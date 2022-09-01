In an effort to staff high school football games with a dwindling supply of officials, TSSAA has strongly urged teams to play at least one Thursday game per season.
Along those lines, TSSAA will also set the region schedules beginning next year to make sure those league games with the greatest impact on the playoff field is fully staffed on Fridays. That means this Week 3 is the last time a vast majority of teams will play their first region games.
Wilson County is playing its first Thursday game of this season tonight as Watertown opens Region 4-2A action at Westmoreland.
Region 5-5A will kick off tomorrow highlighted by local rivals Wilson Central making its first trip to Green Hill while Mt. Juliet entertains Hunters Lane as the Golden Bears formally dedicate Roger Perry Field. Lebanon will open Region 3-6A action at home against Cookeville.
Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian, playing in smaller Division II regions, won’t play league games for another couple of weeks.
Watertown at Westmoreland (Thursday)Both teams are 1-1. Westmoreland defeated cross-Sumner County-rival Portland in Week 1 before falling to neighboring Macon County in another battle of State Highway 52 20-15 last week.
It doesn’t matter who is coaching Westmoreland or who’s playing, the Eagles run the wing-T offense like they own the patent.
“They will get in the shotgun a little bit,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “You got a returning starter at quarterback (senior Kamryn Eden) who’s a good athlete.”
Westmoreland has also long based out of a 50 defense.
“We may see a little 3-3 or so but I think we’ll primarily see a 50,” Webster said. “Pretty tough-nosed defense. They’re physical. Good defensive ball team.”
Webster said his Purple Tigers picked up no new injuries last Friday at Gordonsville.
Wilson Central at Green HillThe Wildcats limp into this one 0-2 and without starting quarterback Brendan Demediuk, who suffered a separated right (throwing) collarbone while being sacked by Lebanon’s Brison Jackson late in the first half last week. Sophomore Gavin Mayfield, thrust into action against the Blue Devils, will have had a full week of reps for the Region 5-5A opener.
“Our other guys have got to pick their game up and that’s what we’re preaching this week,” said Dedman, who added all the other Wildcats will be available, including running back Jase Neuble, who was forced from the game in the third quarter last week. Dedman said then Neuble could have returned but was held out with the game out of hand.
But this is a new week and although the Wildcats haven’t won yet, a victory here would put them 1-0 in the region, which is the primary determinant for playoff spots in November.
“Last year we entered this game 2-0 and last year it didn’t go our way and we ended up 2-1 and 0-1 in the region, which matters the most right now,” Dedman said. “We got to make sure we focus up and we try to find a way to get a W this week.”
But the Wildcats are intact on defense and along both fronts, which concerns Green Hill coach Josh Crouch, a former Central defensive coordinator.
“Very very big on the O-line, big on the D-line,” Crouch said. “Really, really good returning skill back players with (Neuble and Mario Marshall and Tavin Hardin) at fullback. I’m really impressed with them offensively and defensively in the box. We’re going to have our work cut out for us. They’ll be a test for us.
“They’re going to be a lot bigger than we are so we’re going to have a tough time trying to fight them.”
Green Hill is 1-1 coming off a 49-0 win over Kenwood. The Hawks are much like Lebanon in terms of explosive playmakers.
“It all revolves around (Cade) Mahoney, the quarterback,” said Dedman. “The running back (Brax Lamberth) is really good, he can make some big plays. (Receiver Kaleb) Carver can make some big plays. You got (receiver Sean) Aldridge, who can make big plays. They’ve got receivers and they’ve got running backs who can do something with the football.
“Defense-wise, they’re a 3-4. They do a good job of running to the ball. They do a great job staying in their alleys and knowing their run splits and where everybody fits at and hem everybody in. They play a great team defense… They do a great job reading their keys… They do a great job of covering the pass.”
Green Hill is also getting healthier as linebacker Aidan Greer returns from a broken collarbone sustained this summer, Crouch said.
Cookeville at LebanonThe 2-0 Blue Devils climbed a spot to No. 3 in the Class 6A Associated Press poll this week, trailing Oakland and Maryville. But the ranking which means more is No. 1 in Region 3-6A, which this winner can claim at least a share of.
“Starting region play is completely different,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “Everybody’s 0-0. You have to show up each week and take care of business. For the long term, getting started on the right foot is important.
“Hopefully our kids won’t be looking back or looking forward and they’ll be focused on Friday.”
Cookeville is 1-1 coming off a 27-7 win over Livingston Academy last week after falling to Putnam County rival Upperman, tied for fourth in 4A, in Week 1. A consistent program for years under coaches Jerry Joslin and Jimmy Maynord, the Cavaliers are entering a new era under first-year coach Taylor Hennigan, who played quarterback and other positions for Joslin and Tennessee Tech (where his father Mike had previously served as head coach) and has coaching stops at TTU, Gardner-Webb and White County High.
“They’ve got a lot of returners on the defensive side of the ball,” Gentry said. “Offensively, they’re kind of rebuilding.
