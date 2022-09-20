MANCHESTER — Konor Heaton’s 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute of play lifted host Coffee County to a stunning 27-23 win over Lebanon, taking the Blue Devils’ Region 3-6A championship hopes out of their hands.
The Red Raiders rallied from a 23-14 deficit over the final 7:46. Cole Pippenger’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Jahlin Osbourne brought Coffee County to within 23-21 with 7:46 to play.
Heaton’s score with 50 seconds left was followed by a missed extra point which was inconsequential as the Blue Devils’ second straight loss dropped them to 3-2 for the season. But at 1-1 in the region, they trail 2-0 Coffee County, which holds the tiebreaker with just two league games remaining for each. The Raiders are also 3-2 at the halfway mark of the regular season.
The Blue Devils opened the game like they have so many others — with a bang. Anthony Crowell returned the opening kickoff 87 yards to the house for a quick 7-0 lead.
But Lebanon’s big plays evaporated after that as the Blue Devils had to work their way down the field, finishing with 264 total yards. Sean Heath went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game, finishing with 102 on 15 carries. Abston hit 12 of 26 passes for 122 yards but no interceptions.
Coffee County’s run game was devastating to the Devils. Heaton got 33 of his 164 yards (on 25 carries) on a tying touchdown on the Red Raiders’ first series.
Lebanon went 60 yards in nine plays but had to settle for Sean Redmond’s 30-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead into the second quarter and the second half.
Heath’s 1-yard scoring run opened a 17-7 lead 21/2 minutes into the second half. Pippenger, who passed for 123 yards on 9-of-19 with two interceptions, ran for 99 yards on 17 carries, including a 4-yard scoring run to draw Coffee County to within 17-14 going into the fourth.
Abston found Nolan Sandefur for a 34-yard touchdown pass less than 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth for Lebanon’s 23-14 lead.
The Blue Devils will look to break their losing streak at 7 p.m. this coming Friday when Lincoln County visits Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium for homecoming.
