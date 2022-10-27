Week 11 might be the best week of this year’s high school football season as two region championships will be decided locally as well as a playoff berth.
And it kicks off tonight as Friendship Christian looks to conclude its first undefeated regular season since winning the 2017 state championship and third overall. The Commanders host Middle Tennessee Christian at Pirtle Field with the winner taking the East Region championship and a first-round playoff bye next week. The loser will finish second and host a first-round game.
On Friday night, all eyes in Mt. Juliet, and those watching on MyTV30, will be trained on Green Hill where the Hawks host Mt. Juliet in the Golden Bears’ shortest road trip in their history, 4.5 miles, to decide the Region 5-5A championship.
Across the county, the playoffs have already arrived in Watertown where the Purple Tigers and Trousdale County will play for the final spot out of Region 4-2A.
Lebanon and Wilson Central will play tune-up games for the playoffs while Mt. Juliet Christian closes out its season at Clarksville Academy.
Mt. Juliet at Green Hill
MyTV30 has televised several Mt. Juliet games over the years. But this is its first trip to Green Hill as the Golden Bears come in to decide the region championship and the Mayor’s Cup.
“If you rewind it back to the beginning of the offseason and look at the projections and prognostications, Green Hill was expected to be exactly where they are,” said Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry, whose Bears have already clinched a home playoff game for next week with a 5-0 region record, 7-2 overall. “They pretty much unilaterally got picked to win the region. Everything that I read (they) were also picked to be a state title contender and be in the state championship game. So I’m sure they’re not surprised to be in this position.
“On our side of things, we’ve been blessed to be in several of these the last several years, and we’re excited to be playing in the game, too.”
“It should be a really fun event,” said Green Hill coach Josh Crouch, whose defending region champion Hawks are 6-3, 4-1 and would repeat with a win or fall to third (and travel next week) with a loss. “For us to be only a third-year school to have a rivalry like this is pretty special. So we’re excited about the opportunity to host.”
The coaches have watched each other by video from 4.5 miles afar.
“Got a lot of really, really good athletes, good players,” Crouch said of the Bears. “They’re explosive on offense and I think they’re only giving up about 14 points (per game) on defense. It’s going to be a hard football game for us.”
Dearrius Morton leads the Mt. Juliet rushing attack.
“Really physical,” Crouch said of Morton. “He’s got a mixture between good speed and power. He runs like Derrick Henry does. Once he gets running full speed, he’s hard to bring down.”
Green Hill checks all the boxes on offense with a veteran quarterback in Cade Mahoney, receiver Kaleb Carver and running back Brax Lamberth. Translation, the Hawks can seemingly do it all when they have the ball.
“In our scouting report, they returned 4,500 yards worth of offense from last year,” Perry said. “That’s a big chunk of offense. Their coaches do a really good job of putting their players in position to make plays. This is the one week where I don’t have to guess on what their names are. Obviously, this is going to start to go away, but we coached a lot of these seniors here at Mt. Juliet. Except for Friday night, it’s neat to watch their careers progress and they’ve become good football players.
“They’re balanced. I said this about us but I can say this about Green Hill as well. When you talk about balance in an offense, most people think you talk about run/pass. And they have that. But they also have a good balance between inside and outside.”
Middle Tennessee Christian at Friendship Christian (Thursday)The Cougars are bringing an 8-1 record from Murfreesboro while the Commanders are 9-0. Most importantly, both are 3-0 in the East Region.
“It’s what you want at the end of the year,” Commanders coach John McNeal said. “We have an opportunity to go undefeated and win a region championship. Couldn’t ask for it any better way to lay out.”
MTCS emphasizes running the ball. But the Cougars try to make it look difficult to the defense.
“A lot of different formations,” McNeal said. “They’ll do smoke-and-mirrors stuff. They’ll sending different people different directions, try to get you to watch and hopefully — and they’ve done a very good job of it, they did last year — not a traditional offense, just try to make it difficult to find the ball.
“It’s sort of like the old single-wing stuff.”
The Cougars run a 4-3 defense, McNeal said.
McNeal said the Commanders should be fully ready on the health front.
Trousdale County at Watertown
This game decided the region championship the previous four years, all of which were won by Watertown. Trousdale County won rematches each season in the quarterfinals. This time, the winner will advance to the playoffs while the loser stays home, meaning there will be no postseason rematch.
“We got to win to get in,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster, whose Purple Tigers would finish third with a W and fifth with an L. “We both have to win to get in.”
Trousdale County has struggled mightily this season with a 1-8 mark, 1-3 in the region. The Yellow Jackets have gone away from some of their longstanding wing-T plays.
