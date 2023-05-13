Red-hot Bears surge to repeat district championship

Surrounded by cheering teammates, Mt. Juliet’s Grayson Fisher hoists the District 9-4A baseball championship plaque.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — At midseason, it appeared Mt. Juliet baseball was headed to its first losing season since the 20th century.

But a late-season hotstreak carried the Golden Bears to their second straight District 9-4A tournament championship as they held off host/top-seed Green Hill 4-2 Tuesday night.

