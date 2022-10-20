Fall break is over. All the byes have been taken. Now it’s a two-week sprint to the playoffs.
Region 5-5A will have three games — two involving Wilson County teams — as that league tries to either straighten out the standings or possibly muddy them further. That league’s three Wilson County schools — Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill — will join Lebanon in 6A next year, according to the classification figures released by TSSAA on Tuesday. Whether they all end up in the same region will be announced within the next month.
Watertown is taking the week off from Region 4-2A as the Purple Tigers host Livingston Academy. They will host Trousdale County next week likely needing a win to qualify for the playoffs. WHS will move up to 3A next year while Trousdale remains in 2A (unless the Yellow Jackets elect to play up).
Friendship Christian will face a long trip for the second straight week — this time to Lakeway Christian in White Pine (between Knoxville and the tri-cities) — in the East Region. But the big game for the Commanders will be next Thursday night when they host Middle Tennessee Christian at Pirtle Field for the league championship.
Lebanon at Gallatin
This one isn’t a region game (maybe next year). But try telling that to the longstanding fan bases of the Blue Devils and Green Wave as their teams meet for the 77th recorded time in a series dating back to at least 1930. Gallatin has won 52 and there are four ties from the pre-overtime era.
“We expect a good crowd from both sides and, I guess, old-school bragging rights,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said.
Gallatin opened the season with a win over Mt. Juliet and is now 4-4.
“They’ve played a tough schedule and played some teams close,” Gentry said of the Green Wave. “Very dangerous team. Run a lot of things offensively.
“Run the veer. Got a big fullback (Za’kyian Brinkley) who’s very dangerous and they’ve got an SEC-type tailback athlete (Jaheim Merriweather). Very important that we be able to tackle those two.”
Quarterback Luke Cook is a running quarterback who just committed to Lindenwood, which has moved up to the Ohio Valley Conference, to play safety.
Gallatin is a 50 man-coverage defense.
“They’ve got talent on both sides of the ball,” Gentry said. “Good looking kids. We expect a hard-nosed, hard-fought game.”
Lebanon is 6-2 coming off a three-touchdown win at Mt. Juliet before taking last week off.
“We did need (the break),” Gentry said. “Very physical game. We were beat up afterwards. Hopefully we are able to bounce back. We started practice (Monday), everybody was bouncing around, happy to be back. Hopefully, we’re rejuvenated and ready to go for the long haul.”
Gentry said kicker Sean Redmond is still out due to a knee injury sustained outside of football.
“I think everybody else should be fine,” Gentry said.
Wilson Central at Stewarts Creek
While the rest of Region 5-5A tries to sort itself out, the Wildcats will try to build on momentum built before last week’s break with back-to-back upset wins which put them square in the playoff race. Wilson Central will take a 3-5 season record outside the region fray to 4-4 Stewarts Creek.
“Definitely an athletic bunch,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Red Hawks. “They’re a spread-type offense. The run multiple formations.”
Stewarts Creek is led by junior running back Javarian Otey.
“He’s got really good speed,” Dedman said of Otey. “Does a really good job running the ball. He makes a lot of big plays for them.”
The quarterback is senior Gage Hoover.
“He manufactures the offense,” Dedman said of Hoover. “You got to make sure you stop him running the football. He can also throw it pretty decently.”
Stewarts Creek runs a 3-4 defense.
But they play multiple fronts,” Dedman said. “They like blitzing linebackers quite a bit. They stunt their linemen up front. They do a real good job with their secondary guys. Really good job reading keys, doing what they need to…and staying with their guys.”
The Wildcats were banged up going into the break and some will remain out this week. Running back Tavin Hardin is questionable this week while Ethan Kimes is out. Linebacker Jacob Almond is likely out this week but could return for the finale next Friday at Hillsboro as Central, 3-2 in the region, will seek to solidify a playoff spot.
“The best part of it is we control our own destiny,” Dedman said. “If we win next week against Hillsboro, we think we’re in. If we lose, we got to work on some tiebreaker issues and hope that works out for us.
“We’ve just got to make sure we take care of ourselves.”
Livingston Academy at Watertown
The winless Wildcats visit Robinson Stadium facing a 3-5 Purple Tiger team which appeared to be getting on track before the bye. Watertown is coming off a 26-0 win at Harpeth two weeks ago which put the Purple at 2-2 in Region 4-2A going into next week’s finale for the playoffs against Trousdale County.
“We scored 26, we left a few on the field,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the game in which kicker Trey Pack set a school record with four field goals. “We left at least one score on the field. We had a good game.
“We are playing better and got some people back. I guess we’re discovering our identity offensively.”
That identity, running the ball, seems to match up with Livingston’s defense, which is try to stop the run. The Wildcats lost their last game, two weeks ago, to Cumberland County 7-0.
“We’re going to see a seven-man box,” Webster said. “They like to play man.”
Livingston runs a balanced offense with a 60-40 run-pass ratio.
Friendship Christian at Lakeway Christian
Though this is a region game, it shouldn’t affect the Commanders in playing for a region championship next week as they would own the tiebreaker over MTCS with a win. But Friendship is 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in Division II-A. Defending the “0” can be challenging in of itself.
“It’s a big region game,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “It’s a big road trip. We want to keep playing well.”
