Red-hot Lady Hawks hammer Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s girls shot nearly 57% from the floor Tuesday night as the Lady Hawks took host Mt. Juliet out early in a 61-19 triumph.
The Lady Hawks scored the game’s first 14 points and didn’t allow Mt. Juliet to score until Jakoria Woods’ layup with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
Aubrey Blankenship was on fire early with half of her 24 points during the first quarter as she swished two of her three 3-pointers. She had 22 by halftime as the Lady Hawks led 30-10.
Savannah Kirby hit all eight of her shots from the floor, including three triples, in adding 13 points. Alyssa Potier scored seven points, Ava Heilman five, Sullie Gerik four, Kensley Carter and Julia Varpness a 3 apiece and Sheridan Cruz two free throws as Green Hill improved to 7-13 for the season and 2-2 in District 9-4A. Blankenship had five rebounds and Regan Perkins four assists.
Woods led the Lady Bears with 11 points as Mt. Juliet hit just 8 of 47 from the floor. Dymond Howard and Evie Johnston each scored three points and Adelyn Kendall two as MJ slipped to 4-17, 0-4.
Green Hill will host No. 2 and undefeated Cookeville at 6 p.m. Friday. Mt. Juliet is off this Friday and will travel to Wilson Central at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.
