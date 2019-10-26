Rain expected to greet Cumberland homecoming

Cumberland will celebrate homecoming today, but it will also be a homecoming of sorts for several Bethel players and coaches.
Nine Wildcat players with Wilson County hometowns are listed on Bethel's roster, though many are freshmen and may not even be on the traveling squad. Making the trip to Nokes-Lasater Field will be first-year head coach Michael Jasper of Mt. Juliet and new safeties coach Cody McCallister, a Cumberland defensive back from 2010-13.
"There are a lot of them from this area," Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of Bethel's Wilson County delegation. "I guess it's going to be one big shower party."
The shower is a reference to the high chance of rain expected to drench the area for today's 1:30 p.m. kickoff. While many of the area high school games were moved up to Thursday night to avoid Friday's anticipated bad weather, rescheduling a college game is all but impossible. Cumberland's homecoming party figures to be drenched and the Nokes-Lasater turf tested like it probably hasn't been since the Bulldogs/Phoenix moved to Lebanon High's former field in 2012.
"The two years I've been here, we haven't played in anything like it," Mathis said. "I imagine it's going to get muddy in a hurry."
Coming off an unbeaten Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division championship season, Bethel is 3-4 for the season and 0-3 in the division. The Wildcats, like the Phoenix, are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
"I don't think they are as explosive as they were last year," said Mathis, whose Phoenix are 3-3, 1-2. "They lost a lot of seniors."
Trying to fill in some of the holes are former Wilson Central quarterback Blake Meadors and freshman running back Marcello Walton of Mt. Juliet. In six games, Meadors, who originally signed with the Cumberlands out of high school before transferring to Bethel, has completed 49 of 98 passes for 827 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.
Walton is second on the Wildcats in rushing yards with 177 on 46 carries with a touchdown. A rare college player who plays both ways, Walton has three tackles in six games. Former Watertown star Vonte Bates, a receiver in past years, is on the defensive side of the ball this season.
Bethel runs a spread-run offense with a run-pass option. The Wildcats utilize a four-man front on defense.
Everybody will have to deal with the conditions. Mathis said Cumberland's triple-option offense can deal with the elements.
"It can be run in the rain," Mathis said. "You just got to put emphasis on securing the ball, holding onto the ball. It could hamper their throwing the ball, or it may not affect them at all.
"I know it's harder to hold onto the ball in the rain. Turnovers are going to be a huge factor."
Bluegrass Division standings
Division Overall
Lindsey Wilson 4-0 7-0
Cumberlands 3-0 6-0
Pikeville 2-1 3-3
Georgetown 2-1 3-3
CUMBERLAND 1-2 3-3
Thomas More 1-2 3-4
Bethel 0-3 3-4
Campbellsville 0-4 1-6
Last week's scores
Cumberlands 26, CUMBERLAND 8
Lindsey Wilson 55, Thomas More 21
Pikeville 35, Campbellsville 15
Georgetown 28, Bethel 7
This week's games
Bethel at CUMBERLAND
Thomas More at Georgetown
Lindsey Wilson at Pikeville
Campbellsville at Cumberlands