“They’re pretty much a lot of spread, whether it be two-back or one-back,” Webster said. “Defensively, we’re probably going to see an odd front.
“They got some decent skill guys. Got some pretty good skill guys, actually…They are pretty young.”
Watertown has also had to re-invent itself from a pass-happy spread to a run-based attack in a 4-5, 2-2 season.
“We just kept working each week, try to get better and figure out what we’re good at and what we’re not good at and try to work on more on what we’re good at,” Webster said.
One of those changes involved senior Noah Clemmons. One of the pillars of the Purple Tiger line throughout his career, coaches gave him a No. 44 shirt this year so he can play running back. He scored a touchdown against Livingston Academy last week.
“We were down on running backs,” Webster said. “Our one (Adam Cooper) from last year got hurt. Other ones got banged up a bit. We needed a bigger body back there. He’s given us some reps back there.”
Webster said he expects the Tigers to be as healthy as they’ve been for this game at Robinson Stadium.
Wilson Central at Hillsboro
The Wildcats claimed a playoff berth last week while they were taking it on the chin 56-14 at non-region Stewarts Creek. This week could mean something if they and Green Hill win, putting them third. Otherwise, they will be fourth. Either way, the ‘Cats will travel next Friday. Wins by Central and Mt. Juliet would drop Green Hill to third.
“We’ve got to make a better outing than what we did last week at Stewarts Creek,” said Central coach Brad Dedman, whose Wildcats are 3-6. “We got to play with a purpose and that’s our focus has been… Just try to make sure we dot all our Is and cross our Ts and just try to get better for that playoff run.”
Hillsboro is out of the playoffs at 1-7 for the season and 1-4 in the region. But all the Wilson County coaches who have faced them say the Burros are better than their record.
“They are athletic,” Dedman said. “When you watch the film, they’re definitely not what their record shows. They’re athletic and can make plays offensively all over the field. If you look at their schedule, they score points on everybody.
“Defensively, they are a multiple fronts. They are primarily a four-man front. They are going to line up in a lot of different spots and they do their best to try to put pressure on you.”
Central is getting healthier. Running back Tavin Hardin saw some action last week. Linebacker Jake Almond will be back while running back Ethan Kimes is probable. Senior quarterback Brendan Demediuk, who suffered a separated shoulder in Week 2 at Lebanon, is dressing out and could see a few reps, Dedman said. Running back Antuan McKethan is questionable with an ankle injury while lineman Amario Marshall is questionable with an elbow issue.
Mt. Juliet Christian at Clarksville Academy
The Cougars are locked in as the No. 3 team from the Middle Region with a 6-3 season record while the Saints are playing out the season at 1-8.
Clarksville Academy runs a 4-2-5 defense which will become a 3-3-stack.
“They’re pretty good,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “They got two or three kids who are really fast, a 6-6 receiver and a quarterback who’s left-handed and spins the ball pretty well, and they both run extremely well..
“It’s going to be a fun contest. We will have everybody available for Friday night. We’re looking forward to getting after it and hopefully pull off the upset and have a lot of fun doing so.”
Warren County at Lebanon
The 7-2 Blue Devils are locked in as the No. 2 seed in Region 3-6A and will host a playoff game next week. Coach Chuck Gentry wants to see them continue their upward trend which followed two midseason losses, one of which denied them a repeat region championship.
“We always talk about taking one week at a time,” Gentry said. “(This) week is a region game, Senior Night and end of the regular season. So on all accounts on our end we want to end it on a good note and have a good night for our (24) seniors (including managers and drone pilot) and be on a winning streak for the playoffs.”
Warren County is out of the playoff picture at 1-8 for the season and 0-3 in the league.
“They have lost five games by nine points,” Gentry said of the Pioneers. “So they have played a lot of one-point games and a couple of three-point games. If the ball bounces the other way, they might be sitting here looking at a different thing. But they are pretty big up front, pretty physical.
“Got a good tailback/linebacker (Braylon Grayson).”
Gentry also mentioned senior two-way lineman Dayton Jernigan, who stands 6-5 and weights 270.
Warren County runs about 80-% of the time out of the wing-T, double-slot. The Pioneers runs a 4-4 and a 50 defense.
Lebanon’s swiss army knife, Anthony Crowell, missed last week’s win at Gallatin in concussion protocol, and this is the type of game he might be held out even if he were cleared to play. His status is up in the air.
“I would not expect to see Anthony Crowell in a major role on Friday night,” Gentry said. “He might be dressed. He may be out there, he may not be. I’m not 100% sure… He is better from the concussion protocol and so we will see going from there what’s best for him.
“Everybody else is the normal bumps and bruises.”
