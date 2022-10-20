Fall break is over. All the byes have been taken. Now it’s a two-week sprint to the playoffs.

Region 5-5A will have three games — two involving Wilson County teams — as that league tries to either straighten out the standings or possibly muddy them further. That league’s three Wilson County schools — Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill — will join Lebanon in 6A next year, according to the classification figures released by TSSAA on Tuesday. Whether they all end up in the same region will be announced within the next month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.