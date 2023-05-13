Red-hot Bears surge to repeat district championship

MT. JULIET — At midseason, it appeared Mt. Juliet baseball was headed to its first losing season since the 20th century.
But a late-season hotstreak carried the Golden Bears to their second straight District 9-4A tournament championship as they held off host/top-seed Green Hill 4-2 Tuesday night.
Mt. Juliet was 8-16 at one point earlier this season.
“It was definitely low at that point,” Mt. Juliet coach Zach Tompkins said. “We went through the blame game and pointing the fingers, getting mad at each other. I kept telling the guys ‘everything you want is right in front of you. All you have to do is find a way to get a win here, get a win there, piece it together and you start to feel like a good team again’. We started doing that.”
Mt. Juliet reeled off nine straight wins and 11 of 12 for a 19-17 record going into yesterday’s region opener against Station Camp.
“We found a way to get hot at the right time,” Tompkins said shortly before getting doused with the water bucket by his players. “Nobody’s having a good time when you’re losing and especially us, we’re not used to it. We’ve been a really talented bunch that’s won a lot of games since I’ve been head coach. This is the first time we’ve dealt with adversity with the group we graduated last year having some really dominant pitchers. We’ve come together as a team. I put it on my seniors. Senior leadership has been impeccable. They have really stayed the course, kept the team together.
“We knew we weren’t going to be as talented this year. But we said if we can just find a way to win, get hot at the end which we’ve done, maybe we go to the state tournament and we put up a banner on a wall that’s like a .500 record… Nobody thinks about how many games you lose in March and April as long as you win games in May. That’s all that matters and people will know you put it on at the right time and we’re still a team people will still respect and not overlook.”
An RBI triple off an outfielder’s glove in deep right-center field by Easton Krenzke in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie. Mt. Juliet added two more runs in the sixth when Grayson Fisher dove across the plate on a wild pitch and Rayder Soto sent a sacrifice fly to left field.
That insurance paid off as Green Hill loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh inning. But Keaton Reese relieved starter Aidan Niggl with two out in the sixth and induced a flyout to right field with no runs scoring. The Hawks filled the sacks again in the seventh with Adam Partin drawing a bases-loaded walk off Reese. But Ryan Worden was waved in and the right-hander struck out both batters he faced to secure Mt. Juliet as the home field for this weekend’s Region 5-4A tournament.
Niggl allowed a first-inning unearned run and finished his 5 2/3-inning stint with three hits and four walks allowed with six strikeouts for the win. Worden secured the save.
Carter Lee pitched the first five innings and took the loss for Green Hill. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Only one Mt. Juliet run was earned as the Golden Bears were held to those three hits by Lee, who was followed by Beau Shamblin and Logan Barney.
Baylor Osborne’s RBI double in the second inning brought the Bears into a 1-1 tie.
Before Mt. Juliet faced Station Camp, Green Hill faced Beech in the other semifinal at Mt. Juliet with a 21-10 record under first-year coach Justin Alberson, who guided the third-year Hawks to the district’s top seed and first region berth with an elimination over Wilson Central earlier in the day. The Wildcats had swept the Hawks in three regular-season meetings. But the Bears beat Green Hill twice in this week’s district tournament.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Alberson said. “We’re kind of survive and advance here. We’re moving on to the region for the first time in school history so we’re incredibly proud.”
Alberson said pitching depth has been a key for the Hawks.
“Our pitching has been pretty strong throughout the entire year,” Alberson said. “It’s carried us quite a ways. I’ve got to chalk it up to our starters and our bullpen for getting the job done.”
Last night’s winners are to play at noon today for the championship. But because of a format change instituted by TSSAA last year at the urging of coaches, the losers are to meet at 3 p.m. today with that winner facing the noon loser at 6 to determine the runner-up for next week’s sectional, which is now a best-of-three instead of one game.
Kinzer, Summar, Ford win top district honors
Wilson Central finished third in the District 9-4A tournament, but the Wildcats collected a couple of the major all-district honors as voted on by the five coaches.
First baseman/pitcher Luke Kinzer was named Most Valuable Player while Anthony Ford was selected as Coach of the Year.
Kinzer, a right-hander, went 5-0 during the regular season with a 1.40 earned-run average and 37 strikeouts in 29 innings. The cleanup hitter for the Wildcats batted .425 and drove in 12 runs.
Green Hill ace Micah Summar was named Pitcher of the Year. The left-hander went 4-1 with a 1.30 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 31 innings.
Named to the all-district team were Lebanon’s Jackson Lea, Wyatt Bowling, Braden Metzgar, Elijah Shreeve and Connor Gannon; Wilson Central’s Isaac Schafer, Will Summers, Carson Reed and Caden Webber; Mt. Juliet’s Easton Krenzke, Kyle Fitzgibbons, Tyler Vestal, Calen Miller and Ryan Worden and Green Hill’s Christian Taylor, Adam Partin, Gabe Gray, Corbin Craver, Joey Greenstreet and Tate Riley.
Summar shutout of Central sends Green Hill to finals, regional
MT. JULIET — Green Hill got the win it needed in the District 9-4A loser’s bracket final Tuesday with a 7-0 win over Wilson Central on the Hill.
District Pitcher of the Year Micah Summar came through with a four-hit shutout and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Green Hill got to district Most Valuable Player Luke Kinzer with three runs in the second inning and one in the third. The Hawks added three more in the fifth off relievers Carson Reed and Isaac Schafer as Central’s season ended at 21-14-1.
Griggs Chandler and Adam Partin doubled as they and Dominic Waller had two hits each for the Hawks.
Caden Webber had two of Central’s hits.
