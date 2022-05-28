MURFREESBORO — Thanks to the indoor facilities at the Adams Tennis Complex, the TSSAA state tennis tournament wasn’t as devastated by Thursday’s rain as other sports.
But because there aren’t as many courts indoors as outside, the matches were pro set rather than best-of-3 to speed up the process.
In Class AA, Green Hill’s Ava Trahan and Kate Shamblin lost in the quarterfinal round to Houston’s Caroline Jeter and Kife Onyeagocha 8-4. Wilson Central’s Anindita Das dropped an 8-0 singles decision to Farragut’s Riley Cassity.
In A, Watertown’s Morgan Brown lost 8-2 to Unicoi County’s Lily Mefford in the girls’ singles quarterfinals. The Purple Tigers’ duo of Ian Fryer and Jackson Thomas was edged out by Milan’s CarsonPruitt and Hunter Lawson 9-7 in boys’ doubles.
The girls’ doubles duo of Blake Griffin and Summer Sesnan were ousted by Madison Magnet’s Mitzi Castro and Leigh Baldwin 8-3.
In the team tournament, Watertown’s girls were shut out by Summertown 4-0 in the semifinals Tuesday.
