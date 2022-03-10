As a high school senior, Jim McDowell didn’t get to experience a moment quite like this.
Though he played on a Lebanon team which reached the 2000 state semifinals, the TSSAA used a sectional tournament format on a neutral arena in which two teams advanced to the state.
TSSAA returned to the traditional format the following year and it was that single-game sectional (substate to the veteran fans) he experienced Monday night in a game considered one of the best on the high school basketball calendar every year.
Playing before a likely record crowd (fans were turned away at the door) in Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, the McDowell-coached Blue Devils partied like it was 1995 as they took their final step to state with a 65-57 win over Independence.
“Doing it at home, I’d say there’s nothing much sweeter,” McDowell said amidst a swarm of adoring fans moments before he followed his players and assistant coaches up the ladder to cut down the final snippets of net (a sectional tradition begun by girls’ coach Cory Barrett and the Devilettes during their recent run of three straight homecourt round-of-16 wins). “The whole city came out tonight and supported us. The biggest crowd I’ve ever seen in this gym.
“Coaches, former coaches, a lot of Blue Devils came out tonight who hadn’t been out to a game all year. A special night for sure.”
In its first home sectional since routing Bradley Central in ’95 (and probably just their second round of 16 game ever on home hardwood), the Blue Devils weathered a hot-shooting Eagles team in the first quarter before Yarin Alexander, playing his final game in the 2,405-seat gym, gave Lebanon its first lead with a 3-pointer for a 23-20 lead 1:36 into the second and stretched it with another triple for a 28-24 margin.
Lebanon outscored Independence 19-9 in the second quarter to build a 35-29 halftime lead. The teams played evenly in the third quarter which was capped by a Jarred Hall slam dunk for a 46-41 lead.
Independence trimmed the margin to 50-45 in the fourth on a driving layup by Jeff Montgomery. Alexander found the bank from 3-point land to put the Blue Devils ahead by a dozen 57-45, which turned out to be their largest lead of the night.
Alexander totaled 22 points in his Brandon Gym finale, hitting three triples. Hall had 16 and Wyatt Bowling 12. Rolando Dowell dropped in nine, Jaylen Abston four and Brice Njezic two as the Blue Devils improved to 28-6 and a 6 p.m. game next Wednesday against 24-2 Clarksville at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Alexander is one of at least two players with legacy ties to the Devilette teams of the legendary Campbell Brandon. His mother, Keasha, played on his final teams in the early 1990s. Hall’s mom, the former Debbie Watkins, was forward in the mid-’80s.
“I will never forget my final game on this floor,” Yarin Alexander said right after speaking with Brandon’s wife, Nancy (who had Keasha as a student). “Big memory.
“We live for this. We love this. Big crowd today. This is a good day to be a Blue Devil.”
Except for a couple of early ties, Independence led the entire first quarter as the Eagles built a 20-13 advantage on a corner triple by Owen Ries, who had eight first-period points and Matthew Witt seven.
Independence never really cooled off as the Eagles dropped in eight triples to 11 two-point baskets. Montgomery, seemingly the shortest player on the floor, sank three treys and 6 of 8 free throws to lead the visitors with 21 points while Ries racked up four 3s on his way to 16. Witt added 11 as the Thompson’s Station team finished a 25-9 season.
“They came out and shot well early,” McDowell said. “That’s the kind of team they have. Our guys never wavered. We got enough stops. We made enough plays.”
“This is playoffs,” Alexander said. “Nobody wanted to go home, so it’s going to be a fight to win. It’s going to be a war. We just came out on top.”
Record crowd
The massive parking lot was half full a half hour before the 7 p.m. tipoff and the stands behind the benches were also packed with the other sections quickly filling up. The facility’s capacity is listed on a sign outside the door. Acting athletic director David Sheely said that while fans who purchased tickets online were able to get in, some spectators who intended to pay with cash at the gate but didn’t arrive soon enough were turned away.
McDowell, the 11-year coach who has coached every game in the gym’s 10-year history, said it was the largest crowd he’d seen.
At the state
Lebanon will play the final game of the day next Wednesday against a Clarksville team which beat Memphis East in the sectional. With TSSAA going from three classes to four, Clarksville-area schools were placed in the same sectional as Memphis teams, thus, only one Shelby County team is in the Class 4A round of eight.
The winner will face either Bearden or Cane Ridge, who meet in the 4:30 game, at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Cane Ridge, the defending runner up, defeated the Blue Devils 71-47 in Brandon Gym in the Hall of Champions season opener in November. The Ravens are led by Alabama-signee Brandon Miller and are the likely favorites to hoist the gold ball after Saturday’s 4 p.m. final.
Coffee County (making its first state tournament appearance), Dobyns Bennett (the longtime east Tennessee power making its 30th state appearance since 1927), Bartlett (the only Shelby County entrant) and Beech (whose lone loss came to Lebanon in last week’s Region 5 final before winning at Ravenwood on Monday) are in the other bracket with games at 1:15 and 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Blue Devil state history
Lebanon is making its ninth appearance at state. The Blue Devils played in the 1925 and ’26 tournaments. The old Castle Heights Military Academy reached the semifinals in ’25. The Blue Devils were first-round losers both years in what was called the Tennessean-Vanderbilt State Prep and High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament listed on tssaasports.com.
In the more modern era, Hester Gibbs led the Blue Devils to state tournaments in 1969 and ’72 with dominant teams. Lebanon reached the quarterfinals of the 18-team tournament in ’69 and the same round of a 16-team field three years later. He also took a Cinderella squad which finished below .500 during the regular season to state in 1985.
Current Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto, a first-year assistant with Gibbs’ ’85 squad, took strong Lebanon teams to state in ’95, ’00 and ’01, finishing in the final four in ’00, the furthest an LHS team has advanced.
Woodard named Trainer of the Year
Lebanon trainer Jacob Woodard learned earlier Monday he is the Tennessee Athletic Trainers Society Sandy Sandlin High School Athletic Trainer of the Year. He was honored at halftime.