“Completely different. New schemes. They’re a 4-3 defense. A spread offense. Doing a lot of formations and motions and things offensively. A lot of multiple looks from their 4-3. It could be anything from a 6-1 to a 4-2-5 look, depending on what you give them is what you’re going to get. They like to blitz their outside linebackers a lot. We expect them to try to give us a little bit of pressure.”
Donelson Christian at Friendship ChristianThis is not a region game, though it seems like one as these rivals, who draw their students from the same Mt. Juliet area, were in the same league for a long time and are both perennial Division II-A powers.
Defending II-A state champion DCA lost its opener to Middle Tennessee Christian before rebounding to beat Ezell-Harding 51-6 last week.
“They’re the defending state champions,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the Wildcats. “They’re still the team you got to beat. They’re the team you gauge yourself by in our region. It’s also a rivalry.”
Coming off their BlueCross Bowl loss to Friendship in 2017, DCA underwent a major rebuild which culminated in a state title last year. Unlike after ’17, the cupboard is not bare on Danyacrest Drive this time around.
“They lost some good people but they got a lot of good people coming back,” said McNeal, whose Commanders shot up from No. 5 to 2 in the AP DII-A poll this week. “All of their D-linemen are back. One of their best linebackers is back. The one place it looks like where they’re new defensively is the secondary. All four secondary guys are new.
“They got the running back back. They got a lot of their linemen back. So they got a big piece of it back.”
DCA has long run an I-formation and a defense with seven in the box.
“Their identity is what it is,” McNeal said. “You know what they’re trying to do. It’s just you got to stop them.”
Friendship is 2-0 and coming off a 69-0 beatdown of West Wilson rival Mt. Juliet Christian last week in a game which saw the starters take their helmets and pads off by halftime.
“It’s going to be different because they’re going to have to sign up for a whole game,” McNeal said.
Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet
The Golden Bears, who last tasted victory some 11 months ago, are hosting a Hunters Lane team which appears to be on the rise as the Warriors are coming off a 33-7 win over Sycamore last week.
“”They are 2-0 for the first time since, they said 2009,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “What I’ve noticed about them the last few years is that Coach (William) Thomas has done a really good job with keeping his numbers up and having an established program and winning the battle a lot of schools face with just keeping the kids in general. And that’s from talking to him, not looking at film.
“But they are impressive. I would go so far as to say what I’ve seen out of this Hunters Lane team, you can tell they’re established team, the team they played last week wasn’t quite up to par and Hunters Lane dispatched them quickly and not let them hang around… They beat them 33-7, but it was not that close.”
Hunters Lane has a dual threat quarterback, runs screens on the perimeter. Senior Eric Seals is an H-back, sniffer, tight end type who moves around.
“They’re able to run behind him or give him the ball some,” Perry said of Seals. “Week 1 they didn’t throw the ball deep and last week they did.”
Mt. Juliet is coming off a Week 2 bye which proved to be very timely as the Bears lost senior quarterback Griffin Throneberry to a lisfranc fracture in his foot, a ligament fracture and likely a season-ender. Mt. Juliet had to turn to sophomore Tyler Travers, who was granted eligibility by the TSSAA following his transfer from Pope John Paul II.
“He came in almost impossible, I think he came in on third-and-goal from the 15, an impossible scenario,” Perry said. “But we’ve got a lot of confidence in Tyler. He was able to get with us this summer and get in a lot of 7-on-7. He has a bright future. And he understands he has a supporting cast that he can lean on and they’re ready to help him.”
Throneberry wasn’t the only injury during the Bears’ Week 1 loss to Gallatin.
“We were minus five starters,” Perry said. “Nothing crazy, but weren’t ready to play that game. Maybe it that’s a region game they play. But we’re getting most of those guys back, and they got to practice during the bye week.”
This is Mt. Juliet’s home opener at what will be christened Roger Perry Field during pregame ceremonies. The Wilson County Board of Education approved the addition of the former coach’s name (Trey Perry’s father) to the facility already named for former MJHS principal Elzie Patton. The new sign was installed last spring.
Mt. Juliet Christian at Bell Buckle WebbThe Saints are seeking their first win of the season following two decisive setbacks — 28-6 at home to Lookout Valley in Week 1 followed by last week’s 69-0 shellacking at Friendship Christian.
Webb is 1-1 following a 41-7 setback at Clarksville Academy last week. The Feet rolled past host Red Boiling Springs in Week 1.
“They have a new field put in,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said of the Feet. “It looks like they have a few more kids out this year. Looks like they’re trying to play good football there.”
Davis said the Feet like to run the ball out of the spread.
“They have athletes,” Davis said. “They’re known for basketball players. They allow them to play football.
“They like to spread you out and run it first.”
The Saints, already outmanned, were even more short-handed before kickoff at Friendship.
“Friendship’s good this year, there’s no taking that away from them,” Davis said. “It didn’t help that at the last minute we had two guys unavailable due to being sick. It’s kind of hard not having two of your starting 11 not available and then try to play a team that’s going to make a good run at a state title this year.
“The biggest thing is we went out there, we competed, we fought. We got better. We know we’re a young team.”
No new injuries came out of the Friendship game and Davis expects his entire roster to be available at Webb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.