MANCHESTER — Konor Heaton’s 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute of play lifted host Coffee County to a stunning 27-23 win over Lebanon, taking the Blue Devils’ Region 3-6A championship hopes out of their hands.

The Red Raiders rallied from a 23-14 deficit over the final 7:46. Cole Pippenger’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Jahlin Osbourne brought Coffee County to within 23-21 with 7:46 to play.

