A lot of cars with Wilson County tags will be headed up I-24 out of Nashville toward Clarksville on Friday night as the high school football season kicks off.
Three local teams will be in Clarksville — Wilson Central at Rossview and Green Hill at Northeast — just off the interstate. Friendship Christian will still have a way to go when the Commanders exit the freeway and head to Clarksville Academy’s outdoor sports complex along the banks of the Cumberland River upstream from downtown, where CA’s landlocked campus is located.
Three other matchups involve Metro Nashville teams. Cane Ridge visits Mt. Juliet’s Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday for the MyTV30 season kickoff game. Lebanon will travel to Antioch while RePublic visits Mt. Juliet Christian’s Suey Field 24 hours later.
Watertown will host Forrest from Marshall County at 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson Stadium.
Cane Ridge at Mt. Juliet
When TV went looking for good Week 1 matchups to televise, they found one here as Cane Ridge is coming off an 11-2 season which ended in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Mt. Juliet is moving up a notch to the state’s highest classification and has been a perennial playoff team since Roger Perry arrived as coach in 2005.
“That’s become a norm at that school,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “Their expectations are to be a quarterfinal, semifinal and, obviously, they’ve played in the big game a couple of times, too.
“We know we’re going to get challenged right out of the gate. Tremendous athleticism. And really good numbers. Coach (Eddie) Woods always does a great job of having quality depth.”
Perry said a couple of offensive linemen were banged up in last Thursday’s 20-14 jamboree loss at Ensworth. He didn’t know Monday if they would be available by gametime.
“The good news is we’re talking about injuries where the difference is between this week and next week,” Perry said. “Not season ending.”
Lebanon at Antioch
By contrast with Cane Ridge, its rival up Old Hickory Boulevard/Hobson Pike, hasn’t won a game in a couple of years. But rezoning has sent a handful of Ravens to play for the Bears, who played Lebanon to overtime in a 7-on-7 tournament last month at LHS. The Bears also have a transfer in from Oakland
“They gave done really well in their two scrimmages vs. Ezell-Harding and Overton,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “Looks like they are turning the program around and taking baby steps back to where they want Antioch football to be. I think they’ve labeled their season ‘Turning the tide’. There’s a newfound enthusiasm back in their football program and they expect to do good things.”
Passing leagues don’t tell the whole story about a team. But those who saw the Bears last month and last season were impressed.
“Very, very athletic,” Gentry said. “They have a big defensive end/offensive tackle that’s been offered by Vanderbilt. There’s some talent there. Coach (Devin) Arnold, it looks like he’s putting them in the right position for them to succeed.
“I expect them, first game of the season, to be fired up and ready to go and come out with something to prove.”
Antioch has a freshman quarterback Gentry said will be “really good”. The Bears are a spread team which runs some jet sweeps and inside zone in addition to its passing attack.
Gentry said as far as he knew at the first of the week, the Blue Devils will be healthy. Senior safety Brice Njezic will be back this week after tearing his ACL during a junior-varsity basketball game in early January. He won’t play wide receiver this season, Gentry said.
“We’re happy to get a two- and now three-year starter back,” Gentry said. “Hopefully, it’ll help us with some depth and not having to play so many snaps both ways at different positions.”
Wilson Central at RossviewBoth schools opened in 2001. They’ve been regulars on each other’s schedules since they were region rivals a few years back. Even after going their separate ways, Wilson Central’s previous coaching staff and Rossview’s got along well enough to schedule each other as the season opener for what will be the fourth straight year in ’24. This will be the head coaching debut for Wilson Central’s Ben Kuhn.
“They had some success in the jamboree against Springfield the other night,” Kuhn said of the Hawks, who went 3-7 last season. “They got a really athletic quarterback who’s really good using his legs. Defensively, they do some stuff (3-3 stack with a linebacker who lines up a little deeper than is usually seen in the Midstate) that’s a little different that we haven’t seen before so we’ll have to adjust to the way they play their scheme.”
Rossview has been a running team in recent year with the quarterback involved in that.
“They still have the ability to pass the ball,” Kuhn said. “They’re similar to some of the personnel stuff that we use. They probably use a little more jet motion than we utilize. But for our defense, it’ll be similar to what they see from us in practice.”
