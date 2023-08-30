Region schedules kick off for some teams

Week 3 marks the kickoff to region play for some teams while others will wait a while longer.
Lebanon will host Warren County in the Region 4-6A opener, which also marks the Blue Devils’ first game at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium this season.
Watertown’s far-flung Region 4-3A will see its first league action when the Purple Tigers bus for almost two hours to Dunlap to take on Sequatchie County. They were able to get enough buses soon enough to maintain a 7 p.m. kickoff.
And in a schedule reminiscent of the late ‘70s through the early ‘90s, Mt. Juliet will make an early-season region trip to Gallatin to kick off the Golden Bears’ Region 4-6A schedule.
The other Wilson County schools will have to wait at least another week and the Division II teams even longer to kick off league play. But with Wilson teams a combined 13-1 through two weeks, there’s much to play for as the season, if not the cooling temperatures, continues to crank up.
Warren County at Lebanon
Both teams are 1-1 going into their league opener with both coming off losses. Warren County fell to White County 35-6 while the Blue Devils dropped a 24-14 decision at Upperman.
“We didn’t tackle well,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of last Friday’s game. “We couldn’t get off the field on third down. We didn’t block well. We didn’t execute well… We felt like the passing game, especially the smoke and bubbles stuff, would be there. We tried too long to fight the fight of us running the football instead of us being all wholesale throw it to run it. Credit to them.
“The pick six — you can’t turn the ball and you especially can’t turn it over for points. We got to make better decisions and then make some tackles and get him on the ground when we have the chance.”
But the start of region play gives Lebanon a chance to start anew. The Pioneers opened the season with a win over border rival DeKalb County before falling to White County.
“Appears to be a mixture of a young football team with a few seniors,” Gentry said. “Looks like (first-year coach Matt Turner’s) playing a lot of sophomores.
“I’m sure with it being the first region game, they’ll come out ready to play. For us, especially right now, it’s not as much about Warren County as it is about Lebanon.”
Turner came from the Oakland staff and is running the Patriots’ offense.
“It can be anything from wing-T to empty,” Gentry said of Warren County’s offense. “Early on in the year, it’s hard to tell exactly what it is they’re wanting to do.”
Wilson Central at LaVergne
The Wolverines are 1-1 following a 64-0 loss to what Wildcats’ coach Ben Kuhn called a “really really good” Siegel team he termed “a different animal this year”. The Wolverines edged West Creek 9-6 in Week 1.
“They’ve got a really good offense,” said Kuhn, who faced the Wolverines a lot while on the staff at rival Smyrna. “They spread the ball around. They do some difficult formations, similar to what we do on offense. Defensively, they’re similar to what our defense is… they’re never going to back down. They’re always going to play good defense. And I really like some of the stuff they’re doing on offense, too.
“We’re going to have to be at our best and eliminate turnovers if we want to be successful.”
Kuhn said the Wildcats came out of last week’s 42-0 win over Northwest healthy. In fact, while the Vikings dealt with cramps on a humid evening, Central never had any issues with the conditions.
“As physical as we were, you would expect to have a few guys dinged up,” Kuhn said Monday. “But to my knowledge, we’re as healthy as we’ve been.
“It’s the toughness of our kids, the toughness of our parents. We told the kids all week about the importance of hydrating. And cramping is not just about hydrating, it’s also about how you condition. If you practice full speed, you’re not going to cramp as much in games… We had one or two guys we thought were going to be injured ended up coming back and playing, and played very well.”
Watertown at Sequatchie County
This Region 4-3A opener is a meeting of the only two 2-0 teams in the league. The Indians are coming off a 59-24 win over East Ridge following a Week 1 21-10 victory over Bledsoe County.
“Offensively, they run the spread,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Indians. “Got a good quarterback… They throw it extremely well. Got a pretty good running attack. Good size up front, decent speed.
“Defensively, they base out of a 4-2-5 it looks like. Again, they got decent size up front.”
Webster said the Purple Tigers, who are 10th in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A poll, will have an hour 40-minute, hour 45-minute trip into the Sequatchie Valley, which picked up enough votes for 12th in the AP top 10. Once there, the same rules of football will apply.
“You got to eliminate the mistakes, eliminate turnovers, eliminate penalties,” Webster said. “To give yourself a chance, you can’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Webster said the Tigers came out of last week’s Gordonsville game without any new injuries.
Columbia Academy at Friendship Christian
The Commanders’ home opener finds the defending Division II-A state champs riding a 15-game winning streak and sitting atop the Associated Press poll following a 35-13 drubbing of host Donelson Christian in which Tyson Wolcott ran for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
“Our O’line did a great job and Tyson, I can’t say enough about that kid,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “He’s just so tough. The way he runs and if the line gives him a chance, he can make a lot of things happen. We were very simple in what we were doing. A lot of times you say ‘we might need to do something’, and then you say ‘why? We’re getting 3-4 yards and then he’s breaking it.
“Defensively, they were not able to run the ball. They threw the ball very well and got some opportunities there on us. Other than that, our defense did very well.”
Columbia Academy comes in 1-1 following a 48-13 thumping of Bell Buckle Webb. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 33-31 triple-overtime loss to Middle Tennessee Christian.
