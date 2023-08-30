Region schedules kick off for some teams

Wilson Central running back Antuan McKethan ran for 111 yards and a touchdown last week while adding another score on a pass reception.

 BOBBY REYNOLDS • For the Lebanon Democrat

Week 3 marks the kickoff to region play for some teams while others will wait a while longer.

Lebanon will host Warren County in the Region 4-6A opener, which also marks the Blue Devils’ first game at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium this season.

