GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central completed a season sweep of District 9-4A-leading Green Hill with a 2-1 win Wednesday night at WCHS.
Carson Reed held the Hawks to four hits and a walk in seven innings with nine strikeouts. Green Hill’s run, scored by Dominic Waller in the first inning on an RBI by Adam Partin, was unearned.
The Wildcats scored both their runs in the fifth on RBIs by Will Summers and Konnor Adelsberger off Corbin Craver,who surrendered six hits and two walks while fanning five in five innings. Joey Greenstreet surrendered a hit and whiffed two in the sixth.
Summers doubled while Adelsberger singled twice as the Wildcats climbed to 17-11-1 for the season and 6-4 in the district.
Davis Fox doubled for the Hawks, who fell to 7-3 in the league with all of the losses coming to Wilson Central.
Lebanon run-rules White House with 10-run sixth to win battle of Blue Devils
Lebanon won the battle of the Blue Devils on Wednesday thanks to a 10-run sixth inning to take a 12-2 triumph over White House at Brent Foster Field.
Connor Gannon doubled home the tiebreaking run. Evan Driver, Tal Swindell, Will Wright, Jackson Lea and Wyatt Bowling drove in runs during the sixth.
Lebanon pulled into a 2-2 tie in the fourth on Ben Estes’ RBI groundout.
Samuel Peach picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings.
Lebanon finished with 10 hits. Driver doubled twice and drove in three runs as he and Gannon had two hits each. Swindell also had two RBIs.
Watertown shuts out Forrest
WATERTOWN — Charlie Mitchell and Zack Self combined to throw a six-hit shutout of Forrest on Wednesday as Watertown grounded the Rockets 2-0.
Both runs scored in the third inning on RBIs by Cyrus Bennett and Chase Young.
Mitchell pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Self secured the save with three scoreless innings of two-hit relief with a pair of punchouts.
Watertown outhit Forrest 8-6. Young went 3-for-3. K.J. Wood doubled as he and Landon Phillips finished with two hits apiece.
The District 6-AA tournament bracket was released Thursday and the Purple Tigers are the top seed. They will face No. 4 Westmoreland at 7 p.m. next Tuesday. The No. 2 Owls will face No. 3 Smith County at 4.
Winners and losers will play Friday with the tournament wrapping up Saturday unless the “if necessary” game is needed, which would be played Sunday.
All games will be played at Watertown.
Upperman spoils Friendship’s Senior Day
Visiting Upperman put an immediate damper on Friendship Christian’s Senior Night with a four-run first inning and the Bees went on to a 6-4 win Wednesday at John McNeal Stadium.
Ethan Myers survived the early onslaught to last five innings as he surrendered five runs on seven hits. Miles Fitzpatrick and Adam Gordon each worked an inning as the trio surrendered 11 hits.
The Commanders scored single runs in the first and fourth frames and two in the sixth, finishing with seven hits as Friendship fell to 24-9. Chase Eakes had two of the hits as he, Gordon and Mason Hallum doubled. Caleb Kring drove in two runs from the top of the lineup.
Upperman improved to 20-7.
Friendship had already earned the top seed from the East Division for the District 4-IIA tournament and hosted Nashville Christian in the first round last night. All games of the double-elimination tournament will be played at the higher seed, meaning all of the Commanders’ contests will be held at McNeal Stadium. Though it takes two losses to be eliminated from the tournament, only the team which goes through undefeated will be the champion. The loser’s bracket will determine the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds for the Middle Region tournament.
Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Clarksville Academy in the other other half of Friendship’s bracket with winners and losers meeting today. The tournament will resume Monday and is set to wrap up Tuesday.
Bears need just four hits to run-rule Cookeville on Worden’s one-hitter
MT. JULIET — Surging Mt. Juliet run-ruled visiting Cookeville 10-0 in six innings Wednesday night.
The Golden Bears needed just four hits while drawing 10 walks and taking advantage of four Cookeville errors to improve to 15-16 for the season and a final 7-5 mark in District 9-4A. The league schedule will wrap up next week, but Mt. Juliet has a bye in the five-team league.
