Raymond Lasater never coached, taught or was even formally employed at Lebanon High School. But his impact on a generation of LHS students and athletes came from an attitude of love and service, a couple of former Blue Devil coaches remembered this week.
As a young man, Lasater, who died earlier this week at age 92, set a Guinness Book of World Records by playing 1,530 holes of golf in 62 hours and 20 minutes. It’s a mark which still stands nearly 50 years later on a course (Hunters Point) which is no more.
Around that time, Lasater began keeping statistics for LHS basketball games, totaling more than 1,000 contests. He also kept stats for football games for Blue Devil radio broadcasts. He stopped keeping the numbers for football when he began maintaining the facilities, including mowing the field, and driving the team to road games.
“A servant’s heart would be a great way to describe Raymond Lasater,” said Mark Medley, Lebanon’s football coach from 1987-93. “I’m not so sure he understood what an asset he was to so many programs there, to so many people.
“I know personally, as a head football coach, the workload that he took off me and our coaching staff with maintaining our fields, game preparation, bus the B-team, just so many things that other coaches have to spend a lot of time doing, it allowed us more time for game preparation. It was just so invaluable. He was a part of us. It wasn’t something he was doing for us, it was something he was doing with us. He was a vital part of our coaching staff.”
When Wilson Central High School opened in 2001 with several former LHS coaches and alumni on staff, Lasater watched the first football game from the roof of the fieldhouse. Later, he kept stats of the first basketball game using the same template he had developed for radio at Lebanon.
Before Medley came to LHS, a teacher asked him to paint her classroom. He ended up painting the entire interior of the building. With football, he did everything from mowing and (with help from Alex Buhler and William Porter) striping the game and practice fields, drive the team bus, which he had painted blue and generally maintained everything, including the press box and scoreboard, about the operation. If something was broke, he fixed it.
“He wasn’t afraid of work, and most of the things he did required work,” Medley said. “Whether it was painting a classroom, mowing those fields, maintaining those tractors. Just on and on and on. Raymond was brought up to work, had a work ethic and he brought that to Lebanon High School.
“You couldn’t put a dollar figure on what he saved that school during his service there because so many of the things he did required paying someone to do them.”
One of Medley’s assistants was Randall Hutto, who came to LHS as a basketball assistant to Hester Gibbs and later became head boys’ coach for 13 seasons.
“He really loved the kids and he tried to get to know them and talk to them, too, all of the players, and even the faculty,” said Hutto, currently the Wilson County mayor. “I saw a guy who just wanted to do things for children and athletes who were there. He definitely helped us out as coaches and faculty in volunteering.
“There’s no doubt if you were trying to pay Raymond for what all he did, there’s no telling what that check would have been. Monetarily, I don’t know if you could put a figure on it, to be honest with you.“
Some of Lasater’s work were added to the traditions and superstitions of the football program. He drove the bus, named “Old Blue” with Medley and the starters to road games while the late David Wright took the remainder of the team on “True Blue”.
“A lot of things that we developed during those seven years became tradition and superstition and we did it the same way,” Medley said.
Lasater, who played baseball as a youngster in the Leeville community and turned down a contract offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates, was a baseball public-address announcer for the old Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League and later transitioned to Lebanon High basketball, building an elevated chair on which to sit behind the scorer’s table.
“He could have been an engineer by trade had he chosen to be,” Medley said of Lasater, a 37-year employee of AVCO Aerostructures before he began spending most of his time around LHS.
He was also one of the Blue Devils’ biggest cheerleaders, driving a little go-kart with a Blue Devil flag on the track around the field which began bearing his name (along with the late Jimmy Nokes) in the early 1990s. He drove it through a flame, earning the moniker “Flamin’ Raymond”.
“Raymond Lasater had my back, that’s for sure,” Medley said.
“He really loved kids, loved serving,” Hutto said. “Maybe the best servant I know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.