“They’re big. They’ll probably be bigger than us,” McNeal said of the Bulldogs. “Got some good athletes. Their numbers are good as far as players on the team.
“They got a good running back. They got a couple of good receivers and a quarterback can throw… They’re solid (on defense).”
Being still early in the season, McNeal is still trying to figure out the pecking order for the class.
“We’re still trying to see where we fit in the picture,” McNeal said. “Each week I find out more and more. After DCA — a well-coached team (with) players who can play — I thought our kids stepped up and showed me something I really didn’t see. Each week I look to see where we really are. This is the next step-test. It’s like we’re graduating each week into the next test we got to go up against.”
Mt. Juliet at Gallatin
Fans and former players who are middle aged remember this as the defining point of the season. The winner won the district and the loser finished second and, in those days, out of the playoffs, even with a 9-1 or 8-2 record.
“If you track our kids and the way they think, Gallatin’s not as high on their radar rivals as obviously the county schools,” said Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry, a Sumner County native who saw the rivalry from Portland before coming to MJHS with his father, Roger, in 2005. “But if you teach them, as what we’ve been trying to do the last couple of days some quick history lessons, they understand how important it is to the two communities. I’m glad they’re back in the region. I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere Friday night.
“We told the kids this week about the Mt. Juliet rule. TSSAA was rumored one of the reason they expanded from one team coming out of the district to two (in 1985) was looking at that district (9-AAA) and how tough both of those two top teams in the state a couple of times, trying to get the best teams in the playoffs.”
To prove that point, when the Golden Bears finally made the playoffs for the first time, as a district runner up in 1987, they won two games before being put out by Germantown in the quarterfinals.
This year’s Gallatin team outscored city-rival Station Camp 42-39 last week after falling to county-rival Hendersonville 47-33 in Week 1.
“We’re the third rival in a row they’ve started the season with,” said Perry, whose Golden Bears are tied for ninth place in the AP 6A poll. “From an emotions standpoint, I’m sure they’ve had to dig in each week because they’ve had rivals waiting at the end of each week. I feel they’ve handled that real well. They just ran into a real good Hendersonville team with a really good quarterback.
“FIrst thing that jumps off the page is their ability to score. They finish drives. I’m very impressed with Coach (Michael) Stroup’s son, the quarterback. He does not play like a sophomore. He’s a big kid with a big arm. But he’s very cerebral. One thing you look at in quarterbacks is can they throw a receiver open. He does a great job of that. A lot of times the biggest problem for a quarterback is timing, he sees it too late. This kid understands coverage concepts and he throws into those windows and they get big plays as a result of it. And they’re super balanced. We’ve got them 55-45 run-pass. This it a team that ran for 499 yards against us last year. So obviously our priority needs to be stopping the run first. Different offensive schemes, but still some of the same people.”
Gallatin has played at what is now called Calvin Short Field/the Waveyard since 1930. The collapse of Beech’s visiting bleachers just before Week 1 prompted Sumner County officials to inspect the seating areas of every stadium in the system and several have been roped off in areas.
But Gallatin redid the entire visitors side during the offseason and are good to go for the season.
Green Hill at Summit
While the Hawks are rolling at 2-0, Summit is 1-1 with a 40-0 win over Spring Hill followed by a 42-0 loss to Centennial last week.
“Hard-nosed football team, pretty physical,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Spartans. “(They like to) run the football. They’re a 60-70-% run football team… (It’s a) spread, double-tight end pro style.
“(Defense is a) 3-4. Got four really really good football players. They play really, really good defense. They’re sound, coached well.”
Green Hill has outscored its opponents 81-13, including last weeks’ 37-0 shutout of West Creek.
“Such a young team on offense, I’ve been pretty happy with what we’re doing,” Crouch said. “I’d still like to run the football a little bit more. But (sophomore quarterback) Kannon Burroughs is doing a good job of divvying out, throwing the ball.”
Crouch said the Hawks came out of last week healthy as they face one last test before the start of Region 4-6A play on the Hill next week against Wilson Central.
“We’ll get a good test this week to see where we match up before we begin region play,” Crouch said.
Providence Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian
What a difference a year makes for Mt. Juliet Christian. The Saints have gone from a single one-point win a season ago to a 2-0 start this year, outscoring RePublic and Lookout Valley 71-34 and even garnering votes in the AP poll.
More importantly, they’ve generated positive vibes in the MJCA hallways.
“There’s definitely a level of excitement and definitely a good spirit around the school right now,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said.
Providence is in its first year of 11-man football. The Lions are led by veteran coach Lebron Ferguson. One of his assistants is former Lebanon defensive coordinator Mike Bartlett.
“Great school,” Davis said of Providence. “We have a lot of history with them. At one time they co-opted with us years ago for football. They’re building a program and they’ve got a good guy leading it.”
Providence is 0-2 with a 14-0 loss to Eagleville and a 20-7 setback to Cannon County on its ledger thus far.
“They’re kind of a pro-style offense out of the shotgun,” Davis said. “They’ll run outside zone, counter, pretty conventional. Play 3-4 on defense.”
Keys to the game for the Saints:
“We got to tackle better, play aggressive,” Davis said. “Limit mistakes… Do those things, we’ll play pretty well.
Davis said the Saints brought some bumps and bruises back from Lookout Valley but should have everybody available by Friday.
