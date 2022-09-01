In an effort to staff high school football games with a dwindling supply of officials, TSSAA has strongly urged teams to play at least one Thursday game per season.

Along those lines, TSSAA will also set the region schedules beginning next year to make sure those league games with the greatest impact on the playoff field is fully staffed on Fridays. That means this Week 3 is the last time a vast majority of teams will play their first region games.

