New York Rangers (2-1-1, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Nashville Predators (1-2-0, fourth in the Central)
Nashville, Thursday, 7 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -119, Rangers -102; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Nashville Predators after the Rangers beat Toronto 2-1 in overtime.
Nashville went 31-23-2 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 18-10-0 at home. The Predators recorded 239 assists on 151 total goals last season.
New York finished 27-23-6 overall and 13-12-3 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Rangers scored 37 power play goals with a 20.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19).
Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (health protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
