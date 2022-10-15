Cumberland’s soccer match with Mid-South rival Thomas More was suspended due to lightning in the Lindsey Donnell Stadium area ending the game in a 1-1 draw Wednesday.

Prior to the match, Cumberland honored three seniors: Lucas Anderson, Joaquin Carillo and Martin Walsh. The match appeared to be headed to be a good senior day prior to a late game-tying goal by the Saints and the rain and lightning suspending the final 15 minutes of play.

