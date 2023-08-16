A lot of cars with Wilson County tags will be headed up I-24 out of Nashville toward Clarksville on Friday night as the high school football season kicks off.

Three local teams will be in Clarksville — Wilson Central at Rossview and Green Hill at Northeast — just off the interstate. Friendship Christian will still have a way to go when the Commanders exit the freeway and head to Clarksville Academy’s outdoor sports complex along the banks of the Cumberland River upstream from downtown, where CA’s landlocked campus is located.

