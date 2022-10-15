Cumberland’s soccer match with Mid-South rival Thomas More was suspended due to lightning in the Lindsey Donnell Stadium area ending the game in a 1-1 draw Wednesday.
Prior to the match, Cumberland honored three seniors: Lucas Anderson, Joaquin Carillo and Martin Walsh. The match appeared to be headed to be a good senior day prior to a late game-tying goal by the Saints and the rain and lightning suspending the final 15 minutes of play.
Cumberland (7-1-3, 4-0-3) remains unbeaten in conference play, but will need some help to remain at the top of the Mid-South Conference standings along with the University of the Cumberlands. The Phoenix had several opportunities but were unable to get shots off at the net or bury shots.
The first goal came quickly as CU earned a corner in the fifth minute of the game, John Azar played a ball to the back post, but fortunately for Cumberland the ball was pushed into the net by Thomas More for an own goal and 1-0 lead early.
Cumberland had a few moments in the first half to go up by more, the best chance being a shot from Kam Stanley that rattled off the cross bar. The Phoenix did not allow a shot on goal by Thomas More in the entire first half.
Out of the break, Thomas More scored the equalizer after a foul about 15 yards away from the corner of the box. Ben Oliver crossed it to the back post and Flo Meyer got it to Jordi Cabau across the net for the goal to tie the game.
Martin Walsh and Robbie Lyons each added shots on goal over the next 20 minutes for the two best opportunities for Cumberland to regain the lead, but Thomas More played stingy defense holding Cumberland to just the lone score before the lightning ultimately ended the match and the Phoenix’s home schedule.
Cumberland has now drawn in its last two matches and will look to get back in the win column next Wednesday against Shawnee State in Portsmouth, Ohio.
