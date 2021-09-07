MARHSALL, Mo. — Cumberland’s Nicole Carey and Harlee Kate Reid were named to the Viking Invitational all-tournament team released by tournament officials Sunday afternoon.
Carey’s efforts landed her Mid-South Conference Attacker of the Week last week and now she has earned another accolade from the Aug. 27-28 weekend. She posted 33 kills in four matches picking up seven kills in a sweep over Benedictine, eight kills and two total blocks in a sweep over Missouri Valley, nine kills in the Phoenix’s sweep against Williams Baptist, and nine kills in a sweep against Stephens.
Carey finished the week with an astounding attack percentage of .418 in the tournament.
Reid posted seven kills and seven digs in the first match against Benedictine and 14 kills and 12 digs against the host Missouri Valley. She went for seven kills and seven digs in each of the final two matches for 35 kills on the weekend.
The Phoenix followed that tournament with a four-match sweep of the Liz Hossler Labor Day Classic in Mishawaka, Ind., this past weekend, running their winning streak to eight.
CU will host Bryan College at 7 p.m. today at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena before starting the conference schedule against Thomas More at 7 p.m. Friday, also at the Floyd Center/Cliff Ellis Court.
