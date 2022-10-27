Week 11 might be the best week of this year’s high school football season as two region championships will be decided locally as well as a playoff berth.

And it kicks off tonight as Friendship Christian looks to conclude its first undefeated regular season since winning the 2017 state championship and third overall. The Commanders host Middle Tennessee Christian at Pirtle Field with the winner taking the East Region championship and a first-round playoff bye next week. The loser will finish second and host a first-round game.

