Wildcats beat 9-4A-leading Hawks 4-2

Will Summers hits a two-run double to right field in the second inning of Wilson Central’s win at Green Hill on Tuesday.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central completed a season sweep of District 9-4A-leading Green Hill with a 2-1 win Wednesday night at WCHS.

Carson Reed held the Hawks to four hits and a walk in seven innings with nine strikeouts. Green Hill’s run, scored by Dominic Waller in the first inning on an RBI by Adam Partin, was unearned.

