference, Rahm replied that he was grateful for the question because it allowed him to offer some advice to aspiring golfers.
“Let your body dictate how you can swing,” said the 26-year-old. “Simple as that.”
He said that his right foot at birth was turned inward at a 90 degree angle and was “basically upside down.”
“So when I was born, they basically relocated it, pretty much broke every bone in the ankle, and I was casted within 20 minutes of being born from the knee down,” Rahm continued. “I think every week I had to go back to the hospital to get re-casted.”
“From the knee down my leg didn’t grow at the same rate,” he added. “So I have very limited ankle mobility in my right leg. It’s a centimeter and a half shorter, as well. So what I mean by limitations is I can’t take a full swing because my right ankle doesn’t have the mobility or stability to take it.”
Rahm revealed that he learned that he would have to be “more efficient at creating power and be consistent from a short swing.” He said that bringing the clubhead back further so that it was closer to parallel with the ground “might create more speed, but I have no stability.”
Rahm also noted that separate mobility issues account for the bowed left wrist in his swing.
At a listed 6 feet 2 and 220 pounds, Rahm is bigger and stockier than most pro golfers and can generate plenty of power with the lower half of his body. In any event, his results speak for themselves: He is 21st on the PGA Tour in driving distance, and his 11 top-10 finishes this season on the tour are three more than anyone else. That doesn’t include a seventh-place finish at last week’s Scottish Open, and Rahm enters the British Open as the betting favorite.
Rahm said that following his win at the U.S. Open, “It would be pretty incredible to win both Opens in one year. It would be amazing.”
If he does top the field at England’s Royal St. George’s Golf Club, Rahm will become just the fifth golfer to double up in that manner, following Ben Hogan (1953), Lee Trevino (1972), Tom Watson (1982) and Tiger Woods (2000).
That accomplishment could give him the kind of stature that convinces young golfers to imitate his every move, but Rahm discouraged that form of flattery.
“Don’t try to copy me,” he said. “Don’t try to copy any swing out there. Just swing your swing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.