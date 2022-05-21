GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central played small ball early and long ball late while Kyleigh Pitzer came on to slam the door on visiting Beech as the Lady Wildcats won the Region 5-4A championship 7-2 Wednesday night.
With the score tied 2-2 in the fifth, Taelor Chang, who was asked to bunt in her previous trip to the plate and hit into a fielder’s choice, hit a two-run rocket to the right of the center-field batter’s backdrop. Later, Kristen Smith sent a two-run blast over the left-field wall to add insurance as the Lady Wildcats won their first region championship since the 2015 state title team won its second straight.
The Lady Buccaneers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning against Kenzie Miller.
Wilson Central tied the score in the bottom half after Madison Carey pulled a double into the right-field corner and scored when Cloe Smith raced to third on an error. Smith came home on Cassidy Goddard’s squeeze bunt.
The Lady Wildcats almost escaped a Beech uprising in the third when shortstop Kristen Smith made a running catch of a looping liner and doubled a runner off first base. But Beech got the tying run on an RBI triple, prompting coach Kacey Pedigo to pull Miller in favor of Kyleigh Pitzer, who promptly got the third out on a three-pitch strikeout and worked the final 4 1/3 innings for the win. The pair allowed eight hits. Like Miller, Pitzer also benefitted from an unusual double play when first baseman Carey caught an infield popup on the run and threw to second baseman Maddison Stowell covering first in the sixth.
“I can’t say enough good things about the combination of Kenzie and Kyleigh,” Pedigo said. “They complement each other well. Kenzie came in, did her job, did it well and then Kyleigh came in and she also did her job well.”
Central had Camryn Langley on first base via a single in the bottom of the third when Chang, with 19 home runs this season, coming up. Pedigo called for the bunt, which Chang got down, but Beech forced Langley at second and the Lady Wildcats were ultimately turned away.
“Chang is talented and I knew based on the positioning of their corners they were not expecting her to bunt at all,” Pedigo said. “She put it down. She did what I asked. She just pushed it a little too far.”
There was no turning them back in the fifth when Langley singled and Chang pushed it out of reach over the right-centerfield wall for a 4-2 lead. The Lady Wildcats weren’t through. They loaded the bases and scored when Cloe Smith’s grounder got past the third baseman.
“The good news about Chang is that bunt, even though it didn’t work out the way that I’d had hoped, it made sure to help her see the ball — not that she struggles with that — but she was focused and honed in,” Pedigo said.
Chang grounded a single to left in the sixth and came home on Kristen Smith’s shot to left.
“What I asked our hitters tonight was to get in the box and be disciplined,” Pedigo said after the Lady Wildcats, who received three hits of their 13 hits from Carey, climbed to 35-10. “They did a great job.”
Both teams played in sectional action last night — Wilson Central at home against Centennial and Beech at Summit. Both, with rich softball traditions, could be making plans for next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.
“We knew coming in Beech was going to be well prepared,” Pedigo said. “Beech is well coached. They do the small things well. We knew we would have to do the same.
“One thing I can say about these girls is they don’t quit. They dig deep, and that’s what they did today.”