The Lions are 3-5 for the season and looking for their first region win after two losses. They started the season 3-0 but are now in a five-game tailspin.
“They’re athletic,” McNeal said. “The program has really grown. They have really put a lot of money into it and they have some good athletes.”
What do the Lions like to do?
“Offensively, I couldn’t tell you,” McNeal said. “We charted over 60 different formations. I guess they’re trying to get you where you can’t line up.
“(Defense) looks to be more of a 50.”
Friendship is coming off a solid 35-14 win at Class 4A East Hamilton in the Chattanooga suburb of Ooltewah last week.
“We were needing a physical (game) with a big school with numbers,” McNeal said. “They dressed probably 70-something players. Just felt like we needed to play four quarters. We haven’t had to do that.
“We had one touchdown called back and we had two other scoring opportunities where penalties ended up costing us and putting us out of position. We still had opportunities… We felt like on their last touchdown, we stopped them on fourth down twice and had penalties keep the drive going… It was a good game. The kids played well. I was proud of them.”
Tyson Wolcott ran for three touchdowns and 213 yards while Garrett Weekly threw for 227 and a score to Brock Montgomery, who gained 136 yards receiving.
“It was probably the best balance,” McNeal said. “If you’d asked me after the game I wouldn’t have known that. We were able to combine both and do both well.
“I don’t go into games (looking for specific numbers). We just do what we feel like we need to do.”
And that brings up the offensive line which can run- and pass-block with equal efficiency.
“Our line is the reason we’re at the point we are,” McNeal said. “They don’t get talked about because people don’t want to talk about the line. They want to talk about the backs, quarterback, receivers. But in the big scheme of it, the offensive and defensive lines are the reason we’re at the point we are.”
Mt. Juliet at Hillsboro
The Golden Bears, whose bye was back in Week 2, played last week but were able to spot their players snaps to rest and stay healthy in a 52-0 win over outmanned RePublic.
Now it’s back to Region 5-5A where the Bears have clinched a playoff spot. They’re one win from hosting a playoff game and two from winning the championship. It’s possible they could be region champs by Saturday if they win and Green Hill loses at Station Camp. Otherwise, it’ll be decided on the Hill next week.
Hillsboro is 1-6 for the season and 1-3 in the region. The Burros will host Wilson Central next week.
“They’ve played one of the toughest schedules that’s out there,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said of the Burros. “They’ve got non-region contests vs. Pope (John Paul II), East Nashville, Brentwood, so they’re battle-tested. And they’re playing close in all of these games. In the region games, they lost by 10 to Green Hill in a close game, they lost by 14 to White County last week in a closer game than that score indicates… They’re a play or two away which is what makes them so scary. Their record doesn’t indicate the record that they are.”
Injuries have forced Hillsboro to change from a pass-based spread to more of a running game after moving receiver Dominique Leoinard to quarterback. Running back Thaddeus Johnson is “the home run hitter”, Perry said.
A familiar name is calling defensive signals for Hillsboro, Greg Abner, who held that post on Perry’s staff for many years until this season.
“They base primarily out of an even front,” Perry said. “In short-yardage and red zone situations they’ll shift into an odd front… A lot of what they do defensively is predicated off of their linebacker play. (Isaiah Bell) is one of the better linebackers that we’ve seen this year so far. Downhill tackler.
“They’re good on the defensive front in making a new line of scrimmage getting upfield and using their hands. They like to, and do, create a lot of negative plays for their opponents.”
Green Hill at Station Camp
A year ago, the Hawks routed Station Camp to win the region in their first year of eligibility. This time, Green Hill will look to clinch a playoff berth and stay alive in the bid to repeat while the Bison are in desperation mode to stay in the playoff chase after being upset at Wilson Central two weeks ago.
“They’re going to put everything they can into this game,” Green Hill (5-3 overall, 3-1 Region 5-5A) coach Josh Crouch said of the Bison (5-3, 1-3). “If we take care of our business on Friday, we control our own destiny, and that’s what you want.
“Station Camp — we’re in the same boat. Everything we got will go in the game on Friday because it’s do or die.”
The Bison have been a running team — until last week in a 21-14 win over Portland.
“Against Portland, they went two-by-two spread and emptied the entire night and threw the ball around the entire night, about 50% of the time,” Crouch said. “That was last week’s game. I don’t know if that was something special for Portland. Before Portland, they were about 80% run.”
The Bison had a couple of season-ending injuries before the break.
“We held some kids out against Hunters Lane (two weeks ago),” Crouch said. “A couple of kids had a pinched nerve. I think we’re about as healthy as anybody is in Week (10).”
Nashville Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian
It doesn’t get any easier for the Saints as Nashville Christian is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Division II-A poll with a 6-2 record and shares the Middle Region lead at 3-0 with Donelson Christian, which left Ed Suey Field with a 56-6 win last Friday.
“(Coach Jeff) Brothers has decided to throw it this year a lot more,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “He’s got a nice quarterback, pretty arm-talented. They throw it more than they run it.”
The Eagles run a 4-2-5 defense, Davis said.
The Saints are 1-7 for the season and 0-3 in the region going into their home finale. They closed last week’s game nicely with a late touchdown.
“Our guys are still working, still fighting, still trying to the right things,” Davis said. “We’ve seen some success. It’s not what you really want. But at the same time, we have some work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.