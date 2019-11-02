RedHawks beat Phoenix women, 71-66, in opener

PULASKI -- Cumberland's women had a chance with six seconds remaining to tie Wednesday night's season-opening game after Martin Methodist's Faith Sherrow hit 1 of two free throws.
Cumberland took a timeout and drew up a play for freshman Lauren King to take a three, but she missed and a defensive rebound by Freeman followed by two free throws sealed the win for Martin Methodist, 71-66.
Cumberland (0-1) shot 43.6 percent from the field and made 13 of 18 free-throw attempts. Martin Methodist (2-1) really took advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Phoenix, 47-27. Building off of that, the RedHawks collected 19 offensive rebounds, but only managed to get 11 second-chance points. The Phoenix committed 21 turnovers to the RedHawks' 20.
Trouten recorded 22 points on 8 of 13 attempts. She also was 3-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line. Britany Miller recorded 15 points and three boards in 28 minutes, with most of her points coming inside the paint. Senior Kerrice Watson and freshman forward Bree Thibeault each recorded seven points. Cumberland had eight players make their Cumberland debut, including seven freshmen.
Martin Methodist's Erin Freeman had a game-high 30 points on 9 of 16 attempts. Freeman made her damage from the free-throw line, shooting 11-of-15 from the line. Faith Sherrow picked up 14 points and forward Lacey Reed had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Phoenix and the RedHawks went back and forth in the first quarter before Reed and Freeman went on a 4-0 spurt to close out the first quarter with a 12-10 Martin Methodist lead.
The RedHawks continued with a quick 6-0 run to open the second quarter. Cumberland's Kennedy Powell recorded a two pointer to stop the pressure for a moment before Brooklyn Blanchard hit a three and Reed picked up two points off a turnover. Martin Methodist had their largest lead of the game with two minutes remaining in the half, 30-21. Abby Morgan hit a three and Gracie Johnson and Miller each picked up two points to cut the lead to 33-28 at half.
Martin Methodist took advantage of nine Phoenix turnovers in the third quarter to get out to a 54-47 lead after the third.
The Phoenix charged back early in the fourth quarter. Watson started 10-0 run for the Phoenix with a layup. Trouten followed with a two pointer, a free throw and three in the corner to tie it. Johnson hit two free throws to give Cumberland their first lead since the first quarter with 6:37 remaining. Both teams traded buckets to get to 61-61 and then Martin's Sherrow hit a three followed by a Freeman free throw for the four-oint lead. Miller came back and hit three out of four free throws to cut the deficit to one. Freeman extended the lead again for Martin and Sherrow made one of two free throws for the 69-66 lead with 13 seconds left. Lauren King missed a three with six seconds remaining to seal the victory for Martin Methodist.
Cumberland will go on the road again today to take on Fisk in Nashville at 2 p.m.