Ryan Worden pitched a one-hitter with a walk and six strikeouts.
Grayson Fisher drove in two runs has he had two hits, including a double. Baylor Osborne’s triple and Calen Miller’s double were Mt. Juliet’s other hits.
Wildcats beat 9-4A-leading Hawks 4-2
MT. JULIET — Green Hill leads District 9-4A baseball. But Wilson Central did its part to reel the Hawks closer to the second-through-fourth-place logjam with a 4-2 win on the Hill on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats jumped on Green Hill left-hander Zach Summar for a 4-0 lead through two innings. Will Summers’ two-run double to right field in the second inning was the big blow.
Summar settled down after that as he held Central to six hits and three walks while striking out seven in a route-going seven-inning outing.
But Luke Kinzer held the Hawks to two unearned runs. The first came home on an Adam Partin RBI single in the third inning. Carter Lee drove in the other Green Hill run in the fifth.
Green Hill had six hits and a walk in five innings off Kinzer, who struck out six. Isaac Schafer came in from center field to toss the final two innings for the save, surrendering a hit and no walks while fanning four as the Wildcats climbed to 16-11-1 for the season and 5-4 in the district.
Summers and Schafer each had two hits for Central.
Dominic Waller doubled in the first inning and finished with two hits for the Hawks, who slipped to 7-2 in the league going into Wednesday’s rematch at WCHS.
Watertown blanked 1-0 by Macon County
WATERTOWN — Ely Malo scored the game’s only run on a second-inning passed ball and Jacob Hunt held Watertown to five singles in a 1-0 Macon County win Tuesday night.
Hunt walked none and struck out eight while throwing 91 pitches in seven innings.
Watertown’s Landon Phillips, who had two of the Purple Tigers’ hits, gave up four hits and the unearned run in three innings for the loss. Zeb Major fired the final four frames, allowing one hit while fanning four.
Chase Young tripled for the Purple Tigers.
Sellars’ six relief innings, go-ahead hit send Friendship to extra-inning win
CLARKSVILLE — A perfect storm hit the banks of the Cumberland River where Clarksville Academy has its outdoor sports complex.
Friendship Christian senior Storm Sellars pitched six innings of relief in just the second mound appearance of the season for the Commander shortstop. His RBI single in the top of the ninth inning scored Adam Gordon and lifted FCS to a 3-2 win Tuesday night.
Sellars scattered a run on four hits and no walks while striking out three. Gordon tossed 2/3 innings to get out of the third after starter Will Barnwell worked 2 1/3, allowing a run on four hits and four walks.
Sellars, J.J. Pruneau and Elijah Stockton each had two singles for the Commanders, who were outhit by the Cougars 8-7.
Friendship scored single runs in the second and third for a 2-0 lead. Clarksville Academy cut the margin in half in the bottom of the third and climbed into a 2-2 tie in the sixth.
The Commanders climbed to 24-8 for the season while Clarksville Academy slipped to 23-4.
Mt. Juliet outscores Cookeville 11-9
COOKEVILLE — Easton Krenzke homered and tripled as he and Calen Miller drove in three runs apiece Tuesday night to lift Mt. Juliet to an 11-9 win over Cookeville.
The Cavaliers, who have yet to scratch the win column in District 9-4A, erased an early 2-0 deficit with six scores in the second inning. But Mt. Juliet up up four-spots in the fourth and sixth innings to go up 10-7. The Golden Bears added one more in the top of the seventh, more than enough to stay ahead of Cookeville’s two in the bottom half as they improved to 14-16 for the season and 6-5 in the district going into Wednesday’s rematch at MJHS.
Kyle Fitzgibbons doubled twice as he had three of Mt. Juliet’s 12 hits. Tucker Griffith drove in two runs as he, Miller and Grayson Fisher doubled and singled. Tyler Vestal singled twice in the leadoff spot.
Landon Parman pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief of starter Keaton Reese to earn the victory, allowing a run on three hits while striking out six. Tristan Nguyen tossed the final two frames and earned a save as the trio surrendered nine hits.