Kuhn said the Wildcats came out of preseason healthy and are ready to play.
“It’s a long season and you don’t really want to be struggling out the gate with injuries you’re trying to manage,” he said. “I think we’re progressing right where we should be.”
Forrest at WatertownSenior left-hander Bret Price has won the starting quarterback job and will be in the shotgun/pistol when the Purple Tigers host the Rockets, who went 3-7 last season.
Price, who beat out two other contenders, will face Forrest’s 50 defense. The Rockets will run the wing-T on offense with some spread sprinkled in.
“They have some good receivers, got a good little running back,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Rockets. “Quarterback’s got some speed.
“They got some decent size and got some decent speed. They got some guys who can go.”
Webster said the Tigers came out preseason healthy and are ready to open the season.
“We always could use more work, but we’re as ready as anybody else,” he said.
Friendship Christian at Clarksville AcademyFor someone who’s coached at the same school for 32 straight seasons (35 overall), this is the first time John McNeal has taken his Commanders to Clarksville Academy, though he’s been there for baseball. It’s the first time he’s scheduled the Cougars, who came to Pirtle Field for a first-round playoff game in 2018 and limped back to Clarksville with a 40-3 loss.
Clarksville Academy is coming off a 7-4 playoff season while Friendship is trying to stretch a 13-game winning streak which encompassed last year’s undefeated state championship campaign.
“I don’t really know a lot (about the Cougars),” McNeal said. “I know they did graduate some players. They’ve got a new coach (Steadman Bell). I just don’t know a whole lot about them.
“I know the quarterback graduated. I don’t know much about the others. I think they’re similar as far as numbers. But the problem being the first game, you just don’t know a lot.”
Bell was on the Nashville Christian staff when the Eagles lost to Friendship in last year’s BlueCross Bowl.
“I would assume he would bring in their philosophy and scheme,” McNeal said. “(But) with him now being a head coach, he can change things.”
Neither team played in a jamboree. The coaches did trade scrimmage video.
“They are more spread and a 3-5-3 stack defense,” McNeal said. “We’re going to do what we do.”
McNeal said he hoped two Commanders — fullback/linebacker Mason Hallum (ankle) and receiver Dontae Parker (hip) would be released in time to play. Injuries aside, the Commanders need to play a game.
“We don’t have enough to really line up and practice against,” McNeal said. “We need the full-speed look as much as possible.”
Green Hill at NortheastThe Eagles are coming off a 5-6 playoff season a year ago and have a new head coach in Sam Lipsey.
Northeast is a wing-T team which runs the ball 90% of the time. The Eagles are a 4-3 man-do-man defense with a cover-one.
“They have a lot of really good athletes,” Crouch said. “The quarterback’s a good runner. The two wingbacks are really good runners.”
Crouch said his Hawks came out of preseason healthy.
“We’re as healthy as can be,” Crouch said.
RePublic at Mt. Juliet ChristianThe Trail Blazers revived their program last year and played a reduced schedule, going 0-8. With the new scheduling cycle, They are in Class 3A and in a region with Metro teams East Nashville, Stratford and Maplewood.
“I know very little,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “I didn’t trade tape. I don’t know if they scrimmaged anybody or not. We’ll be going into this one blind.
“I know what I saw from them last year. They have a decent quarterback and a running back who’s pretty decent. I do remember that. I don’t know much about them and they probably don’t know much about us.”
And if they did know much about they Saints, they wouldn’t know who the quarterback will be. Junior Andy Griffith was the starter for all of last season. But Davis ran fellow junior Evan Padilla out there in last week’s jamboree and even gave freshman Blake Holton some snaps. Griffith played a tight end/H-back position. Davis has said Griffith is still his QB, but it sounds like that’s written in pencil, not in stone or ink.
“Only Coach Davis knows and nobody’s going to find out until Friday night,” he said.
Davis said the Saints came out of preseason with no injuries and are ready to play.
“Any coach would like to do a little more preparation, make sure the kids are totally prepared,” he said. “But are we ready for the season? I think we are… Any extra practice I can get, I’ll take. But our people are excited for the season, and that’s a great feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.